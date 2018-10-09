DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

5 injured as aerobridge, baggage control area ceiling collapse at Islamabad airport

Tahir NaseerUpdated October 09, 2018

As the Gulf Airline's flight GF771 began to taxi, it was separated from an aerobridge which collapsed. — Photo provided by author
Five officials working at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) were injured in two separate incidents on Tuesday, DawnNewsTV reported.

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official was injured when an aerobridge collapsed, while four employees of Gerry's dnata suffered injuries when the ceiling of the baggage handling section collapsed.

As the Gulf Airline's flight GF771, heading from Islamabad to Bahrain, began to taxi, it was separated from a passenger boarding bridge which then collapsed.

The collapsed bridge at Islamabad International Airport. — Photo provided by author
Bridge operator Mohammad Mudassir was moving the bridge back when it collapsed. He suffered injuries from the broken glass, however, the airline proceeded safely towards its destination, airport officials said.

Later in the day, a baggage handling section belonging to Gerry's dnata experienced the collapse of its ceiling, resulting in injuries to four people and damage to two computers which were rendered useless.

According to airport officials, the injured were rushed to the trauma centre for medical attention.

Meanwhile, a four-member inquiry board was formed to probe the aerobridge collapse. The inquiry board will be headed by Deputy Director General of Airport Services Syed Amir Mehboob. Other members include Director Projects Lahore Airport Siddiqur Rehman, Manager Peshawar Airport Ubaidur Rehman, and Senior Deputy Director Kamal Khan.

The inquiry board will investigate the reasons behind the bridge's collapse and whether the bridge was properly attached to the aircraft. It will also look into the damages incurred post-accident and the quality and performance of other passenger boarding bridges at the airport.

The findings will be presented before the relevant authorities in two weeks.

Earlier this month, the airport manager of the Islamabad was dismissed after stray dogs were seen wandering the facility's premises on video.

Footage obtained by DawnNewsTV showed a pack of at least five stray dogs roaming outside the airport's lounge in the basement. In a potential safety hazard, the dogs could be heard barking at passengers proceedings towards the parking with their luggage.

Officials at IAA had told DawnNewsTV this was not a one-off incident; strays dogs have been spotted on the airport's premises regularly in recent weeks.

The newly constructed airport was inaugurated less than six months ago in May after going through its share of hiccups.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (95)

1000 characters
Irfan
Oct 09, 2018 11:48am

N league and their corruption caused the incident. The entire new airport reveals poor workmanship.

Recommend 0
guzni
Oct 09, 2018 11:48am

What a shame.

Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Oct 09, 2018 11:50am

Incompetence or poor machinery.

Recommend 0
Ahsan
Oct 09, 2018 11:52am

What a national loss!

Recommend 0
Ghayur Baig
Oct 09, 2018 11:54am

This is another potential big project where previous govt official make lot of money and that needs to be investigated.

Recommend 0
Najum
Oct 09, 2018 11:54am

It was either low quality or the operator's fault of not knowing how to operate it.

Recommend 0
SDA
Oct 09, 2018 11:57am

Bring the contractor to justice who installed the aerobridge.

Recommend 0
Socrates
Oct 09, 2018 12:01pm

We better stop singing praises for ourselves 24/7.

There is much more we need to do practically to improve. Mere lip service won't do and it has never done.

Recommend 0
shmahesri
Oct 09, 2018 12:04pm

one of the worst built airport in terms of workmanship. Another pandoras box will open if and when NAB decides to investigate this project

Recommend 0
Isabhai suratwala
Oct 09, 2018 12:07pm

It's a brand new airport......

Recommend 0
Crusoe
Oct 09, 2018 12:07pm

It happens when you open an airport in haste just to gain political edge and the staff isn’t trained to operate the equipment.

Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarrar
Oct 09, 2018 12:08pm

Who was the contractor? This is the Airport PML-N proud of..

Recommend 0
Hussain Salim
Oct 09, 2018 12:10pm

Corruption at its peak incident speaks for itself.

Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Oct 09, 2018 12:11pm

poor construction quality and make money due to poor workmanship. shame as a nation.

Recommend 0
Rahul
Oct 09, 2018 12:13pm

Naya Pakistan

Recommend 0
wahid
Oct 09, 2018 12:13pm

This is the price of corruption which we as nation will continue to pay for a long time; these developments were nothing but an opportunity for corruption and embezzlement if scarce national resources. When national resources were not sufficient they mortgaged the country to the IMF and World Bank to obtain loans that the country will struggle to pay. No wonder they cannot tolerate accountability!

