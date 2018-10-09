DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 cops arrested as Karachi traffic police crack down on commuters going wrong way

Asim KhanUpdated October 09, 2018

Email

In this file photo, traffic police officials communicate with motorcyclists.
In this file photo, traffic police officials communicate with motorcyclists.

Two policemen were arrested in Karachi on Tuesday as the traffic police began taking action against residents travelling on the wrong side of the road.

The crackdown began after Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh ordered that commuters travelling wrong-way be arrested and their vehicles seized.

Among the first offenders caught as part of the action were two police officials, who were arrested for driving on the wrong side near Zainab Market. They were shifted to Artillery Maidan police station.

The arrests are being made under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Pakistan Penal Code, traffic police officials told DawnNewsTV.

They said action against wrong-way goers was started in all areas after the Karachi police chief issued directions to ensure implementation of traffic rules and regulations.

Two motorcyclists while talking to DawnNewsTV said they were forced to drive wrong-way because they were no u-turns on their route.

AIG Shaikh had on Monday visited several busy roads of the metropolis, and in a meeting with police officers decided to implement a plan to improve the flow of traffic on major thoroughfares.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 09, 2018 06:51pm

Great move by the traffic police in the wonderful city of Karachi to catch two police officials, going in the wrong direction on the road near the famous Zainab market, Saddar area. In fact, law must be the same for everybody irrespective of his or her status, position, color, race, gender, ethnicity, age, family background, influence, class, creed and association, as demonstrated by the Karachi traffic police. Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 09, 2018 06:53pm

Good action. If COPs are violating traffic rules then we cannot blame public. Punish these offenders swiftly.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 09, 2018 07:07pm

The AIG's orders are commendable but do not do justice to the travellers who have become accustomed to driving on the wrong way which has become a norm for the past many years. It will be more appropriate to warn the public and give them some time to mend their ways, this being a week or so at the most. That the traffic police encourages wrong driving is evident from just one example. The crossing on Altaf Hussain (this person was the first Muslim Editor of Dawn) Road and Shahrah-e-Liaquat is busy through out the day. There are two sign boards at the crossing going towards Denso Hall which warn the drivers that any one entering from this side will be fined Rs. One Thousand as this is a one way street for traffic coming from the Denso Hall side only. You can always find two or three policemen standing here directing traffic which gets choked at this point. No one asks any one, whether on a bike or car, not to enter as it is a one way street. There are two or three policemen stationed on the Denso Hall side too. They are least bothered by any one coming all through the wrong way upto where the road meets M. A. Jinnah Road if he is driving a bike. If a car is coming either they challan it or money changes pockets the going rate for which is rupees five hundred per car. Every one in the police department is happy as the challans show the efficiency of the police and the money collected otherwise makes the policemen happy. This is just one spot. Multiply it with thousands and you can work out the figures of earnings (non-taxable) which is earned daily by the Karachi traffic police alone.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 09, 2018

Economic predicament

After IMF, the next clock to start ticking on a massive government decision could be on the circular debt.
October 09, 2018

Mental health

‘YOUNG people and mental health in a changing world’ — the theme for Mental Health Day 2018, which falls...
Updated October 09, 2018

Snow leopard losses

ALTHOUGH not entirely unexpected, it is still regrettable that the country’s efforts at conservation and the...
October 08, 2018

Balochistan: a new opportunity

A MAIDEN, day-long trip to Balochistan by Prime Minister Imran Khan has yielded a familiar set of statements...
Fighting rape
Updated October 08, 2018

Fighting rape

Women have paid the price for years of armed conflict and terrorism.
October 08, 2018

Karachi blackouts

ALL through last week, Karachi saw a series of power outages that left the entire city — including the airport and...