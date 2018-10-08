DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MeToo: Hindustan Times political editor Prashant Jha steps down over harassment claims

Dawn.comOctober 08, 2018

Email

Prashant Jha — Photo courtesy: Twitter
Prashant Jha — Photo courtesy: Twitter

Prashant Jha of the Hindustan Times has stepped down as political editor and bureau chief after a former colleague accused him of harassment, NDTV reported on Monday.

In a letter to his editor, Jha said: "There have been specific allegations against me - and my personal conduct - recently, which have raised moral questions about my conduct. In this backdrop, I believe it would be best for me to step down..."

Jha's name had surfaced in a Twitter thread — kicked off by Indian journalist Sandhya Menon — which had encouraged women to name people who had sexually harassed them.

According to The Wire, former Hindustan Times correspondent Avantika Mehta had accused Jha of harassment. She had also posted screenshots of Whatsapp conversations between her and Jha on Twitter.

“I was as nice as I could be because my little experience in Delhi has taught me pissing off a man who’s considered a darling journalist will have shit repercussions for my career and/or I’ll be at the receiving end of his friend’s wrath or laughter,” Mehta was quoted as saying.

Mehta later clarified on Twitter that the conversations were from 2017, when she was no longer employed at the Hindustan Times.

The #MeToo movement had taken the — mostly Western — world by a storm last year as women and men went public with gory details of systemic sex abuse by those in positions of power in the film industry and beyond.

The movement took stride in India when Tanushree Dutta recently made public allegations of sexual harassment against veteran actor Nana Patekar.

Since then, renowned actor Kangana Ranaut has accused Indian director Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment while throwing support behind a female crew member who had accused Bahl for sexually assaulting her on the sets of the movie Bombay Velvet.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A teenage dream

A teenage dream

Adolescent mental health needs are known to intensify in humanitarian and fragile-state settings.

Editorial

October 08, 2018

Balochistan: a new opportunity

A MAIDEN, day-long trip to Balochistan by Prime Minister Imran Khan has yielded a familiar set of statements...
Fighting rape
Updated October 08, 2018

Fighting rape

Women have paid the price for years of armed conflict and terrorism.
October 08, 2018

Karachi blackouts

ALL through last week, Karachi saw a series of power outages that left the entire city — including the airport and...
Updated October 07, 2018

Fair accountability?

THE National Accountability Bureau has struck again, and once again it appears that a disservice has been done to ...
October 07, 2018

Pressure on INGOs

IT seems that the steady squeeze on international non-governmental organisations working in Pakistan is not going to...
October 07, 2018

Human smuggling

THIS week, police claim to have halted the smuggling of around 100 boys from Gujrat, Lalamusa, Mandi Bahauddin and...