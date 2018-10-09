NAB summons Salman Shahbaz in assets case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shahbaz for Wednesday (tomorrow) in assets beyond means case.

Shahbaz has already been in NAB custody till Oct 16 in a physical remand in the Ashiyana housing scam.

“NAB has issued summons to Salman Shahbaz to appear before a joint investigation team in a complaint regarding building assets beyond his known sources of income,” a source said.

The PML-N has termed the NAB action against the Sharif family members a political victimisation at the behest of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

