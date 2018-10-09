Lawyers in Lahore lock court’s gates in protest against suo motu

LAHORE: The members of Lahore Bar Association (LBA) on Monday locked entrance gates of sessions court for hours as protest against a suo motu notice taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on manhandling of a policeman by lawyers.

At a general house meeting of the bar, the lawyers termed the suo motu notice taken by the chief justice a disappointing step. They announced removal of all CCTV cameras installed in and outside the courtrooms in the sessions court. They claimed that the cameras had been used for victimisation of the lawyers.

The bar’s leaders announced that next general house meeting would be held in the Supreme Court on Oct 13.

They were of the view that the policeman, who received a bashing at the sessions court, had been patronising a mafia of land-grabbers and lodging false cases against lawyers. They said the protest would continue till cancellation of cases registered against the lawyers.

The other day, Chief Justice Nisar had taken notice of assault by lawyers on a police sub-inspector after video of the incident was aired by television channels.

The chief justice had summoned IGP Punjab for Oct 13 along with a report on the incident. Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Ahsan Bhoon, president and general secretary of the LBA were also asked to attend the hearing.

