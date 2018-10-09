ECP suspends Amjad Javed Saleemi's appointment as Punjab police chief
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday suspended the Cabinet Secretariat's notification announcing the appointment of Amjad Javed Saleemi as the Punjab police chief.
Hours after the appointment was made public, the ECP informed the Establishment Division through a letter that it had suspended the notification as it was a violation of the commission's directives of September 3, 2018, banning postings and transfers of government officials in the wake of the by-elections scheduled for October 14.
Through the letter, the ECP director (elections) has instructed the secretary of the Establishment Division to explain within two days why its directions "have not been complied with".
Earlier in the day, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Punjab had been changed for a second time in two months, as Saleemi replaced Muhammad Tahir as the provincial police chief.
The Cabinet Secretariat's notification had announced the change "with immediate effect and until further orders".
There was no reason mentioned for the transfer in the notification.
With the suspension of the notification, Tahir has been reinstated as the Punjab police chief.
Saleemi, a BS-22 officer, was serving as the commandant of National Police Academy until recently, before which he had been posted as the Sindh IGP.
After a shuffle in the police force in September, Saleemi was replaced in Sindh by Syed Kaleem Imam who was the then Punjab IGP. Tahir, who was the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) IGP at the time, was appointed as Punjab's police chief. Salahuddin Khan assumed the position of KP's police chief.
Comments (7)
I am sorry but pti and especially Imran is taking revenge with Punjab and its people on many different front from start with putting Buzdar as captain of province. We are being punished for not voting them in majority and next 5 years this province will be taken almost near where larkana stands.
Rolling of dice. Russian roulette continues. Hope IK knows what he is doing, so far he is shifting sand.
Waiting for third time in near future
Great decision by the Election Commission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough in pursuit of true justice, fairplay, rule of law and checks & balances.
The problem is who ever will be appointed will some how will have connections with PMLN. This is what they have been doing for last 40 years to this country.
ECP is solely responsible for majority of unemployment. Working hard to secure positions in government sector i cleared four scrutiny tests and topped them. All of them were for grade 17, no i am a graduate unemployed as ECP doesn't want departments to hire people coupled with Punjab governments ban on new recruitments. Happy Naya Pakistan to me.
Why is ECP involved in police transfer. This is not their jurisdiction