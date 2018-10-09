Dollar rate in interbank market hits high at Rs138
The value of the dollar shot up Rs11.70 in the interbank market on Tuesday, hitting a historical high of Rs138 as the day's trading was underway, DawnNewsTV reported.
The dollar has been on an appreciating trend, reaching Rs124.30 in the interbank market on Oct 5, with rates in the open market reaching Rs127.80 on Saturday.
The interbank rate today rested at Rs124 as the market opened, rose to Rs138, then dipped slightly to Rs133.
For the past few days, the open market rate of the US dollar has been Rs4-5 higher than the interbank rate. The open market rate is Rs134 to Rs135 today, according to General Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Secretary Zafar Paracha.
Currency dealers fear the alarming increase will fan panic in the market for dollars, causing a buying frenzy for the US dollar.
They speculate that the sudden increase in the price of the USD could be a result of rupee devaluation — the fifth time since Dec 2017 — by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in order to secure a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Fund has demanded the government devalue the rupee by at least 15 per cent.
"The central bank has given an indication to let the rupee go with market forces," a broker was quoted as saying by Reuters. The rupee is widely believed to be under a managed float. However, with the pressure that the currency is facing, observers had predicted further devaluation as they said it would be hard for the SBP to defend it for much longer.
Saad Hashmi, research director for brokerage Topline Securities had said last week: “Given the foreign exchange reserves at the SBP, I don’t think the bank has enough fire power to bring the rate down.”
He added that he expects “a slight devaluation at this point, and then eventually a 135-140 level in the next eight to 12 months”.
Bankers and experts have said that the rupee value in the currency market was already reflective of its true position, suggesting that there was no need for the government to further devalue the local currency.
Zafar Paracha had earlier warned that an immediate devaluation could result in market disequilibrium similar to earlier instances when banks were offering high price of dollars and open market trading was much below the official rates.
Forex Association President Malik Bostan advised the government to be cautious. "It shouldn't devalue the currency so much that it robs people of their purchasing power," he said.
"They [government] are going to the IMF now and they have devalued the currency on the Fund's demand. I think the government has shot itself in the foot."
Not all believe that reaching out to the Fund for help is alarming. Suleman Maniya, head of research at Shajar Capital told Reuters that it was a "positive rather than a negative thing" as it would assure stakeholders that the government would meet the targets that it sets for itself. The shortage of foreign reserves, though, is cause for concern, according to Reuters.
The state bank’s foreign reserves were down to $9 billion in the week ending Sept 19, enough to cover just two months' worth of imports, down some $300 million from the previous week, according to SBP data.
Though the Finance Ministry has not clarified how much money the country needs in foreign reserves, Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that Pakistan has to make external debt payments amounting to $8bn by December this year.
Pakistan’s economy has been wobbly for months amid speculation that Prime Minister Imran Khan's new government would request the country’s 13th IMF bailout since the late 1980s.
A formal announcement in this regard was made yesterday, with the government confirming that it would approach the IMF for balance-of-payments support and enter into a stabilisation programme.
Market analyst Muzammil Aslam, while speaking to DawnNewsTV said that once Pakistan would receive funds from the IMF, the economy would stabilise.
"I don't think it will go up to Rs150, the government won't allow the economy to spin out of control," he added.
Senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi said that the jump in the exchange rate would "affect everyone, even us ministers".
"But just bear with it for a while and everything will fall into place," he said.
Free fall. Everything things Will get costlier and costlier.hope the exporter tack benefit out of this and utilize it by earning $
what ishaq dar couldnt do in 5 years, Imran khan has done in 5 weeks. Wow, what an achievement ! Tabdeeli aai hay yaro!
Rs. 150 to Rs. 200 is their target - This means that your salary will now be worth half it is right now. Anyone earning Rs. 50,000 per month would be earning for Rs. 25,000. Bad times.
China investment CPEC is in Pakistan Rupees. You will have to pay back in $. have you thought the cost of pay back in Rupees and how it will increase with devaluation of Rupee.
Lets hope that these bad economic days one day pass away and rupee be valued again as it was used to be in 60s. One thing that must be pointed out is that, Asad Umar is not to be blamed for this, PML-N government is.
This means net reserves will directly fall by 10%.7.6 billion to 6.6 billion us dollars.
what is happening to my Pakistan:’(.
To curb import, increase export ,increase foreign remittance ,to correct the balance of payment and to face factual position the long needed correction has been done.Hats off to the PTI government.
It's CPEC effect and government policies to ignore the traps of its effects .corrupted police easy to penetrate rather than bullets.
Pakistan nation rejects this devaluation. The gov has destroyed our savings. The middle class and poor are most effected. We demand something in return. Those who brought the country to this condition mustnt be allowed to roam free. Put the 10 yr NRO corrupts in jail...bring back Musharraf who gave this country the cancer of NRO...then we will assist the gov to overcome these tough times.
Is there any govt spokesman to come forward and create some kind of confidence, which is lacking so massively in the market as far as this govt is concerned. This govt focuses more on political/ public posturing than realtime policy measures. what a shame.
The PTI government don't know what to do and how to handle the economy. They are good in cleaning and growing trees, but economy is out of their league
This is not because of PTI but because of PMLN. Just wait and see for the day 100, PTI have already done excellent reforms and money is flowing in.
