DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Stocks partially recoup losses after IMF bailout announcement

Dawn.comUpdated October 09, 2018

Email

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's benchmark KSE-100 Index recouped some of its losses from the day earlier and marked its first positive close in seven sessions after gaining 606 points (1.6 per cent) to end slightly above the 38,500 barrier.

Trading started on a strongly positive note, with the index shooting straight up in the first half hour of trading to break the 39,000 barrier from the market open at 37,898.

However, investors soon started selling on strength, triggering a sharp decline from the day's high. The bulls soon took over, however, and the index hummed to a positive close with minor adjustments along the way.

The early positivity was likely triggered by the government's late decision to approach the International Monetary Fund for a bailout, announced yesterday by the finance minister. The government's policies in this regard had triggered considerable concern in the days leading to the announcement.

Of the 349 scrips traded on Tuesday, 173 closed green, 152 closed red and 24 remained unchanged from yesterday.

The volume of shares traded rose to 225 million, worth Rs9.8 billion. Lotte Chemical (14.2m shares traded; up 4.1pc) saw the most activity, followed by Bank of Punjab (10.1m shares; up 3.5pc) and Azgard Nine (9.5m shares; down 4.9pc).

Commercial banks and chemicals were the most active sectors, followed by cements, technology and textile scrips.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 09, 2018

Economic predicament

After IMF, the next clock to start ticking on a massive government decision could be on the circular debt.
October 09, 2018

Mental health

‘YOUNG people and mental health in a changing world’ — the theme for Mental Health Day 2018, which falls...
Updated October 09, 2018

Snow leopard losses

ALTHOUGH not entirely unexpected, it is still regrettable that the country’s efforts at conservation and the...
October 08, 2018

Balochistan: a new opportunity

A MAIDEN, day-long trip to Balochistan by Prime Minister Imran Khan has yielded a familiar set of statements...
Fighting rape
Updated October 08, 2018

Fighting rape

Women have paid the price for years of armed conflict and terrorism.
October 08, 2018

Karachi blackouts

ALL through last week, Karachi saw a series of power outages that left the entire city — including the airport and...