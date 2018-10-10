DAWN.COM

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested outside Supreme Court

Shakeel QararUpdated October 10, 2018

Former senator Faisal Raza Abidi. — Photo/File
Islamabad police arrested former senator Faisal Raza Abidi on Wednesday, DawnNewsTV reported.

Abidi was arrested by officials of Secretariat police station outside the Supreme Court, where he had appeared for a hearing of a suo motu case regarding anti-judiciary remarks made by him in an interview that was aired on Channel 5. During his hearing, he told the court that his lawyer had gone for Umrah. The SC, after issuing notices to Abidi and the deputy attorney general, adjourned the hearing until October 30.

A first information report (FIR) — a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV — was lodged against Abidi in the Secretariat police station last night under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). It also includes Sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (II) (statements conducing to public mischief), 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against the state) and 109 (punishment of abetment if act abetted in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR, registered under the complaint of assistant sub-inspector of Secretariat police station Shaukat Mehmood Abbasi, alleges Abidi of using "highly insulting and inappropriate language" against the chief justice and the judiciary in an interview. It also accuses him of "undermining the honour of the chief justice [and] inciting the public".

The FIR does not specify the programme it is referring to.

This is the third case that has been registered against Abidi for defamation of judiciary and usage of threatening language.

The former senator first came under heat after a video of his interview went viral on social media, in which his language was deemed abusive, contemptuous and threatening in an FIR that was registered earlier. He was also accused of levelling allegations against government institutions which have been created via the Constitution. He also levelled accusations against individuals holding the highest constitutional posts, the FIR said.

The case was registered with the Secretariat police under different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 7 of ATA in response to a complaint lodged by Shahid Hussain Kambyo, the public relations officer of the SC.

Another case was registered against Abidi with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 for his remarks in another programme titled Subah Subah Naya Pakistan aired on web channel Naya Pakistan on July 2.

It says that during the course of his appearance on the show, the accused, with criminal intent and ulterior motives and without any lawful justification used sarcastic, derogatory, disrespectful and defamatory language against the chief justice etc. which it says is tantamount to creating a sense of fear, panic and insecurity among the government, general public and society.

It says that Abidi is prima facie guilty of offences punishable under sections 10(a), 11 and 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016 read with sections 109 and 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

An anti-terrorism court had granted Abidi bail in that case — that is ongoing — until October 11 earlier this month.

An FIA official said the case will be registered by the FIA’s cybercrime wing as well, which was registered under the prevention of the Electronic Crimes Act and the PPC.

The police are holding a separate investigation of the case.

RUMI
Oct 10, 2018 12:36pm

I wish he belonged to PTI, then he would have got away with a written apology.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 10, 2018 12:42pm

Good start. You cannot act nasty and get away for long. Bad deeds always have their results, sooner or later.

Recommend 0
Yaser Masood
Oct 10, 2018 12:47pm

It is to be carefully screened whether people against whom he used such remarks earned them.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Oct 10, 2018 12:54pm

all lawbreakers should be jailed

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 10, 2018 01:10pm

This reminds me what happened to Aamir Liaquat's case?

Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Oct 10, 2018 01:18pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan You wrote " what happened to Aamir Liaquat's case? " Read my earlier comment.

Recommend 0
Najum
Oct 10, 2018 01:22pm

He'll be released very soon. Just wait and watch.

Recommend 0
My Comments
Oct 10, 2018 01:36pm

It is always a good idea to carefully think before making statements against anyone. Lesson for accused and a lesson for others who may have made similar statements.

Recommend 0
babajee
Oct 10, 2018 01:37pm

@Irfan_Sydney .He is another Aamir Liaqat .Both are discarded by their parties for their utterances and opportunistic tendencies.They are out of lime light these days.

Recommend 0

