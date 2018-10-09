SaudiGulf Airlines announces direct flights to Pakistan

SaudiGulf Airlines on Monday announced that it is starting direct flights to four destinations in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the airline said it would begin operating flights between Dammam and Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Sialkot from Oct 15.

Earlier, the Chief Commercial Officer of SaudiGulf Airlines, Karim Makhlouf had said that a "new full-service national career" would begin operations in Pakistan from March 1.

He said that this was the first time that a private Saudi airline had decided to launch operations in Pakistan. Pakistan would also be the first country on the airline’s international network.

In his statement, Makhlouf had said, that SaudiGulf Airlines Airbus A-320 aircraft would fly the new routes.