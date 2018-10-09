Dollar rate in interbank market shoots up to Rs138
The value of the dollar shot up Rs11.70 in the interbank market on Tuesday, hitting a historical high of Rs138 as the day's trading was underway, DawnNewsTV reported.
The dollar has been on an appreciating trend, reaching Rs124.30 in the interbank market on Oct 5, with rates in the open market reaching Rs127.80 on Saturday.
The interbank rate today rested at Rs124 as the market opened, rose to Rs138, then dipped slightly to Rs133.
For the past few days, the open market rate of the US dollar has been Rs4-5 higher than the interbank rate. The open market rate is Rs134 to Rs135, according to General Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Secretary Zafar Paracha.
Currency dealers fear the alarming increase will fan panic in the market for dollars, causing a buying frenzy for the US dollar.
They speculate that the sudden increase in the price of the USD could be a result of rupee devaluation by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in order to secure a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Fund has demanded the government devalue the rupee by at least 15 per cent.
"The central bank has given an indication to let the rupee go with market forces," a broker was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Bankers and experts have said that the rupee value in the currency market was already reflective of its true position, suggesting that there was no need for the government to further devalue the local currency.
Paracha earlier warned that an immediate devaluation could result in market disequilibrium similar to earlier instances when banks were offering high price of dollars and open market trading was much below the official rates.
Forex Association Malik Bostan advised the government to be cautious. "It shouldn't devalue currency so much that it robs people of their purchasing power," he said.
"They [government] are going to the IMF now and they have devalued the currency on the Fund's demand. I think the govt has shot itself in the foot."
Pakistan’s economy has been wobbly for months amid speculation that Prime Minister Imran Khan's new government would request the country’s 13th IMF bailout since the late 1980s.
A formal announcement in this regard was made yesterday, with the government confirming that it would approach the IMF for balance-of-payments support and enter into a stabilisation programme.
Market analyst Muzammil Aslam, while speaking to DawnNewsTV said that once Pakistan would receive funds from the IMF, the economy would stabilise.
"I don't think it will go up to Rs150, the government won't allow the economy to spin out of control," he added.
Senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi said that the jump in the exchange rate would "affect everyone, even us ministers".
"But just bear with it for a while and everything will fall into place," he said.
The PTI government don't know what to do and how to handle the economy. They are good in cleaning and growing trees, but economy is out of their league
Obviously, investor has no confidence in this Govt., Businessmen have no confidence in this Govt, International community has no confidence in this Govt. Hard times ahead!!
I am surprised, PML-N has taken loans too, but dollar was kept at 102-105 for 4 years & 6 Months. PML-N has really keep the check on Dollar unlike this govt who have no control on USD. Ever since PML-N govt left, Care Taker government gave complete control to Market Controller , same is done by this new Govt.
Thank you for irresponsibly delaying IMF bailout. Hope PTI learns the lesson and in future try to create a barrier between campaign promises and reality.
Where is our highly experienced finance minister??
No worries until it touches Rs.1000 which is looking close.
PML or PTI is not cause. Look deep into for weak structures.