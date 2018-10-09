DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Enforced disappearances issue to be solved: Mazari

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 09, 2018

Email

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari talks to Chairperson Defence of Human Rights and Public Service Trust Amina Masood on Monday. — INP
Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari talks to Chairperson Defence of Human Rights and Public Service Trust Amina Masood on Monday. — INP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday claimed that she was working on solving enforced disappearances issue.

Speaking to a delegation, led by Chairperson Defence of Human Rights and Public Service Trust Amina Masood Janjua, she said the government was determined to resolving this issue on priority basis.

Ms Janjua apprised the minister about the progress her NGO had made in tracing missing persons.

Meanwhile Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madrassatul Islam University Karachi, Dr. Mohammad Ali Shaikh called on Dr Shireen Mazari.

They discussed the possibility to introduce human rights as a subject in the university. Dr Mazari assured her full support in this regard. She said that education provided a foundation for character building.

He said universities could play a pivotal role in the formation of character building of students as well as in the development of nation.

She said that all out efforts were being made to ensure the provision of higher education facilities to the students on priority basis. Education is the key to success, she added.

On this occasion, Dr Mohammad Ali Shaikh apprised the Federal Minister for working progresses and ongoing projects for the betterment of students.

Dr Mazari also met Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Punjab Ijaz Alam.

Both Ministers discussed the matters related to the human rights particularly in the province and how to extend the mutual cooperation to ensure the protection of rights of the people.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 09, 2018

Economic predicament

A SENSE of panic is evident in the markets as the government continues to issue vague signals about its plans for...
October 09, 2018

Mental health

‘YOUNG people and mental health in a changing world’ — the theme for Mental Health Day 2018, which falls...
October 09, 2018

Snow leopard losses

ATHOUGH not entirely unexpected, it is still regrettable that the country’s efforts at conservation and the...
October 08, 2018

Balochistan: a new opportunity

A MAIDEN, day-long trip to Balochistan by Prime Minister Imran Khan has yielded a familiar set of statements...
Fighting rape
Updated October 08, 2018

Fighting rape

Women have paid the price for years of armed conflict and terrorism.
October 08, 2018

Karachi blackouts

ALL through last week, Karachi saw a series of power outages that left the entire city — including the airport and...