Over 100 arrested as Karachi traffic police cracks down on commuters going wrong way

More than 100 people, including two policemen and employees of the Sindh Chief Minister House, were arrested in Karachi on Tuesday as the traffic police began taking action against people travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Another 7,000 commuters were challaned as the police treated elderly violaters and violaters with families leniently by issuing tickets to them, Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh said.

According to a traffic police spokesperson, over Rs930,000 was fined in total during today's action.

The crackdown began after AIG Shaikh ordered that commuters travelling wrong-way be arrested and their vehicles seized.

Among the first offenders caught as part of the action were two police officials, who were arrested for driving on the wrong side near Zainab Market. They were shifted to Artillery Maidan police station.

The arrests are being made under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Pakistan Penal Code, traffic police officials told DawnNewsTV.

They said action against wrong-way goers was started in all areas after the Karachi police chief issued directions to ensure implementation of traffic rules and regulations.

Later in the evening, AIG Shaikh issued orders for the release of all violators after seeking assurance that they will "never violate [the] law again".

Two motorcyclists while talking to DawnNewsTV said they were forced to drive wrong-way because they were no u-turns on their route.

AIG Shaikh had on Monday visited several busy roads of the metropolis, and in a meeting with police officers decided to implement a plan to improve the flow of traffic on major thoroughfares.