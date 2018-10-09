5 injured as aerobridge, baggage control area ceiling collapse at Islamabad airport

Five officials working at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) were injured in two separate incidents on Tuesday, DawnNewsTV reported.

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official was injured when an aerobridge collapsed, while four employees of Gerry's dnata suffered injuries when the ceiling of the baggage handling section collapsed.

As the Gulf Airline's flight GF771, heading from Islamabad to Bahrain, began to taxi, it was separated from a passenger boarding bridge which then collapsed.

The collapsed bridge at Islamabad International Airport. — Photo provided by author

Bridge operator Mohammad Mudassir was moving the bridge back when it collapsed. He suffered injuries from the broken glass, however, the airline proceeded safely towards its destination, airport officials said.

Later in the day, a baggage handling section belonging to Gerry's dnata experienced the collapse of its ceiling, resulting in injuries to four people and damage to two computers which were rendered useless.

According to airport officials, the injured were rushed to the trauma centre for medical attention.

Meanwhile, a four-member inquiry board was formed to probe the aerobridge collapse. The inquiry board will be headed by Deputy Director General of Airport Services Syed Amir Mehboob. Other members include Director Projects Lahore Airport Siddiqur Rehman, Manager Peshawar Airport Ubaidur Rehman, and Senior Deputy Director Kamal Khan.

The inquiry board will investigate the reasons behind the bridge's collapse and whether the bridge was properly attached to the aircraft. It will also look into the damages incurred post-accident and the quality and performance of other passenger boarding bridges at the airport.

The findings will be presented before the relevant authorities in two weeks.

Earlier this month, the airport manager of the Islamabad was dismissed after stray dogs were seen wandering the facility's premises on video.

Footage obtained by DawnNewsTV showed a pack of at least five stray dogs roaming outside the airport's lounge in the basement. In a potential safety hazard, the dogs could be heard barking at passengers proceedings towards the parking with their luggage.

Officials at IAA had told DawnNewsTV this was not a one-off incident; strays dogs have been spotted on the airport's premises regularly in recent weeks.

The newly constructed airport was inaugurated less than six months ago in May after going through its share of hiccups.