SaudiGulf Airlines announces direct flights to Pakistan
SaudiGulf Airlines on Monday announced that it is starting direct flights to four destinations in Pakistan.
Taking to Twitter, the airline said it would begin operating flights between Dammam and Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Sialkot from Oct 15.
Earlier, the Chief Commercial Officer of SaudiGulf Airlines, Karim Makhlouf had said that a "new full-service national career" would begin operations in Pakistan from March 1.
He said that this was the first time that a private Saudi airline had decided to launch operations in Pakistan. Pakistan would also be the first country on the airline’s international network.
In his statement, Makhlouf had said, that SaudiGulf Airlines Airbus A-320 aircraft would fly the new routes.
Comments (9)
Good news. PIA is already on its way out.
Great news for the expatriate population working in Saudi Arabia and hailing from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.
While PIA is incurring huge losses, all Middle Eastern airlines are flying to every city in Pakistan and their numbers are increasing. Anyone who knows the basics of business would have done something about these routes. Just as an example, Emirates flies to London around 10 times a day (and you would find that at least 30% of the passengers are connecting from Pakistan) whereas PIA has a couple of flights to London a week. I think it is too late now. We should close down this airline and save the taxpayers billions of rupees.
Sure, let more and more Gulf carriers to eat away at the thining slice of PIA's market share and routes.Consdering not many other countries are willing to risk flying their airliners to Paksitan, PIA is being driven out of market, effectively by these Gulf airlines as well as out of existence the way it is being mismanaged and sliding down the scale rapidly in terms of value for money and quality of service.
Some foreign airlines were destined to fill the PIA gaps in service.
How will this help PIA and Pakistan ?
Great news for those of us living in Dammam who either fly to Islamabad or Peshawar. Our only shortest or direct options are from Bahrain, which adds a layover if taking a bus or plane (from Dammam to Bahrain and onward to Pakistan) or a bit of a drive to Bahrain airport. The long-term parking costs at Bahrain airport have also tripled over the past 2 years or so, about time that the Pakistanis residing in the Eastern province have another option.
More good news for the local airlines specially PIA.
Sad we are giving our busy routes to foreign airlines instead of PIA