Recommend 0
Daanish
Oct 09, 2018 12:15pm

corrupt citizens looking for a good governance is a myth.

Recommend 0
Pakistan Zindabad
Oct 09, 2018 12:16pm

Glad that no one lost his/her life. It should be under warranty and contractor should be able to fix/replace it on his expense.

Recommend 0
Guest
Oct 09, 2018 12:17pm

We can create unique failures of any thing for others to learn from.

Recommend 0
optimistic
Oct 09, 2018 12:20pm

vote ko izat do

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 09, 2018 12:20pm

In there haste to open the new airport on the set deadline, the contractors forgot to tighten the screws and all the bolts and nuts.

Recommend 0
Balouch Pakistani
Oct 09, 2018 12:25pm

Then they said Political Revenge ....

Recommend 0
Parvez
Oct 09, 2018 12:25pm

Reason ...... high cost of London property.

Recommend 0
Najma Hisham
Oct 09, 2018 12:27pm

quite shocking! the developer must be pursued.

Recommend 0
Tufail
Oct 09, 2018 12:34pm

The operator or whoever was the culprit, should submit written apology.

Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 09, 2018 12:46pm

That's not a good sign, barely few months after the new airport was opened.

Wonder if NS's connections managed to get cheaper material and machinery into the airport - while pocketing the difference??

Shoddy workmanship and poor material usually has an element of payoffs to someone to procure substandard items.

Recommend 0
shake chilli
Oct 09, 2018 12:47pm

chinese make

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Oct 09, 2018 12:49pm

Experienced govt experienced projects.

Recommend 0
Javed Khan
Oct 09, 2018 12:52pm

Lucky that no innocent passengers got injured or killed. It is really a criminal act. Should be thoroughly investigated and guilty punished

Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 09, 2018 01:02pm

Happens, specially in sub-continent.

Recommend 0
Hamza Farooq
Oct 09, 2018 01:08pm

All government projects needs disclosure of payments and audit by 3rd party with reward on finding wrong doing.

Recommend 0
M1 Jamal
Oct 09, 2018 01:11pm

Commission and kickbacks by PMLN on rhis airport project now opening up like Panama.

Recommend 0
Mak
Oct 09, 2018 01:19pm

Worst case of incompetence. Are anyone surprised .

Recommend 0
Hello123
Oct 09, 2018 01:19pm

everything that PMLN has its hands on is dirty, be it Gas Power Plants or LNG Contracts. Such a shame

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Oct 09, 2018 01:32pm

Shameful, Islamabad airport was touted as the State of Art. At times it PML-N flagship project. In short space of time we had flooding, roaming dogs and now this. Corruption corruption with people of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Sincere Pakistani
Oct 09, 2018 01:40pm

This happened in the tenure of PTI, it may well be operational lapse or it could be machinery issue. if it is operational lapse, full blame on PTI Government. IF it is machinery issue, blame on PML-N

Recommend 0
ShahidF
Oct 09, 2018 01:41pm

You dig in to any project of past Governments you will find all types of flaws because of corruption,nepotism and bad management.

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Oct 09, 2018 01:41pm

Should make interesting reading if Nawaz Sharif was to chair the PAC. He would say HE saved thousands of billions rupees for Pakistan. Corrupt to the core looters PML-N.

Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Oct 09, 2018 01:41pm

I suspect delayed separation of the bridge from the air craft. Reason: Untrained ground operators !

Recommend 0
Irfan UK
Oct 09, 2018 01:42pm

Never heard anything like this before it can only happen in Pakistan

Recommend 0
Masterstroke
Oct 09, 2018 01:44pm

Chinese company, Chinese machinery. What's else can anyone expect? Cheap quality..!!! Why cant award such projects to a Pakistani company with expertise.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 09, 2018 01:44pm

Can we ever have a corruption-free profile in any of our activities?

Recommend 0
farass
Oct 09, 2018 01:49pm

i think manual stairs was better!!

Recommend 0
ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH
Oct 09, 2018 02:06pm

The experienced people artefacts! Wait for metro bus and Orange Trains

Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 09, 2018 02:09pm

Substandard machinery poor mechanics cost cutting but higher invoicing PMLN blame PTI for this

Recommend 0
Anon
Oct 09, 2018 02:14pm

The current government needs to get an international consultancy to carry out a risk assessment of the entire fscility and it's operations. Then they need to take to task in the courts all those that cut corners. It's not just an airport. It's a national embarrassed since the day it was opened in haste.

