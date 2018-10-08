Pakistan to approach IMF for a bailout, Asad Umar announces

The government has decided to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout to address the mounting balance of payments crisis faced by Pakistan, Finance Minister Asad Umar announced on Monday.

In a video message, the minister revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the go-ahead to open talks with the Fund for a bailout programme after consulting economic experts and stakeholders.

"The prime minister... after consulting everyone decided today that we should open talks with the IMF," Umar said.

Read: Fresh engagement with IMF is important for Pakistan to attain credibility

The negotiations will be aimed at reaching a "stabilisation recovery programme" which can be used to tackle the economic crisis, the minister said.

With the IMF programme, the government will aim to have a "minimum impact" on low-income classes, while passing on the burden to wealthy citizens, he said.

Umar said everyone is aware of the difficult economic conditions left by the previous PML-N government for the country, which was why the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led (PTI) government had decided to take measures to take the country out of the crisis.

"And for that, we [had decided] to look for more than one resource, simultaneously," he added.

He said discussions regarding such economic measures had been taking place for a few weeks before deciding on approaching the IMF. Decisions were taken internally and consultations were held, and are still being held, with friendly countries as well, he added.

Prime Minister Khan had on Sunday hinted at approaching the IMF for “bridging loans” during the critical phase the country is passing through, besides exercising options like seeking help from friendly countries to deposit funds in the State Bank to boost reserves.