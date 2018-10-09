DAWN.COM

Aerobridge collapses at Islamabad International Airport, 1 person injured

Tahir NaseerOctober 09, 2018

As the Gulf Airline's flight GF771 began to taxi, it was separated from an aerobridge which collapsed. — Photo provided by author
An aerobridge for a flight at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) collapsed on Monday, injuring an operator of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

As the Gulf Airline's flight GF771, heading from Islamabad to Bahrain, began to taxi, it was separated from a passenger boarding bridge which then collapsed.

The collapsed bridge at Islamabad International Airport. — Photo provided by author
A bridge operator Mohammad Mudassir was moving the bridge back when it collapsed. He suffered injuries from the broken glass.

The airline proceeded safely towards its destination, airport officials said, adding that they were investigating what had caused the accident.

The newly constructed airport was inaugurated less than six months ago in May after going through its share of hiccups.

Comments (9)

guzni
Oct 09, 2018 11:48am

What a shame.

Adil Jadoon
Oct 09, 2018 11:50am

Incompetence or poor machinery.

Ahsan
Oct 09, 2018 11:52am

What a national loss!

Ghayur Baig
Oct 09, 2018 11:54am

This is another potential big project where previous govt official make lot of money and that needs to be investigated.

SDA
Oct 09, 2018 11:57am

Bring the contractor to justice who installed the aerobridge.

Isabhai suratwala
Oct 09, 2018 12:07pm

It's a brand new airport......

Crusoe
Oct 09, 2018 12:07pm

It happens when you open an airport in haste just to gain political edge and the staff isn’t trained to operate the equipment.

Shahbaz Ahmed Tarrar
Oct 09, 2018 12:08pm

Who was the contractor? This is the Airport PML-N proud of..

Hussain Salim
Oct 09, 2018 12:10pm

Corruption at its peak incident speaks for itself.

