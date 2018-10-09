DAWN.COM

Amjad Javed Saleemi appointed as Punjab police chief

Ali WaqarUpdated October 09, 2018

IGP Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi. — Photo/File
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Punjab was changed for a second time in two months, as Amjad Javed Saleemi replaced Muhammad Tahir as the provincial police chief on Tuesday.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat announced the change "with immediate effect and until further orders".

There was no reason mentioned for the transfer.

Saleemi was serving as the commandant of National Police Academy until recently, before which he had been posted as the Sindh IGP.

After a shuffle in the police force in September, Saleemi was replaced in Sindh by Syed Kaleem Imam who was the then Punjab IGP. Tahir, who was the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) IGP at the time, was appointed as Punjab's police chief. Salahuddin Khan assumed the position of KP's police chief.

