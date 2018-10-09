Dollar movement to correct imbalances in external account, State Bank says
The value of the dollar shot up by as much as Rs11.70 in the interbank market during intrading trading on Tuesday, before closing at Rs133.64.
It had closed the previous day at Rs124.27 to the dollar a day earlier.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) explained the move as reflective of current account dynamics and a demand-supply gap in the foreign exchange market.
"Although the current account deficit narrowed in August 2018, a consistent increase in the oil import bill on account of rising international oil prices has exerted pressure in the foreign exchange market," the central bank said in a statement.
"The SBP is of the view that this adjustment in the exchange rate along with lagged impact of recent hikes in the policy rate and other policy measures to contain imports will correct the imbalances in the external account," it continued.
The SBP will continue to closely monitor the situation and stand ready to intervene in case of any unwarranted volatility in the foreign exchange market," it concluded.
The dollar has been on an appreciating trend, reaching Rs124.30 in the interbank market on Oct 5, with rates in the open market reaching Rs127.80 on Saturday.
The interbank rate today rested at Rs124 as the market opened, rose to Rs138, then dipped to Rs133.
For the past few days, the open market rate of the US dollar has been Rs4-5 higher than the interbank rate. The open market rate is Rs134 to Rs135 today, according to General Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Secretary Zafar Paracha.
Currency dealers fear the alarming increase will fan panic in the market for dollars, causing a buying frenzy for the US dollar.
Take a look: Road to Washington
They speculate that the sudden increase in the price of the USD could be a result of rupee devaluation — the fifth time since Dec 2017 — by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in order to secure a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Fund has demanded the government devalue the rupee by at least 15 per cent.
"The central bank has given an indication to let the rupee go with market forces," a broker was quoted as saying by Reuters. The rupee is widely believed to be under a managed float. However, with the pressure that the currency is facing, observers had predicted further devaluation as they said it would be hard for the SBP to defend it for much longer.
Saad Hashmi, research director for brokerage Topline Securities had said last week: “Given the foreign exchange reserves at the SBP, I don’t think the bank has enough fire power to bring the rate down.”
He added that he expects “a slight devaluation at this point, and then eventually a 135-140 level in the next eight to 12 months”.
Bankers and experts have said that the rupee value in the currency market was already reflective of its true position, suggesting that there was no need for the government to further devalue the local currency.
Zafar Paracha had earlier warned that an immediate devaluation could result in market disequilibrium similar to earlier instances when banks were offering high price of dollars and open market trading was much below the official rates.
Forex Association President Malik Bostan advised the government to be cautious. "It shouldn't devalue the currency so much that it robs people of their purchasing power," he said.
"They [government] are going to the IMF now and they have devalued the currency on the Fund's demand. I think the government has shot itself in the foot."
Not all believe that reaching out to the Fund for help is alarming. Suleman Maniya, head of research at Shajar Capital told Reuters that it was a "positive rather than a negative thing" as it would assure stakeholders that the government would meet the targets that it sets for itself. The shortage of foreign reserves, though, is cause for concern, according to Reuters.
The state bank’s foreign reserves were down to $9 billion in the week ending Sept 19, enough to cover just two months' worth of imports, down some $300 million from the previous week, according to SBP data.
Though the Finance Ministry has not clarified how much money the country needs in foreign reserves, Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that Pakistan has to make external debt payments amounting to $8bn by December this year.
Pakistan’s economy has been wobbly for months amid speculation that Prime Minister Imran Khan's new government would request the country’s 13th IMF bailout since the late 1980s.
A formal announcement in this regard was made yesterday, with the government confirming that it would approach the IMF for balance-of-payments support and enter into a stabilisation programme.
Market analyst Muzammil Aslam, while speaking to DawnNewsTV said that once Pakistan would receive funds from the IMF, the economy would stabilise.
"I don't think it will go up to Rs150, the government won't allow the economy to spin out of control," he added.
Senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi said that the jump in the exchange rate would "affect everyone, even us ministers".
"But just bear with it for a while and everything will fall into place," he said.
Free fall. Everything things Will get costlier and costlier.hope the exporter tack benefit out of this and utilize it by earning $
what ishaq dar couldnt do in 5 years, Imran khan has done in 5 weeks. Wow, what an achievement ! Tabdeeli aai hay yaro!
