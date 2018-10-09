DAWN.COM

NAB summons Salman Shahbaz in assets case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 09, 2018

Salman Shahbaz Sharif. ─ File

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shahbaz for Wednesday (tomorrow) in assets beyond means case.

Shahbaz has already been in NAB custody till Oct 16 in a physical remand in the Ashiyana housing scam.

“NAB has issued summons to Salman Shahbaz to appear before a joint investigation team in a complaint regarding building assets beyond his known sources of income,” a source said.

The PML-N has termed the NAB action against the Sharif family members a political victimisation at the behest of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2018

Comments (4)

Ali
Oct 09, 2018 09:53am

I am loving it :)

Kamran
Oct 09, 2018 10:09am

Why a behest? if N-League has not done anything wrong; they can easily quantify their assets.

M1 Jamal
Oct 09, 2018 10:21am

Pakistan is on right path.All wrong doings to be punished as nation is watching.Any excuse or delay will not be tolerated.

He is the man
Oct 09, 2018 10:42am

He is the man behind major business deals of sharif group in Pakistan. Right person to be probed.