Recommend 0
Mushahid
Oct 09, 2018 02:14pm

Zardari and NS took huge kickbacks during the construction of this airport, this is just the beginning, the top of the iceberg, more problems to come!

Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 09, 2018 02:15pm

Poor structural design and use of low grade materials, some money went to some pockets.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 09, 2018 02:23pm

What a grave and great tragedy?

Recommend 0
waqas
Oct 09, 2018 02:30pm

Poor quality is very obvious in almost everything at the new airport.

Recommend 0
J Kakakhel
Oct 09, 2018 02:33pm

Not surprised. The quality of work at the new Islamabad airport and the material used is bad. The airport tells the story of massive corruption and kickbacks.

Recommend 0
Ahmed Mobeen
Oct 09, 2018 02:34pm

The most corrupt regime on the planet: N LEAGUE

Recommend 0
NACParis
Oct 09, 2018 02:36pm

Thanks almighty that their were no passengers boarding or embarking. Another proof of quality engineers in the previous Government. I hope similar situation doesn't happen with an elevated Lahore trains which are much heavier than metro buses.

Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 09, 2018 02:44pm

Very Upsetting!!!!!! The Airport Lounge floors have rain water and then this. Can anybody explain why

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Oct 09, 2018 02:54pm

@SDA "Bring the contractor to justice who installed the aerobridge." Bring Musharraf to face justice. It was because of the emergency that he promulgated, that the bridge collapsed.

Recommend 0
Ali Hasan
Oct 09, 2018 02:59pm

The rush to complete before elections caused this mishap.

Recommend 0
SAB
Oct 09, 2018 03:03pm

Then we say corruption is not an issue in Pakistan!!!

Recommend 0
Mansoor
Oct 09, 2018 03:14pm

This could be due to unskilled operator who did not handle Aerobridge in efficient manner. Let us wait to hear from professional once matter is investigated but no we are quick to get conclusions on these matter though we don't have any technical information.

Recommend 0
Ramesh Nakhwa
Oct 09, 2018 03:24pm

@shake chilli Brilliant explanation. What about CPEC and JF !& of Paf

Recommend 0
Nasr
Oct 09, 2018 03:24pm

Greed of money, corruption of the previous govt.is the only cause of this.

Recommend 0
Dk
Oct 09, 2018 03:27pm

Is it under warranty? Or does the loan amount need to be increased?

Recommend 0
Babar Hussain
Oct 09, 2018 03:32pm

Who is to be held accountable? This is poor workmanship and reveals corruption .

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Oct 09, 2018 03:37pm

The contractor must be questioned and black listed for further investigations. Also must be put on ECL!!

Recommend 0
George
Oct 09, 2018 03:52pm

Zaradri made a big chunk on the runway project of the airport, wait until runway develops holes!

Recommend 0
Aleem
Oct 09, 2018 03:52pm

Corruption, corruption and more corruption.

Recommend 0
Zoro
Oct 09, 2018 03:55pm

My first impression after landing on the new airport was that it must be the worst new airport I have ever visited... the low quality work with poor workmanship was speaking loudly all over the place.

Even while we were in the aircraft and the aerobridge was being moved towards the aircraft, several people spotted how the angle at which it was parked was wrong and could cause some accident... sorry state of affairs all over. Shame!

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Oct 09, 2018 04:03pm

The result of hurried inaiguration.. sad

Recommend 0
Farooq khan
Oct 09, 2018 04:26pm

The project needs some investigation

Recommend 0
brainiac
Oct 09, 2018 04:26pm

its gotta be operator fault. Islamabad airport staff is a bunch of unskilled workers.

Recommend 0
Amin
Oct 09, 2018 04:57pm

Massive corruption by the contractor is evident all over the new airport.

Recommend 0
Saad Malik
Oct 09, 2018 05:01pm

Responsible contractor should be made to heavily pay for this. If passengers were to be on the bridge it could have been a catastrophe and bad publicity for the country.

Recommend 0
MaafKarPTI
Oct 09, 2018 05:01pm

@optimistic PTI failed to maintain infrastructure

Recommend 0
zak
Oct 09, 2018 05:16pm

Who gave safety clearance certificate, haul them up. Have whole airport re-tested.

