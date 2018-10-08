Pakistan to approach IMF for a bailout, Asad Umar announces
The government has decided to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout to address the mounting balance of payments crisis faced by Pakistan, Finance Minister Asad Umar announced on Monday.
In a video message, the minister revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the go-ahead to open talks with the Fund for a bailout programme after consulting economic experts and stakeholders.
"The prime minister... after consulting everyone decided today that we should open talks with the IMF," Umar said.
The negotiations will be aimed at reaching a "stabilisation recovery programme" which can be used to tackle the economic crisis, the minister said.
With the IMF programme, the government will aim to have a "minimum impact" on low-income classes, while passing on the burden to wealthy citizens, he said.
Umar said everyone is aware of the difficult economic conditions left by the previous PML-N government for the country, which was why the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led (PTI) government had decided to take measures to take the country out of the crisis.
"And for that, we [had decided] to look for more than one resource, simultaneously," he added.
He said discussions regarding such economic measures had been taking place for a few weeks before deciding on approaching the IMF. Decisions were taken internally and consultations were held, and are still being held, with friendly countries as well, he added.
Prime Minister Khan had on Sunday hinted at approaching the IMF for “bridging loans” during the critical phase the country is passing through, besides exercising options like seeking help from friendly countries to deposit funds in the State Bank to boost reserves.
Comments (27)
Congratulations means new 20 billion loans
Destination is not going to change ,whoever seated at helm
Congratulations...what an achievement!!
I knew it from the day one that it is going to happen but PTI was probably playing games with the public. Now they know it is easy to stand on the container and lambast the gov but the reality is hard when you are in gov.
That's interesting..!! If that was the case then why they wasted 6 weeks where forex reserves fell from 16 billion to 6 billion....they would have been in better position to negotiate with imf....now on the verge of collapse they will have to listen to each and every thing they say. Tough day ahead for pm Imran and pakistani population...brace for impact..!!
This was inevitable and part of the debt trap Pakistan has fallen into. We must look to put an end to corruption once and for all. Those who have looted our motherland should be brought to justice and made accountable. Our economy has a lot of potential and with the right policies, the economy can grow leaps and bounds in quick time. This new loan can even be prepaid if the overnment can live up to half the promises they made before coming into power. Good luck Khan sb, Asad Umar and the team. Long live Pakistan!
This is what happens when you divert your focus into the issues which are not aligned to the development of the country. Better late than never.. Build solid foundation on solid values (your own) and grow.. Don’t trust China or anyone... Prosperous and stable Pakistan is in the interest of India.. Good Luck!!
What remains to be seen is how much they take in the form of loans and repayment of loans. So much for a lot of things that were promised and stated - pertaining to alternate sources of credit.
It was inevitable however unnecessary delay have already inflicted loss of investor confidence
Finally govt of PTI realised, what the previous govt was doing was absolutely right and correct
Surprisingly he has a face to announce this after all those big talks!!
Good going better sooner then later charge it to sharif ,& zardari's dynastic politacal plundering of our beloved country.
Naya Pakistan with old approach to resolve issues. What happened to 100 days plan?
So finally inevitable comes as per prediction.. so now govt has to plan economic policy as per wishes of IMF. so nither economic nor foreign policy of nation in present govt hands. Bumpy roads ahead.
It is good that the government took time and consulted all the stakeholders to finally aporoach IMF.Regret that the past government specially our Ex Finance minister Mr Dar is responsible and must be taken to task for leading this deplorable crisis.
Was there any doubt about it?
What other choice was there?
What price freedom?
People should be educated why this loan was necessary and IMF is not an occupying force. And its not because of CPEC loans that we have to go for it again. In fact CPEC payments constitute only 10 percent of the amount to be paid. Other are loans from multilateral institutes like WB and ADB that we have to way. Further we reach this position every 5 years is because incumbent governments overspend in their final years. Neglecting what effects it will have on economy and only eying on winning the premier seat. And I hope PTI dose not repeat the same mistake and we can see a wealthy and prosperous Pakistan in near future.
Please don’t treat headache or fever with analgesic tablet. The infection is corruption deep inside body, all phlegm (corruption money) be sucked out using Suction Appratus, ( FIA+NAB). Pak will feel well again.
Better late than never. A correct decision forthcoming after much hesitation mainly to avert expected political fallout in coming by election scheduled for October 14. Having put its back to the solid wall after exhaustion of all other options, this belated decision has already cost the country dearly. The fiscal & current account deficit touching 6,8% of GDP, is not very pleasant happening and to sudden fall of 830 points in the stock market index, is surly a cause of sending shivers to those advocating delaying decision of going to IMF for a bailout package of $12B. Notwithstanding the cosmetic changes made in the revise budget proposal, the real test starts now. Acceptance of IMF conditionalities -free float of rupee, periodical tariff hikes in gas/ electricity, increase in interest rate, tax reforms, disinvestment in loosing public enterprises, sever cuts in consumption based economy by slashing imports, besides structural and institutional changes, are going to hurt PTI base badly
But you were supposed to make the announcement after the by elections
@Imran, Here's a little common sense way of looking at it, the new government was blind sided by the actual financial hole the country was in, and that took weeks to find out, but they had to figure without having to take a big loan, they tried, but couldn't. Next best thing is to go ahead and talk to IMF, by the way, whether you talk to IMF today or next month, you will have to listen to them, as you put it. you think they'll loan you billions without uttering a word? Blaming a new government to take up a loan, previous governments took loans after loans, and walked right into the sunset, and no one said a word for years.
@Yub - "Congratulations means new 20 billion loans"
Do you have a solution, Mr Economist, when the economy is in dire straits?
@M1 Jamal - Correct factual assessment. The others are taking gratification inanely as though there was nothing wrong done by the previous lot!
@Imran in which time zone reserves were 16 billion dear?
why It took so much time in understanding by new govt. that this is the only option remain, this just is like trial & error governance.