Rs. 150 to Rs. 200 is their target - This means that your salary will now be worth half it is right now. Anyone earning Rs. 50,000 per month would be earning for Rs. 25,000. Bad times.
China investment CPEC is in Pakistan Rupees. You will have to pay back in $. have you thought the cost of pay back in Rupees and how it will increase with devaluation of Rupee.
Lets hope that these bad economic days one day pass away and rupee be valued again as it was used to be in 60s. One thing that must be pointed out is that, Asad Umar is not to be blamed for this, PML-N government is.
This means net reserves will directly fall by 10%.7.6 billion to 6.6 billion us dollars.
what is happening to my Pakistan:’(.
To curb import, increase export ,increase foreign remittance ,to correct the balance of payment and to face factual position the long needed correction has been done.Hats off to the PTI government.
It's CPEC effect and government policies to ignore the traps of its effects .corrupted police easy to penetrate rather than bullets.
Pakistan nation rejects this devaluation. The gov has destroyed our savings. The middle class and poor are most effected. We demand something in return. Those who brought the country to this condition mustnt be allowed to roam free. Put the 10 yr NRO corrupts in jail...bring back Musharraf who gave this country the cancer of NRO...then we will assist the gov to overcome these tough times.
Is there any govt spokesman to come forward and create some kind of confidence, which is lacking so massively in the market as far as this govt is concerned. This govt focuses more on political/ public posturing than realtime policy measures. what a shame.
The PTI government don't know what to do and how to handle the economy. They are good in cleaning and growing trees, but economy is out of their league
This is not because of PTI but because of PMLN. Just wait and see for the day 100, PTI have already done excellent reforms and money is flowing in.
People elected Imran Khan on his anti-corruption campaign when almost everything has been destroyed with 10 years of Zardari & Sharif rule. In 1960s, under military President Ayub Khan, the Rupee was around 1,6 to 1 Dollar. Do you blame people for hating democracy?
up above the hill so high USD shinning like a diamond in the sky
PTI only took over few weeks ago. they have to save the sinking ship.
Alarm bells ringing...
Naya Pakistan.
Both India and Pakistani Rupee are getting so badly hurt by US dollar, hitting records lows against the greenback and yet we two brothers of Sindhu dharti don't realize that it's the time for us to do trade and protect our Dharti Maa.
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Welcome to tabdeeli and Naya Pakistan!
Obviously, investor has no confidence in this Govt., Businessmen have no confidence in this Govt, International community has no confidence in this Govt. Hard times ahead!!
I am surprised, PML-N has taken loans too, but dollar was kept at 102-105 for 4 years & 6 Months. PML-N has really keep the check on Dollar unlike this govt who have no control on USD. Ever since PML-N govt left, Care Taker government gave complete control to Market Controller , same is done by this new Govt.
All currencies in Asia are declining against US $ due to trade restrictions imposed by President Trump.
Thank you for irresponsibly delaying IMF bailout. Hope PTI learns the lesson and in future try to create a barrier between campaign promises and reality.
Where is our highly experienced finance minister??
@Farrukh Munir. In london. The one who caused all of this by taking loans on top of loans and investing in projects that generates no revenue.
As Pakistani rupees free fall has begun it shows that PTI govt is totally directionless. The govt very well knew but did nothing. A lot of U turn have made the situation more complicated and confused. The first and foremost thing the govt should do is to arrest the free fall of rupees. The govt must take .urgent and bold steps to boost the confidence of the people. It is beyond somene's imagination and knowledge why they did not go to IMF knowing the seriousness of the situation.
No worries until it touches Rs.1000 which is looking close.
Government should have taken the imf package a little earlier. Let's see whether the people can adjust with the price hike or not.
Business Sentiment is all time low. No strategy whatsoever. I have never seen such situation in the last 10 years. There is panic in the market. Kindly do something to stabilize this situation. One thing is clear that PTI never had any plan for economic revival. Their economic team is totally failed.
Best way to save our country from economic collapse is to declare IMF an enemy of the people and seise all it´s assets in Pakistan including terminating all loans and interest payments = problem solved!
IMF do not have an army nor is it Pakistani law.
