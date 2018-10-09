Lazy Pakistan lose three at the outset of second innings of first Test against Australia
At the end of the third day Pakistan were three down, but they're still in control of the first Test against Australia being played in Dubai.
The Green Shirts managed to score 45 runs in the 16.2 overs of the second innings that they played. Opener Imamul Haq is still at the crease with 23 runs to his name after his partner Muhammad Hafeez (17) lost his wicket to Holland in the 12th over.
Bilal Asif, star bowler of the day, who was sent out as a night watchman, returned to the pavilion after facing just 5 balls and not scoring any runs. Azhar Ali met the same fate after managing to put just four runs on the board.
Pakistan are still in control of the game, mostly because of the bowlers' efforts, with a tall 325-run lead on the board.
Debutant Bilal Asif, Abbas bowl Australia into submission in first innings of Test
Australia were bowled out with just 202 runs in hand in the first innings. The team from down under left behind a 280-run first innings lead for Pakistan to build on.
Pakistan's debutant Bilal Asif has become the the oldest Pakistan player to take a five-for on Test debut as Australia struggle to chase Pakistan's 482-run total
All seemed to be well for the Australians at lunch with openers Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja batting solidly against Pakistan's spinners to take their team to 137 without loss at lunch.
But the second session belonged to Asif, who dismissed Usman Khawaja (85), Shaun Marsh (7), Travis Head (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) in the space of 29 runs. His last victims were Tim Paine (7) and Nathon Lyon (6) who fell in the post-tea session.
Asif finished the day with 6 wickets and an economy of 1.67. The debutant only gave away 36 runs during the innings and bowled an impressive 7 maiden overs.
Pakistan, though, were put on track by seamer Mohammad Abbas, who forced Finch to drive straight into the hands of Asad Shafiq at short mid-on after scoring 62. Abbas also took the wickets of Mitchell Marsh (12) and Mitchell Starc (0).
His stats — just as impressive as Asif's — show that he conceded only 29 runs, took four wickets with an economy rate of 1.53 runs. Out of the 19 overs he bowled, 9 were maiden.
Khawaja hit eight fours before miscuing a premeditated sweep and was caught at short leg while Finch had five boundaries and a six in his knock.
Leg-spinner Yasir Shah was unlucky not to be amongst wickets, having dropped Mitchell Marsh off his own bowling for two and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed missing a stump in the first session with Khawaja on 17.
Earlier in the day Finch was more confident as he punched two boundaries and a six off Yasir before sweeping Asif for a boundary to reach his half-century.
Khawaja, the Pakistan-born batsman, improved upon his previous best score in Asia of 26, made against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2011, by reaching his 13th Test half-century.
One Down!!!
Boring match on dead pitches
2 Down!!
What else can you expect on flat, dry and lifeless wickets under some very hot, harsh and humid weather conditions during the month of October in the Middle Eastern countries?
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad look again Dr sb, Aust are 5 down on lifeless pitch
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad - 179/5 - how about now? Just hold your horses, it's a test match. Wait and see as there are ups and downs from both sides.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad One on is forcing u to play on the flat, dry and lifeless wickets under some very hot, harsh and humid weather conditions during the month of October in the Middle Eastern countries
It's 4:04 PM Local Time, and Australia is 183/5 Bilal Asif took 4 wickets, its a clear win for Pakistan, Dawn should update stories as they go along specially the developing ones. By the first glance at the news title I was like what?
Australia is 7 down now (11:20 gmt)! Dawn needs to update this story as atm title says Australia doing very well at lunch.
@Hello123 This is all because of an extremely talented green-shirts off-spinner, taking five wickets so far, who was kept on the back benches by P.C.B. since last many years and finally making his debut in this test match at the ripe age of 35. Mind it, he might win the test match for his team and his country amid some very harsh, hot, humid, salty, windy, tough and rough weather conditions of Dubai-UAE, by far, one of the toughest and pricest places to play cricket in the world.
The whole report does not mention even once how much Australia has scored.
Pakistan should have gone to Australia for a series white wash :)
Big mouth Yasir Shah claimed few days before the start of the match that he is going to get 20 Australian scalps, the language of the American native Indians. I and few others suggested in the comments that he should concentrate on his bowling. The big mouth gave away 80 runs for ZERO WICKET out of Australians meager score of 202. What a pathetic performance.
Pakistan must be feeling very proud in dominating a depleted australian side on a dead pitch....
@FIDA SAYANI He is a world class bowler, the fact the he does not play much cricket, means he is a bit rusty, once he gets going, then you will change your statement.
@FIDA SAYANI There are still 30 more wickets up for grab, please do not rule him out as yet.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad good fast bowlers bowl well EVERYWHERE, and that is the same in hot, dusty, conditions you mention. This is why amir needs to be kept out, and wahab riaz. Junaid Khan should have been in. Go and ask Wasim Akram how to bowl in flat conditions. The issue is, cricket no longer has players of that skill level. But Abbas will have a point to make, as to will Junaid.
Why not ask for follow on? Bad decision?
What a bowler Abbas is. He looked unplayable in Ireland and England series but he has to be some bowler to swing it in UAE under such heat. He should be some asset at Sarfraz's disposal when Pakistan tour South Africa later in the year. Pakistan should set Australia a target of 450 and ask them to chase or survive 4 and half or even 5 sessions.
@FIDA SAYANI well it seems you have spoken too soon my friend. How do you know it was not a tactic in-order to divert attention of the Aussie batsmen from other bowlers and focus solely on playing Yasir out. Do you get it now? Cricket might be about skill, but also involves strategy and a poker face.
Poor captaincy? Should have enforced follow on. It was closing and the fate pakatan suffered could have been Australia
Pakistan 45/3... the Australians don't give up easily, do they?
How can one of your best batsman batting at number 7
@Shan , yeah. No one should play home test matches then if everyone has to go to Australia? Lame
And then they lose 3 wkts just before close of day?
Australia wins first test by 2 wickets!
@wsyed , Well no skipper in this world would enforce follow on when Pakistan had bowled close to 80 overs in such heat. Sarfraz, like any skipper in world, have done the right thing by putting Australia back in heat. We may have lost three wickets but least our bowlers can put their feet up in dressing room chill taking much deserved rest while Aussies can chase the ball around in that heat for another couple of sessions before trying to survive on fourth and fifth day on this pitch.
Well done Asif,it is quite an impressive performance. Pkaistan has tremendous talent.It is just a matter of spotting it,grooming it and using it to our advantage.
Abbas is a real star. Pakistan's number one test fast bowler now. Almost 50 wickets in only 9 test matches.That's some record.
Maderchod Australia lost 10 was for 60 how do you like them apples
On its day, pakistan can ruthlessly defeat any team.....but lack consistency...luv to see ausies are dusted to ground.....