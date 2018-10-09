DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bulgarian jailed for threatening attacks in Pakistan over Czech woman's arrest

AFPOctober 09, 2018

Email

Czech citizen Tereza was arrested in January while attempting to smuggle 9kg heroin from Lahore. — Photo: Pakistan Customs/File
Czech citizen Tereza was arrested in January while attempting to smuggle 9kg heroin from Lahore. — Photo: Pakistan Customs/File

A young Bulgarian man was sentenced to 40 months in jail by a Czech court on Tuesday over messages threatening terror attacks in Pakistan unless Islamabad freed a woman arrested with heroin in the country earlier this year.

The regional court in Plzen, west of Prague, found 21-year-old Nikolai Simeonov Ivanov guilty of sending the threats by email and text message to a television channel and news website in Pakistan.

The threats demanded the release of a Czech woman he knew, named as Tereza H, who had been arrested in January at Lahore airport.

“If Pakistan does not free within 48 hours Tereza, arrested with nine kilos of heroin, and does not let her take a plane to the Czech Republic, terrorist attacks will take place in Pakistan,” said the message, read out in court by the prosecution.

Ivanov, who has lived in Plzen since 2016, was sentenced to 40 months in prison by the court, after admitting that he had sent the messages, adding that he had not realised the consequences of the threats.

“I did not think that anyone would take my messages seriously, especially since I included my telephone number and email address,” said Ivanov, whose lawyer had asked for a suspended sentence.

The Plzen court said in its ruling that Ivanov should be expelled from the Czech Republic for eight years after his sentence is served.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Pak_UK
Oct 09, 2018 09:18pm

Now take some time to rethink your life in sentence mate.

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 09, 2018 09:32pm

Beauty isn't about having a pretty face it's about having a pretty mind, a pretty heart, and a pretty soul - not to indulge in crime.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 09, 2018

Economic predicament

After IMF, the next clock to start ticking on a massive government decision could be on the circular debt.
October 09, 2018

Mental health

‘YOUNG people and mental health in a changing world’ — the theme for Mental Health Day 2018, which falls...
Updated October 09, 2018

Snow leopard losses

ALTHOUGH not entirely unexpected, it is still regrettable that the country’s efforts at conservation and the...
October 08, 2018

Balochistan: a new opportunity

A MAIDEN, day-long trip to Balochistan by Prime Minister Imran Khan has yielded a familiar set of statements...
Fighting rape
Updated October 08, 2018

Fighting rape

Women have paid the price for years of armed conflict and terrorism.
October 08, 2018

Karachi blackouts

ALL through last week, Karachi saw a series of power outages that left the entire city — including the airport and...