"But just bear with it for a while and everything will fall into place". Isn't this what the previous administrations of Zardari and Nawaz saying it also? Once, the currency is devalued, it hardly comes back to its original numbers especially when you have a trade deficit of more than $25 billion per year. Because of earlier devaluations, the size of Economy had become $274 billion from $336 billion. At 138 rate, we are looking at another decrease of $24 billion, at least. By decreasing the size of economy, I don't know how can any economist agree, you will be able to pay back debts and increase the value of currency back to previous numbers. The True Color of our friends have showed up by forcing Pakistan to go to IMF. Your friends are not bailing you out.
Do we blame this government? Not really. They will be blamed if the economic house is not together within the next 6 months and higher inflation may force people into the streets. Very sad about Pakistan and its economic vicious quagmire. Must increase quality of people's skills and production. The only way out. And, yes end corruption with force, if necessary.
I think this is the result of Shehbaz's arrest and Nawaz release. Many investors transferring their money to other countries.
Wouldn’t the country been better off if the last PML-N government was not destabilised?
PML or PTI is not cause. Look deep into for weak structures.
The entire nation knows that there is no such thing like elections or democracy in our country. So lets move on and focus on the main issue as to how commoners will bring food on the table for their families. We are heading towards an economic meltdown.
What a grave and great tragedy?
PPP and PMLN have brought this economy to ruins i doubt any party can fix it now
It's change, catch it if you can!
Mr Nawaz Sharif was far more experienced than Mr Imran Khan when it comes to economic, remember Pakistan touched 5.8% growth rate in his time, the way Mr Imran gives speeches,tweets and convey massage to media seems Mr Imran Khan is immature and totally inexperienced which is hurting Pakistan even more.
What if IMF reject bailout? It will be super total mess with rupees at 145 per dollar.
@Sincere Pakistani PMLN artificially manipulated the USD-PKR rate, and that's the main reason that we are in this mess. The strength of the economy was appreciably weakened under PMLN, and now that is catching up to the PKR valuation. It will have to go to around 160-170 in the coming months. Ultimately, that will hopefully lead to an increase in exports, which can help shore up the foreign reserves.
@Haider Kindly stop blaming it on PMLN. Our economic rating was good throughout the tenure of PMLN. Currency was stable. We registered the growth of more than 5 percent every year. Our ratings stabilized and our reserves increased by more than 25 percent per year. This is a pure lie propagated by PTI Trolls that economy was ruined by PMLN. It holds no logical ground.
IK's "clueless" finance minister is responsible for this fall! IK needs to get capable professionals to deal with the situation not "TV talk show experts"!
That shows the caliber of Imran Khan's economic team.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan my bro u make sense but masses are fueled by politics in our countries, they fool people and people fall for it. Your way is the right way, the sooner we realize the better for both nations.
When you dont arrest the corrupts fast than face the fall.
@minhaj khokhar dear, that is why there is something called Purchasing Power Parity GDP, so we don't end up dividing the Nominal GDP by USD exchange rate.
Don't hate the exchange rate, competitive devaluation is actually quite successful globally (India, Chine, Japan to name a few), just google REER. Instead hate the food and fuel inflation that it brings with it, then we as a nation will start demanding the right things (policies) from the government (Crop rationalization, fuel substitution)
Btw, did you know the IMF was originally formed to protect from unfair competitive devaluations, only after WTO did it change its role to 'lender of last resort'
@Sincere Pakistani You are right that they had taken loans as well but the facts is that they use to force markets to maintain rates at certain levels by releasing the dollars. The situation now is really bad as the PTI government has no resources to maintain or control the dollar rate. They have inherited a ruined economy and have taken a wise decision to let the market forces decide the rate as they need every dollar to service the repayment of loans taken by previous government at exorbitant rates- thanks to DAR who was an accountant specializing in manipulation and not an economist. I have said for a long time that the parity rate of dollar in Pakistan was artificially maintained and a bomb would explode one day. Unfortunately it is happening with PTI in power but the situation would have been no different had PPP or PML-N would have been in power without issuing euro bond at 8% plus.
Perfect storm , this means we need more taxes to pay our loans at time when value of currency is going down (our buying power).
Bring back the Pmln! Pti has failed miserably.
So much for naya Pakistan. IK just wanted to be PM. He has no plan otherwise and does not know how to run a country. For the nation’s sake PTI should put it’s ego on the side and look to replace Asad Umar with Miftah Ismail. We need the best minds not IK’s yes men.
@Najum You have no one but your self to blame for this. Why did you vote for parties that did not have Pakistan´s best interest at heart?