People elected Imran Khan on his anti-corruption campaign when almost everything has been destroyed with 10 years of Zardari & Sharif rule. In 1960s, under military President Ayub Khan, the Rupee was around 1,6 to 1 Dollar. Do you blame people for hating democracy?
up above the hill so high USD shinning like a diamond in the sky
PTI only took over few weeks ago. they have to save the sinking ship.
Alarm bells ringing...
Naya Pakistan.
Both India and Pakistani Rupee are getting so badly hurt by US dollar, hitting records lows against the greenback and yet we two brothers of Sindhu dharti don't realize that it's the time for us to do trade and protect our Dharti Maa.
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Welcome to tabdeeli and Naya Pakistan!
Obviously, investor has no confidence in this Govt., Businessmen have no confidence in this Govt, International community has no confidence in this Govt. Hard times ahead!!
I am surprised, PML-N has taken loans too, but dollar was kept at 102-105 for 4 years & 6 Months. PML-N has really keep the check on Dollar unlike this govt who have no control on USD. Ever since PML-N govt left, Care Taker government gave complete control to Market Controller , same is done by this new Govt.
All currencies in Asia are declining against US $ due to trade restrictions imposed by President Trump.
Thank you for irresponsibly delaying IMF bailout. Hope PTI learns the lesson and in future try to create a barrier between campaign promises and reality.
Where is our highly experienced finance minister??
@Farrukh Munir. In london. The one who caused all of this by taking loans on top of loans and investing in projects that generates no revenue.
As Pakistani rupees free fall has begun it shows that PTI govt is totally directionless. The govt very well knew but did nothing. A lot of U turn have made the situation more complicated and confused. The first and foremost thing the govt should do is to arrest the free fall of rupees. The govt must take .urgent and bold steps to boost the confidence of the people. It is beyond somene's imagination and knowledge why they did not go to IMF knowing the seriousness of the situation.
No worries until it touches Rs.1000 which is looking close.
Government should have taken the imf package a little earlier. Let's see whether the people can adjust with the price hike or not.
Business Sentiment is all time low. No strategy whatsoever. I have never seen such situation in the last 10 years. There is panic in the market. Kindly do something to stabilize this situation. One thing is clear that PTI never had any plan for economic revival. Their economic team is totally failed.
Best way to save our country from economic collapse is to declare IMF an enemy of the people and seise all it´s assets in Pakistan including terminating all loans and interest payments = problem solved!
IMF do not have an army nor is it Pakistani law.
"But just bear with it for a while and everything will fall into place". Isn't this what the previous administrations of Zardari and Nawaz saying it also? Once, the currency is devalued, it hardly comes back to its original numbers especially when you have a trade deficit of more than $25 billion per year. Because of earlier devaluations, the size of Economy had become $274 billion from $336 billion. At 138 rate, we are looking at another decrease of $24 billion, at least. By decreasing the size of economy, I don't know how can any economist agree, you will be able to pay back debts and increase the value of currency back to previous numbers. The True Color of our friends have showed up by forcing Pakistan to go to IMF. Your friends are not bailing you out.
Do we blame this government? Not really. They will be blamed if the economic house is not together within the next 6 months and higher inflation may force people into the streets. Very sad about Pakistan and its economic vicious quagmire. Must increase quality of people's skills and production. The only way out. And, yes end corruption with force, if necessary.
I think this is the result of Shehbaz's arrest and Nawaz release. Many investors transferring their money to other countries.
Wouldn’t the country been better off if the last PML-N government was not destabilised?
PML or PTI is not cause. Look deep into for weak structures.
The entire nation knows that there is no such thing like elections or democracy in our country. So lets move on and focus on the main issue as to how commoners will bring food on the table for their families. We are heading towards an economic meltdown.
What a grave and great tragedy?
PPP and PMLN have brought this economy to ruins i doubt any party can fix it now
It's change, catch it if you can!
Mr Nawaz Sharif was far more experienced than Mr Imran Khan when it comes to economic, remember Pakistan touched 5.8% growth rate in his time, the way Mr Imran gives speeches,tweets and convey massage to media seems Mr Imran Khan is immature and totally inexperienced which is hurting Pakistan even more.
What if IMF reject bailout? It will be super total mess with rupees at 145 per dollar.
@Sincere Pakistani PMLN artificially manipulated the USD-PKR rate, and that's the main reason that we are in this mess. The strength of the economy was appreciably weakened under PMLN, and now that is catching up to the PKR valuation. It will have to go to around 160-170 in the coming months. Ultimately, that will hopefully lead to an increase in exports, which can help shore up the foreign reserves.
Bring back the Pmln! Pti has failed miserably.
Gift for the nation from PMLNs five years
very tough situation but i guess no choice.still say get the looted wealth back.
The nation has to swallow the bitter pill to get the country's economy on track. PTI govt should held the previous govt and punish the culprits.
It’s high time to correct your priorities focus on economic development, cut unnecessary expenditures as far as possible.
@Concerned Citizen .... Accept the fact that the more money Pakistan borrows the weaker the Pakistani rupee will become. The rupee is not gold. The rupee is a piece of paper with ink on it. Pakistan cannot print more money than the solid liquid assets it has in the national bank. If it does that then rupee bank notes are worth less.