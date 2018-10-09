DAWN.COM

Lahore sessions court sentences 60-year-old to 6 years for sexually assaulting minor

Rana BilalUpdated October 09, 2018

Muzaffar Hussain — Photo by author
A Lahore sessions court on Tuesday sentenced a 60-year-old man to six years in jail for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

The court also ordered the convict, Muzaffar Hussain, to pay a Rs500,000 fine.

Two years ago, a case had been registered against Hussain under Sections 367 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The sections deal with kidnapping in order to subject person to grievous hurt and rape, respectively.

Hussain, a paraplegic, was brought to court in a wheelchair. He fainted when Judge Rehmat Ali read out the court's verdict.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN
Shib
Oct 09, 2018 06:34pm

Hard to comprehend how a hanycap or physically challanged person can kidnap and physically assault a child of 8 years..It is unbelievable....

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 09, 2018 06:55pm

Let Court carry out this punishment and just don't go on his disabilities.

Recommend 0
KPK
Oct 09, 2018 07:10pm

Good. He belongs behind the bars. Sicko!

Recommend 0
HonorBright
Oct 09, 2018 07:18pm

Parents, trust nobody with your child. Let the courtesies take care of themselves.

Recommend 0