Gift for the nation from PMLNs five years
Due to massive depreciation of pak rupee against dollar prices of all commodities have gone sky rocketed and all efforts of the govt will fail to provide food and employment to the people nd survival of the poor people will become difficult with their meagre income.RuIing party should immediately look into the alarming prevailing affairs.
very tough situation but i guess no choice.still say get the looted wealth back.
@Anurag Gautam The 5,8% growth rate is a joke. The ground realities are different. Also, I understand from your Indian stand of point why you want a leader in Pakistan who would not even once say the name Kulboshan Yadev and has business interests in India. Imagine if any Indian PM had business interests in Pakistan. How long before he would have been fired?
There was just an article yesterday that the money changers were sure the rupees valuation would remain stable. They were wrong.
@Umar Bin Ayaz .you can blame everything on pmln .thats what losers do.blame it in the start our you wont have any one to blame after 3 months are over
Will fall further to 145
On the bright side, exports will become a lot more competitive, so expect boom in exports and exponential increase in foreign exchange earnings.
With very high foreign-debt with economical, geo-political issues, Pak may reach Turkey like situation if IMF bail-out does not workout.
Welcome to the real world. Coming to the news every day and talking about how bad things are for you will only lower the market confidence. A social worker and honest man is good for charity work but market likes slik guys like Bill Clinton and Trump. IK needs to start talking about how the revenues will grow and imports will come down.
@ajr .... Pakistan needs investments not loans. What Imran Khan needs to do is create administrative laws making it easier to do business in Pakistan and keep every bureaucrat with his hand out for a bribe away from foreign companies. The bureaucrats have made rules to squeeze money out of foreign companies doing business in Pakistan.
The nation has to swallow the bitter pill to get the country's economy on track. PTI govt should held the previous govt and punish the culprits.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad: Is it PTI who has to blame for the current devaluation?? Really?
PTI may have promised not to take further loans in their pre-elections speeches and surely to some extent they failed to live up to the hype they created in the past. However, there is not way you can blame the PTI for the current economic turmoil.
The devaluation is inevitable. India (I think you should know better) has recently devalued 12.5% though their economy is booming.
This is a reward for all the people to elect PPP and ML-N for last 3 decades. Only Musharraf was able to grow and hold the dollar stable in his regime but people never like an honest man in place. However, his NRO is proving to be the biggest mistake of the last two decades.
Time for foreign currency controls ?
Dont worry this is being going on throughout ASIA. Remedy,reduce your dependency on USD.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan .... China and The United States are the two most powerful economies in the world. Pakistanis have very little idea how their economies function so efficiently. What are they doing right that Pakistan is doing wrong? For example, if Pakistan wants efficient sewer systems in cities go to the mayors of Chicago, Illinois and Atlanta, Georgia and have them show your civil engineers what they are doing. Send city planners to Beijing and learn how to make all the provinces of Pakistan work together more efficiently to create a stronger economy. The economy must be decentralized and other cities become little Karachis. One city specializes in furniture making another city specializes in producing textiles, etc just as China does. It China provinces don't compete with each other. In America new technological products are being created every month.
Present govt has no option but to devalue rupee to 150 if they want loans from imf.
It’s high time to correct your priorities focus on economic development, cut unnecessary expenditures as far as possible.
@Concerned Citizen .... Accept the fact that the more money Pakistan borrows the weaker the Pakistani rupee will become. The rupee is not gold. The rupee is a piece of paper with ink on it. Pakistan cannot print more money than the solid liquid assets it has in the national bank. If it does that then rupee bank notes are worth less.
Only exports in honest business terms can get rid of this mess. The govt. also should ban all luxery goods.
This is devastating situation for poor Pakistanis. I never had idea that Imran Khan who claimed to have a team of experts to revive economy would be totally failed in such a manner. Where is his plan to take Pakistan so high where people all over the world come to find jobs!
A misery is yet to come and we feel we are living in some war torn country which is trying to revive.
Previous government has fully planted and functional economic terrorism. Current government cannot control this but proper policy will need to tackle this situation.
@Anurag Gautam , Imran is Pakistans Kagriwal
This is a disaster for overseas Pakistanis who invested big in Pakistan . There investment of 100,000 dollars in Janauary or this year now is worth 75000 dollars only. A loss of $25000 in lessthan a year. For salaried overseas Pakistanis this is a very big loss.
