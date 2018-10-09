DAWN.COM

PIA's domestic flights delayed as PSO temporarily halts fuel supply over non-payment of dues

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliOctober 09, 2018

A PIA airplane on the runway. —File photo
The domestic flight operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) experienced a delay on Tuesday evening due to stoppage of fuel supply by Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the airline's spokesperson said.

While speaking to Dawn.com, PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar said that PSO had refused to supply fuel to the national carrier due to outstanding dues.

As a result, PK-306 from Karachi to Lahore, PK-370 from Karachi to Islamabad, and PK-536 Karachi to Sukkur were delayed for a period of two hours.

The fuel supply was restored between 8-8:30pm following which the domestic flight operation resumed.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson, when asked to comment on the development, said that the authority was unaware of such a delay.

