Aerobridge collapses at Islamabad International Airport, 1 person injured

An aerobridge for a flight at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) collapsed on Monday, injuring an operator of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

As the Gulf Airline's flight GF771, heading from Islamabad to Bahrain, began to taxi, it was separated from a passenger boarding bridge which then collapsed.

The collapsed bridge at Islamabad International Airport. — Photo provided by author

A bridge operator Mohammad Mudassir was moving the bridge back when it collapsed. He suffered injuries from the broken glass.

The airline proceeded safely towards its destination, airport officials said, adding that they were investigating what had caused the accident.

The newly constructed airport was inaugurated less than six months ago in May after going through its share of hiccups.