Working in n organization and earning 57 lacs per month is something different than holding and working in Finance Ministry. Soon Imran Khan will know he has bad eggs in his basket.
Rs 200 per 1 doller is expected
When key policy makers lack understanding of macro and micro economic ground realities and international fiance, such things will happen.
Somebody had to pay for the sins of pmln and ppp
This is high time for Pakistan to take swift and stern action to recover economy. Imran Khan must fire all corrupt, incapable and inefficient bureaucrats immediately who are trying to fail this government. Bring non-political officers in government and give them tough targets to achieve. If we do not do anything for Pakistan now we would be nowhere.
@Shehzada Rana ... International markets care nothing about Nawaz and Shabaz. Shahbaz who? They care about how much money Pakistan has in the bank.
In 2006, I was earning Rs 60000 equals to $1000 as software developer in 2018, I am earning Rs 140000 again equals to $1000 as Sr Technical Lead.
Net saving in 12 years is Rupees 12 Lacs. Own one car having worth 2.5 lacs and no home. I consider myself rich among many others in Pakistan.
Absolutely incompetent finance minister. what one should expect from him.
The question is if this had to be done then why delayed so long. A man on the street knew that IMF is unavoidable .
It is a disaster. It takes away the purchasing power of retired, widows and poor people who have nowhere to go to make up this huge loss.
We should have restricted imports of cars, fruit and other luxury goods for some time and given incentives to exporters to reduce balance of payment .
e
Ignorance is the cause of our helplessness. It is such a shame that the corrupts in the country has just multiplied their shame wealth sitting in foreign banks many many times in just ta few months
How is this surprising at all in the first place. Its a form of auto correction.
@Afghani ..... Right. Imran may be looking at only $10 billion.
We must give sometime to IK before judging him. The current disasters are obviously outcome of the previous mismanagement.This was inevitable as all major currencies are tumbling against $ including India. If we don't devalue, we will be the looser in global market. This is the right time to provide incentives to exporters and encourage Citizens abroad to remit forex to the country and benefit.
@Usman Ansari ..... That valuation actually would lead to an increase in exports with a little marketing strategy.
Activities of PTI government are weakening Rupee. Instead of focusing on policies, they are keep on blaming previous governments and that is sending a wrong signal to the market.
@Li-N-Ja - It will be short term problem for India as India is looking for Iran oil waver from USA. In all respect, USA will do so, as Saudis are not pumping more oil. US investment in tech sector in India is growing at rapid pace and India can manage forex from that. Qualcomm is investing in Hyderabad which will house 10000 engineers. Bangalore, Pune, Gurugram and Noida are also getting healthy foreign investment.
@Zeeshan,Sydney. Poor Pakistani they thought if he can won the world cup, he can solve all the problem of Pakistan. Some brainless started comparing him with the honorable Jinnah. I pity all of them. Pakistan's downward graph is accelerating, where it will end? who knows.
People blame corruption for this situation but I don't think that's the only cause. Such big deficit can't be caused by just corruption. Even our neighbors have highly corrupt people but they are not in such situation.
When stock exchange were posting billions of losses and currency was loosing its values our naya prime minister was busy in launching toilet scheme and explaining how people will send pictures of dirty pictures to federal government for prompt action. sorry I am not against having toilets but this is not pm level job but local council can look after things else ask councillors to look after economy,
There are 2 Pakistanis - The Army and the rest of the nation. Whatever happens - Rupee crumbling, exports sliding down, living standards going down, increasing in unemployment, diseases, unlivable conditions - the former one is not affected at all. They live in their own comfortable World.
This is not fair to start blaming on PTI, This is all repercussion of last govt. who did not enable the current govt. to run with any choice. Anyways, the nation should not loose confidence on Imran Khan and wait a little after IMF bailout package when everything will come to its original position and in favor of the nation to live in inexpensive era.
Welcome to Naya Pakistan! :)
Go back to first principles . Apart from oil , nearly all the trade deficit is with China $9.7b and its not due to cpec. So ask China to stop undercutting local Pakistani businesses and to buy $10b of goods from Pakistan to end this deficit for a start.
Reciprocate and give India mfn status as India has given Pakistan, Instead of coming through Dubai , Indian goods will come directly and save billions each year.
