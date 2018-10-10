DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawaz slams ‘political victimisation’ disguised as accountability

Malik AsadUpdated October 10, 2018

Email

Former premier Nawaz Sharif. — Photo/File
Former premier Nawaz Sharif. — Photo/File

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no authority to make statements regarding arrest of his opponents, and termed the recent arrest of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif ‘political victimisation’ in the name of accountability.

In a brief interaction with reporters after appearing before an accountability court in the Al-Azizia reference, the ousted prime minister said Shahbaz Sharif in his capacity as chief minister had worked day and night to uplift the less developed districts even in far-flung central and southern Punjab.

The PML-N supremo said the company that the Punjab government had rejected to execute the Metro Bus project was given a contract by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and this needed to be probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In response to Prime Minister Khan’s recent remarks about not sparing the corrupt people, Mr Sharif wondered: “Who has given him (Khan) authority to utter such words that he will arrest 50 people? Do such claims suit the government?”

The government, he added, was politically victimising the opponents in the name of accountability.

In response to a question, Mr Sharif said there was a dire need to revisit and overhaul NAB laws, as well as ‘black’ laws promulgated by former military dictator retired Gen Pervez Musharraf. He said the PML-N had set a good tradition as it did not use the draconian laws promulgated by the dictators against anyone and promoted a tolerance-based political culture.

According to him, the current economic turmoil was due to targeted operations by the government against the opposition. Such intolerance, he said, had destabilised the country that led to the downfall of stocks and devaluation of the rupee.

Al-Azizia reference

The prosecution in the Al-Azizia reference informed the accountability court that he had neither written any letter to Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani nor sought permission from the competent authority to record his statement.

During his cross-examination, investigation officer in the Al-Azizia reference Mehboob Alam, who was the last prosecution witness in the case, said: “I did not associate any person in investigation who may have drawn payment from the account of Nawaz Sharif.”

While defence counsel Khawaja Haris was yet to conclude cross-examination of the witness, the court adjour­ned the proceedings till Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The bride hunt

The bride hunt

Rafia Zakaria
Women have not amassed enough power to actually overthrow the patriarchal system that was at the core of arranged

Editorial

October 10, 2018

IMF decision

IT took a crisis to get the government to focus on reality, but it finally happened. The government’s announcement...
Updated October 10, 2018

Irreversible penalty

ON World Day Against the Death Penalty, the question once again arises: should the state — consisting of human...
October 10, 2018

Punjab’s gender initiatives

ENDING gender-based violence not only requires commitment from policymakers but also support from civil society and...
Updated October 09, 2018

Economic predicament

After IMF, the next clock to start ticking on a massive government decision could be on the circular debt.
October 09, 2018

Mental health

‘YOUNG people and mental health in a changing world’ — the theme for Mental Health Day 2018, which falls...
Updated October 09, 2018

Snow leopard losses

ALTHOUGH not entirely unexpected, it is still regrettable that the country’s efforts at conservation and the...