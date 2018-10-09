Enforced disappearances issue to be solved: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday claimed that she was working on solving enforced disappearances issue.

Speaking to a delegation, led by Chairperson Defence of Human Rights and Public Service Trust Amina Masood Janjua, she said the government was determined to resolving this issue on priority basis.

Ms Janjua apprised the minister about the progress her NGO had made in tracing missing persons.

Meanwhile Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madrassatul Islam University Karachi, Dr. Mohammad Ali Shaikh called on Dr Shireen Mazari.

They discussed the possibility to introduce human rights as a subject in the university. Dr Mazari assured her full support in this regard. She said that education provided a foundation for character building.

He said universities could play a pivotal role in the formation of character building of students as well as in the development of nation.

She said that all out efforts were being made to ensure the provision of higher education facilities to the students on priority basis. Education is the key to success, she added.

On this occasion, Dr Mohammad Ali Shaikh apprised the Federal Minister for working progresses and ongoing projects for the betterment of students.

Dr Mazari also met Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Punjab Ijaz Alam.

Both Ministers discussed the matters related to the human rights particularly in the province and how to extend the mutual cooperation to ensure the protection of rights of the people.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2018