Give Afghanistan and India transit rights and Pakistan can make a few billion a year in fees
@shah bandy The Pakistan you are referring to is 10 year old. 10 year with massive loans which has sent us into a classic debt trap. Did you expect Imran Khan to to perform magic tricks? He can only work with what was given to him.
@Nahar01 "cut unnecessary expenditures as far as possible." What seems to be unnecessary expenditure to you, is vital for those in power. For example, paying parliamentarians and cabinet members automatically, is totally unnecessary. They should apply for it by proving that he/she is not capable of sustaining without government support. That person's financial background would be checked and certified by accountable people, in an open hearing. The election expenses can be scrutinized automatically as well. They will have to tell who paid their expenses.The other should be required to pay for all the state utilities used during their term. You can keep shopkeepers away from the corridors of power. Those paid by the people, would know who their master is. This will enhance the stature of of the parliament and the government.
Naya Pakistan has started coming!
country is loosing stock exchange almost 5000 points since they came to power, rupee reached highest level of devaluation in the history of the country, investors running out of country, price index increased 15 % during their tenure no economic activity, PM with his cabinet members selling buffaloes and launching toilet schemes . are they serious people? they have been imposed on us. they are not be blamed but those who brought them in to power.
Naya Pakistan.
@Zeeshan,Sydney - "what ishaq dar couldnt do in 5 years, Imran khan has done in 5 weeks."
We are reaping the fruits of Ishaq Dar's 5 years labour now.
Economy was left in doldrums and any funds left were distributed to ministers just before elections for pre-poll rigging.
@Suryakant Agrawal dont blame Trump look what your leaders have done
@minhaj khokhar Since last 30 years all new govt blames their precedents and say treasury is empty. When Zardari left how much dollars were there? and when NS left how much so what happened is no management for short term debts to pay by our new FM. Who still lives in container mind frame of fantasy now its a time to pay off loans so he woke up and looking to Saudi and China who do not like their rhetoric statements. SO good luck
Those salivating at the prospect of increasing exports please remember that all we produce is towels and bedsheets, easily replaced by Vietnam and Bangladesh, especially as the energy (electricity) prices also soar with the dollar.
PKR will be 200 against dollar by the end of December 2018, it seems.
@Yub “This means net reserves will directly fall by 10%.7.6 billion to 6.6 billion us dollars.” No. Reserves are in dollars and will not be impacted.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan India gave MFN status to Pakistan in 1996. Pakistan never reciprocated. Those that cannot be named undermined every attempt at trade liberalization
195-200 in 6-8 months. Print my words.
@Kamran Should have switched. Technical leads are highly paid.
No good but this is expected, further devalue is also expected since country economy was destroyed by previous government. Blame previous government for all this mess
The govt.’s annocment to finally accept the bitter pill of going to IMF & accepting its stringent conditionalities,is in the play. The rupee devaluation springing out of control is likely to open a pandora box of financial difficulties for our nascent govt. which by virtue of its inexperience & ineptness will find a tough time to control its ill effects on poor of the country. The domino effects caused due to present frenzy in buying dollar will give expected devaluation reaching a parity of Rs. 150 to a $, resulting in already double digit inflation to rise further, hitting daily wage earner harshly. Although PTI’s predecessors are the main culprit of causing present financial mess due to bad governess and defective economic policies but the new setup cannot absolve itself from getting part of the blame by playing wait & see attitude. The rabbit is out of the hat, requiring to tread cautiously, to control expected negative financial impacts of this delayed decision on country’s poor.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad welcome to the club.
The dollar rate is the highest here among the countries in the neighbourhood though that does not reflect the reality of their respective economic situation. A real free float of the dollar is risky if political and economic stability is not present. Market forces are replaced by uncertainty and fear of the future and the rates go through wild fluctuation.
@Dr ashir - "195-200 in 6-8 months. Print my words."
It would be better for you to concentrate in medicine!
The problem is everyone is getting engrossed with inevitable IMF loan and forgetting what needs to be done to repay this loan and get the country back in to rails. China is a friend make them import Pakistani goods and that will wipe out about $10 billion trade deficit, give India mfn status and export to india and lastly allow trade route between india and Afghanistan and collect money. All these things require no skill development and can be implemented immediately and result in immediate gains.
The govt has gone in to a paralysis and no one is thinking.
It's unfair to blame PTI for everything until they themselves claim the blame..
@Zeeshan,Sydney Yes it is the result of Ishaq Dar/PMLN 5 years of corruption. Imran did not make or implement new policies. Be honest, please!
