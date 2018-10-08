DAWN.COM

Pakistan conducts training launch of nuclear-capable Ghauri Missile System

Dawn.comOctober 08, 2018

Pakistan on Monday successfully conducted the training launch of Ghauri Missile System having a range of up to 1,300 kilometres, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the launch was conducted by Army Strategic Forces Command and was aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of the command.

Ghauri Ballistic Missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.

The commander of Army Strategic Forces Command, Lt Gen Hilal Hussain, appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of the military’s strategic division.

“The launch consolidates Pakistan’s nuclear capability which is aimed at peace and stability through a credible deterrence regime,” read a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

MONIER
Oct 08, 2018 07:37pm

Well done. Lets show the adversaries that they cannot threat Pakistan militarily. In particular India's military chief who has been recently beating war drums against Pakistan.

Gen Pasha ret.
Oct 08, 2018 07:52pm

Roti , Kapra , Maqaan please - we have our priorities wrong

zak
Oct 08, 2018 07:54pm

Aimed at one, and each and wvery corner. Getting better and better.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 08, 2018 08:01pm

The best defense in this day and age is for sure, a tangible and result-oriented offense. Therefore, it's a great news for the fertile land, brave people, true friends, real club members and dedicated supporters to know about the training launch of the nuclear capable "Ghauri" missle system by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up.

Real salaria
Oct 08, 2018 08:01pm

The S400 is capable of intecepting this missile midway in air.

GM Baloch
Oct 08, 2018 08:01pm

Now that's cool. Also go for S-400 as well.

Ahsan Gul
Oct 08, 2018 08:02pm

Good. We are peaceful through our strength.

Afbab
Oct 08, 2018 08:02pm

Good news for great nation in this oad time of great games in grand world

Dk
Oct 08, 2018 08:12pm

Reminder to the world that Pakistan is too important to let fail. So start digging into your pockets.

Hafeez
Oct 08, 2018 08:14pm

Congratulations to our scientists and Pakistan army.

Deepak
Oct 08, 2018 08:20pm

Too good. IMG team will now be under pressure for approval of financial package.

