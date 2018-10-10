DAWN.COM

Lt Gen Asim Munir appointed DG ISI

Dawn.comUpdated October 10, 2018

Lt Gen Asim Munir. ─ Photo courtesy ISPR
The army's media wing on Wednesday announced that Lt Gen Asim Munir has been appointed the new director general (DG) of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Following reports that former DG ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar would be retiring, various sections of the media speculated that Lt Gen Munir was next in line for the post.

The Pakistan Army had in September approved the promotion of Munir and five other major generals to the rank of Lt Gen.

Lt Gen Munir's previous appointment was as DG Military Intelligence. He received a Hilal-i-Imtiaz in March 2018.

He has also served as commander of the Force Command Northern Areas.

In addition to announcing Munir's new charge as DG ISI, the Inter-Services Public Relations also announced that Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi will take over as chief of Logistics Staff at General Headquarters, Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki has been appointed commander Peshawar Corps, Lt Gen Abdul Aziz has been posted as the GHQ military secretary, Lt Gen Muhammad Adnan has been appointed vice chief of general staff, while Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf is set to take over as the IG Arms.

Fayzee
Oct 10, 2018 11:02am

As expected. Hope he serves the nation with more professionalism.

Khanbaba
Oct 10, 2018 11:23am

Best of luck for our super heroes...

Dr. Salaria
Oct 10, 2018 11:33am

Welcome to club. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Asad
Oct 10, 2018 11:40am

Hope he stays away from politics

Om
Oct 10, 2018 11:46am

Welcome SIR.

BhaRAT
Oct 10, 2018 11:49am

Congratulations sir and best of luck

MILF_Hunter
Oct 10, 2018 11:59am

Our next viceroy