PTI should have get loan from IMF much earlier, the prices of commodities will go much higher if the decision not taken
listen all Pakistani brothers and sisters , we are in state of war of currency , IK have tried not to go to IMF but no option left , what you all are thinking dint you see what they did to turkey , if Imran khan is fighting against corruption do you think they will stay quite , I am not naming anyone here , just be smart to know what iam pointing , there will be khair soon just stand firm with Pakistan and leader Imran khan .
I don't think it's alarming, yes rupees free fall is due to 5th generation war, it will pick up once CPEC complete the game changer
@Kamran "In 2006, earning Rs 60000 equals to $1000 and 2018 Rs 140000 again equals to $1000. Net saving in 12 years is Rupees 12 Lacs. no home."
Labors earning in local-currencies must be having really hard-time with rising costs.
It will always hurt the pakistani population
A great intraday profit for Dollar investors. IK is great for elites.
The freefall of Pakistan Rupee along with its depreciation was correctly predicted in Dawn columns more than six months back along with urgent measures. The pain is still to come as it would adversely affect the economy with the import of machinery for CPEC projects becoming costlier along with commodities and a slump in trade and industries.
@Najum Do you get paid in dollars? Only then what you say will be true. Imports will be more expensive but you can and should live without those.
Somebody told us that he will break the begging bowl and rectify financial situation by good governance
@Dost . PML(N) PPP joint COD ( Charter of Democracy) the friendly opposition, the joint venture of secret favors to each other, the competition in increasing foreign assets and offshore accounts, all blunders, bound to bring the present situation of shameful devaluation. Even the Bangladeshi Taka is more strong than Pak rupee.These are the after affects of bad governance of previous ten years. Both PPP and PML(N) responsible. All accused be taken to task seriously.
The entire economics was based on fake assumptions. the years of mismanagement finally caught up where the entire nation has to bear the grunt. The free fall of dollars has the made the looter's billionaires and poor are more poorer. where it is going to end.only heaven knows or those in IMF who will bend over backward to make our economy a failure.why.cos we blast before we think. I can relate to IMF and deal with them but the irony is ..we are our own worst enemy especially our politicians. neglected our country on every step of the way. besides,we never investigate their high claims of any government. we boost about everything, the habit of living in a la la land ..the truth we cannot digest, behaving like a sick child who would refuse to swallow the bitter medicine even in his sickness.The ultimate purpose of economics,of course,is to understand and promote the enhancement of well-being and our politician succeeded not the well being of the nation but for themselves...GOOD LUCK PAKISTAN
I am not sure what the State Bank of Pakistan is doing. There are several short term measures available to stop the free faul of our currency. Bangladesh started selling dollars in the market.Other countries in the similar situation would increase interest rate as well as put control over import and increase export if possible. India started tightening imports. Political stability is a must in the prevailing situation. This is not the time chasing up political opponents rather sit down together and that will send a positive signal to the market and investors.
This should have been best time for Pakistanis to bring dollars back home from abroad. But they know there is NAB to nab them. Many of them may not want to bring money home.
We are close to a disaster but the worse part is in this hot instead of bringing everybody together including ppp, plm we are using it to score political points. Can we expect to be saved from this disaster with such attitude.
@Alba Your commented comparison of Pakistan’s $305 B economy to china’s $10.4 B & US $17.4 B does not make any sense.Having being to China more than once in the past as member of UNAPDI team, I found the Chinese economy to be state controlled & lopsidedly export oriented, where the cost of the product is determined from its inputs of imported items. With cheap labor and local materials inputs as negligible, it is no miracle that that Chinese goods are far cheaper than their counterparts. But like US which has a very large private sector spending almost 10% of its GNP on research and development,China also spends more than 7% on R&D. On the other hand Pakistan which has a substantial public sector & a small private sector industrial investments, spends negligible amounts on R&D. Our universities have hardly any research going on due to no funding by the private or public sector, is no secret.Unless this trend is not changed, your suggestions are just pipe dream & merit no considerations
@arun1 trade deficit with China is approx. $16 billion.
This is called the "CPEC EFFECT". That extravagance was never needed by a poor country like Pakistan. When that fails, can you imagine the consequences ? All those 'billion rupees' houses in DHA will be worth ZERO.
