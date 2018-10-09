Aerobridge collapses at Islamabad International Airport, 1 person injured
An aerobridge for a flight at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) collapsed on Monday, injuring an operator of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
As the Gulf Airline's flight GF771, heading from Islamabad to Bahrain, began to taxi, it was separated from a passenger boarding bridge which then collapsed.
A bridge operator Mohammad Mudassir was moving the bridge back when it collapsed. He suffered injuries from the broken glass.
The airline proceeded safely towards its destination, airport officials said, adding that they were investigating what had caused the accident.
The newly constructed airport was inaugurated less than six months ago in May after going through its share of hiccups.
What a shame.
Incompetence or poor machinery.
What a national loss!
This is another potential big project where previous govt official make lot of money and that needs to be investigated.
Bring the contractor to justice who installed the aerobridge.
It's a brand new airport......
It happens when you open an airport in haste just to gain political edge and the staff isn’t trained to operate the equipment.
Who was the contractor? This is the Airport PML-N proud of..
Corruption at its peak incident speaks for itself.