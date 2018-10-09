NAB summons Salman Shahbaz in assets case
October 09, 2018
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shahbaz for Wednesday (tomorrow) in assets beyond means case.
Shahbaz has already been in NAB custody till Oct 16 in a physical remand in the Ashiyana housing scam.
“NAB has issued summons to Salman Shahbaz to appear before a joint investigation team in a complaint regarding building assets beyond his known sources of income,” a source said.
The PML-N has termed the NAB action against the Sharif family members a political victimisation at the behest of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.
Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2018
Comments (4)
I am loving it :)
Why a behest? if N-League has not done anything wrong; they can easily quantify their assets.
Pakistan is on right path.All wrong doings to be punished as nation is watching.Any excuse or delay will not be tolerated.
He is the man behind major business deals of sharif group in Pakistan. Right person to be probed.