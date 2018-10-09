2 cops arrested as Karachi traffic police crack down on commuters going wrong way
Two policemen were arrested in Karachi on Tuesday as the traffic police began taking action against residents travelling on the wrong side of the road.
The crackdown began after Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh ordered that commuters travelling wrong-way be arrested and their vehicles seized.
Among the first offenders caught as part of the action were two police officials, who were arrested for driving on the wrong side near Zainab Market. They were shifted to Artillery Maidan police station.
The arrests are being made under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Pakistan Penal Code, traffic police officials told DawnNewsTV.
They said action against wrong-way goers was started in all areas after the Karachi police chief issued directions to ensure implementation of traffic rules and regulations.
Two motorcyclists while talking to DawnNewsTV said they were forced to drive wrong-way because they were no u-turns on their route.
AIG Shaikh had on Monday visited several busy roads of the metropolis, and in a meeting with police officers decided to implement a plan to improve the flow of traffic on major thoroughfares.
Great move by the traffic police in the wonderful city of Karachi to catch two police officials, going in the wrong direction on the road near the famous Zainab market, Saddar area. In fact, law must be the same for everybody irrespective of his or her status, position, color, race, gender, ethnicity, age, family background, influence, class, creed and association, as demonstrated by the Karachi traffic police. Well done and keep it up.
Good action. If COPs are violating traffic rules then we cannot blame public. Punish these offenders swiftly.
The AIG's orders are commendable but do not do justice to the travellers who have become accustomed to driving on the wrong way which has become a norm for the past many years. It will be more appropriate to warn the public and give them some time to mend their ways, this being a week or so at the most. That the traffic police encourages wrong driving is evident from just one example. The crossing on Altaf Hussain (this person was the first Muslim Editor of Dawn) Road and Shahrah-e-Liaquat is busy through out the day. There are two sign boards at the crossing going towards Denso Hall which warn the drivers that any one entering from this side will be fined Rs. One Thousand as this is a one way street for traffic coming from the Denso Hall side only. You can always find two or three policemen standing here directing traffic which gets choked at this point. No one asks any one, whether on a bike or car, not to enter as it is a one way street. There are two or three policemen stationed on the Denso Hall side too. They are least bothered by any one coming all through the wrong way upto where the road meets M. A. Jinnah Road if he is driving a bike. If a car is coming either they challan it or money changes pockets the going rate for which is rupees five hundred per car. Every one in the police department is happy as the challans show the efficiency of the police and the money collected otherwise makes the policemen happy. This is just one spot. Multiply it with thousands and you can work out the figures of earnings (non-taxable) which is earned daily by the Karachi traffic police alone.