Recommend 0
Pro Truth
Oct 09, 2018 05:34pm

ah the newly constructed but full of kickbacks to relatives and cronies of Sharifs and Zardari! NAB and FIA should go after these crooks. CAA that signed this off, should also be investigated. normally there are gurantees in place for some period for equipment to fail. check the companies too

Recommend 0
YM
Oct 09, 2018 05:35pm

What if passengers would have been boarding and this would have fallen?

What if it has damaged an aeroplane?

It is really disturbing.

A thorough quality check must be performed for each remaining Aerobridge to make sure they are safe to use.

Recommend 0
Pro Truth
Oct 09, 2018 05:39pm

serve them right, contempt of court is serious crime. They flout just to appease a family, let this family help them! Court should go harsh and set examples.

Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 09, 2018 05:40pm

This should be fully investigated. This is what happens when political corruption and kickbacks are involved. The company which built the aerobridge must be held responsible for faulty construction. This construction is brand new so it should be under full warranty so that company must pay, the CAA should not have to pay unless it was involved in kickbacks. The people of Pakistan demand zero tolerance on political corruption.

Recommend 0
fareed
Oct 09, 2018 05:45pm

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) and the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) were joint vendture contrators of this project. See the link https://www.dawn.com/news/634712

Recommend 0
Nawaz
Oct 09, 2018 05:46pm

Didn't come as a surprise at all! Good job that it didn't collapse when passengers were boarding the plane.

Recommend 0
Shib
Oct 09, 2018 06:01pm

@Irfan very right...If ones dig into the entire process of awarding the contract of Islamabad Airport...You will again find lot of Skeletons in the cupboards of Nawaz Sharif and family...You name the project...You will find the kick backs in a way or the other..This Sharif family has brutally damaged our country... Probably it needs a generation to repair...

Recommend 0
Sasa
Oct 09, 2018 06:04pm

@Irfan totally PTI fault..... There in charge now. If you don't agree can you give me a cut off point (6 months-2 years- 4 years)where PTI take responsibility.

Recommend 0
lol
Oct 09, 2018 06:09pm

@M. Saeed do something about it and it may be possible, but this is your team, so im not sure why ur complaining..

Recommend 0
Vikas
Oct 09, 2018 06:26pm

Must be a Chinese aero bridge installed by Pakistani contractors and workers. Brilliant combo!

Recommend 0
khanm
Oct 09, 2018 06:33pm

Aerobridge collapses at Islamabad International Airport, 1 person injured ....wonder how long the entire new airport will last..unfortunately, it is in our fate where all the bridges are falling and walls are being built...

Recommend 0
Ash from the West
Oct 09, 2018 06:46pm

When I first landed at this new airport I couldn’t resist cursing the never ending corruption of PMLN. Workmanship and material used is of very low quality. An airport is the gateway to a country, so very rightly one can see corruption the moment after landing at capital city. Brave NS and company!!

Recommend 0
Moiz
Oct 09, 2018 07:00pm

I’ve seen many airports around the world, but trust me, it was already one the worst airports I’ve seen, Karachi airport so old still better

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Oct 09, 2018 07:12pm

What a grave and great tragedy?

Recommend 0
rkk
Oct 09, 2018 07:19pm

This indicates the type of " Understanding" that the contractor may have had with those who may have helped him to get the contract. Otherwise how such an incidence would have happened in a brand new Airport.

Recommend 0
Kabir
Oct 09, 2018 07:22pm

@Asif "Happens, specially in sub-continent" - please do not pull down the entire sub-continent with you. No other airport has seen falling aero-bridges.

Recommend 0
PKS
Oct 09, 2018 07:50pm

Quality issue or Operational failure?

Recommend 0
Akeel Ahmed
Oct 09, 2018 07:55pm

corruption everywhere

Recommend 0
MONIER
Oct 09, 2018 08:17pm

This is what happens when government cronies get benefited with contracts. People of Pakistan lose at the end of the trail. How many more bad quality jobs have previous governments (PPP, PML-N) managed? Only time will tell when failures show and happen suddenly.

Recommend 0
Ravi
Oct 09, 2018 08:29pm

@shake chilli you said it...

Recommend 0
citizen
Oct 09, 2018 08:44pm

In our naya pakisthan there is no place for corruption...remember....

Recommend 0
Fazal Karim
Oct 09, 2018 08:53pm

No culture of accountability.

Recommend 0