@Najum 150 to 200 appears to be too pessimistic. Perhaps low 150s in the worst case. Besides, the USD is getting very strong against most of EM currencies including in my country India. Lets cut down on imports. Even common people can do something by doing things like car pooling as the crude makes the largest part of our imports.
The real tabdeeli has come in terms of devaluation of pakistani rupee.
We in Pakistan are emotional people who like to forgive so quickly that corrupt politicians and our leaders take advantage of our public. We need to know who caused this economic destruction and distress in our country. What I can name are two parties and their leaders as PML-N and PPP. Don't we should go after their leaders, family members and friends to recover our looted national wealth? Sincerely
@Amir You can blame the previous government as much you can, but people gave PTI vote believing their claims that they have a DIFFERENT solution to the economic problem. They said they will die but not go to IMF. So who is lying to the poor public
If everything goes according to plan, it will benefit Pakistan in the long run. Pakistanis should support the government with all the new developments.
Naya Pakistan .... Nobody asked before the general election what it meant. There you have it. Nobody lied to you. It was just a matter of interpretation.
Every parameter of economy was better in PMLN rule.
Correction to my earlier comments. Please read “ Pakistan’s 309 B to China 10.4 trillions and US 17.4 trillions....... Typo is regretted.
This Government will disappoint people very badly they can only auction buffalo and cars to run country is a different Bal game then wining world cup. Miracle don't happen every time
@Zeeshan,Sydney
Hi, it is the $30 billion which Ishaq Dar borrowed during the last five years, and now the instalments including interest are due and Pakistan has no dollars to pay back. Pakistan is caught in a situation where you borrow to pay off your debt. It is like paying one credit card with another credit card. There is no short term solution. In the long run you have to cut your import bills and increase exports and pay off your debts. PPP and PMLN have created economic mess by borrowing huge amounts during their 10 years of government.
@Kamran I feel sorry for you. We are probably sailing in the same ship. You are not alone though. This is misery of thousands of IT professionals, exporting their services, and working for/to US based companies. One remedy could be to ask your employer to pay you in USD or if you are aware that there are freelance companies that offer remote positions and compensate in $, like Crossover etc.
@Adil Hussain Thanks brother, i know what you mean, lets just dont lose hope now, in every difficulty there is a sliver lining
@Read this Please - what do you know about running a government? Is two months are enough to streamline and prep up economy? Can any government fulfill promises in one years if economy they inherited is a total flawed? Please be sensible commenting. Help and bring solutions so may be the current government can read as many brains are better solving issues than a few. Sincerely
@Yub why will reserves fall? They are in dollars, not rupees?
@Shah How much was gold then? And what was your salary? What a stupid comparison.
@Anurag Gautam He is.
All CPEC investments by china is going to fetch 10% extra profit in rupee term. All the best for iron brother.
It has to reach to Rs. 150 within this year and nobody can stop it. If US stretched IMF negotiations and dither on IMF loan approval process then all bets off.
All this havoc created for the $8-10 billion in loan from USA backed IMF. What is hard to understand is iron-brother china has 2 trillion $ (that is 2,000 billions $) in their reserve. Why can't chinese government LOAN (not gift) just a tiny $10 billion out of their $2,000 billion for 10 yrs, 0 % interest for its best friend and the most important strategic partner for their Belt and Road project? This will solve all the Pakistan's problems, rupee will be back to 100-110 level, the stock market will boom! Instead, the government to forced to go USA/IMF with hat in their hand!
Imran asking too much but giving nothing in return. Start putting the corrupt behind bars before asking for our patience. We have to yet see action against the agents of corruption.
SBP, SBP, SBP where are you! thats why you are an autonomous body ! we expect you people to play a role on this irregular hike created by exchange companies !
Government is begging to IMF, consequently rupee is falling. What is needed is to increase exports, decrease imports, encourage business community to invest.
Back in 1976 when I said Goodbye to Pakistan, one U.S. dollar was equal to 10 Rupees. With the present exchange rate, how can Pakistanis survive?
@Imtiaz Ali Khan But we r political slaves.
PTI govt is trying to divert the economic issues by doing popular slogans like bringing back looted money! Even musharraf with all isi and other support could not do it. PTI govt will cut a sorry figure after 5 years that we were new in governance so please vote again and this time we will perform better! Good like pakistan and unfortunately Pakistan will miss ishaq dar sooner than expected!
