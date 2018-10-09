Lawyers in Lahore lock court’s gates in protest against suo motu
LAHORE: The members of Lahore Bar Association (LBA) on Monday locked entrance gates of sessions court for hours as protest against a suo motu notice taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on manhandling of a policeman by lawyers.
At a general house meeting of the bar, the lawyers termed the suo motu notice taken by the chief justice a disappointing step. They announced removal of all CCTV cameras installed in and outside the courtrooms in the sessions court. They claimed that the cameras had been used for victimisation of the lawyers.
The bar’s leaders announced that next general house meeting would be held in the Supreme Court on Oct 13.
They were of the view that the policeman, who received a bashing at the sessions court, had been patronising a mafia of land-grabbers and lodging false cases against lawyers. They said the protest would continue till cancellation of cases registered against the lawyers.
The other day, Chief Justice Nisar had taken notice of assault by lawyers on a police sub-inspector after video of the incident was aired by television channels.
The chief justice had summoned IGP Punjab for Oct 13 along with a report on the incident. Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Ahsan Bhoon, president and general secretary of the LBA were also asked to attend the hearing.
Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2018
Comments (12)
Criminals gangesters, they should be fixed.
A test case for CJP
A thug with a law degree is still a thug. Innocent people welcome video proof of their innocence via CCTV. Of course, criminals wouldn’t like CCTV.
removal of CCTV cameras? these men in black got to be kidding!! being lawyers, they should have known better if bashing a person is the right move or taking course of law! these MUST be severely punished as they are the ones who are custodian of law and such acts send a very negative signal down to masses .. i.e. it is perfectly ok to take law in your own hands!
It is a matter of challenging of the state and integrity of law enforcement . No law permits such a vandalism.
Lawyers, after qualifying for the law practice, become above the laws of the land. The Honourable CJP is requested to take notice of that fact.
This is real test of judiciary. Lawyers power will retaliates if any action is taken against them. Mansoor Ali Shah as Chief Justice of Lahore High Court tried to take some culprits but of no avail.
Worthy lawyers who take the cases for their fees, and not for justice, can not be trusted to enforce the rule of law. Chief Justice of Pakistan May like to make the lawyers realise that there is a life hereafter for ultimate accountability.
The justice should be done as everyone is equal before law.
With these lawyers who can expect justice. If the policeman was wrong then they should have reported him as er the LAW. They should all be sent to prison for assault.
It would be funny if these thugs called 'lawyers' are first disbared and then put behind bar, for violating the legal code.
If they practiced real law, they wouldn't be breaking it. Flunkies like these give a bad image to the profession,
unbelievable.these guys becoming a monster