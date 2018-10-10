PIA placed on PSX defaulter segment
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) issued a notice on Wednesday announcing that it had placed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on its defaulters' segment.
According to the notice, the national flag carrier was placed on the list for failure to hold an annual meeting and submit a statement of audited accounts for the year ending Dec 2017.
According to the notice, if a company fails to hold an annual general meeting or submit a statement of audited accounts for two consecutive years, "trading in shares of the company shall be suspended immediately by the Exchange".
It added that the company could be given 90-days to resolve "non-compliance" after which further action could be taken.
More details to follow.
Comments (6)
This is the start of the charade of failing and fast falling national pillars of existence in the much hyped for nothing, New Pakistan.
PIA in trouble because of previous government's mismanagement and mishaps, as Nawaz Sharif and his cronies were more interested in making money through their corrupt practices. And, as a result, they ignored PIA, Pakistan Steel, Railway and other institutions - this is the financial mess they have created for PTI. It will take time to get out of our current mess, and one way would be to recover all looted money quickly by applying Saudi model - their is no other way to recover looted money.
Who in the right mind would buy PIAC shares.
@M. Saeed, sadly you have forgotten your history rather quickly! How dare you blame state of PIA on the current government which inherited broken institutions and bankrupt government owned assets due to their past 10+ years of plundering. Please have some respect when you make such generalizations.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani very correct ...Thanks for calling spade a spade..Aa a nation we need to have this courage to move forward...
PSX is expecting too much from PIA, though it knows about PIA very well .....