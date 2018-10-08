PML-N demands Shahbaz be allowed to attend NA session, warns of protests otherwise
PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Monday demanded that Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, who is currently in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody, should be brought to parliament so he can present his case before the people of the country.
Sharif has been arrested on the charge that he tried to influence the transfer of a contract for the Ashiana Housing Scheme from one contractor to another.
“The truth is that the said contract was cancelled on the recommendation of the then provincial finance secretary,” Sanaullah claimed.
“The actual reason behind Shahbaz’s arrest was to carry out 'political victimisation’ to affect the outcome of the October 14 by-polls,” claimed Sanaullah.
Talking to media following the PML-N’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Lahore, Sanaullah announced the PML-N will submit requisitions for sessions of the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday (tomorrow).
“If our demand is not met, then from Wednesday we will stage protests outside the respective assemblies,” he said.
The PML-N leader accused the PTI government of implementing "anti-people policies" since coming into power.
He warned the incumbent government that if it doesn’t take their protest seriously, the PML-N will extend its agitation.
The decision to hold the CEC meeting had been taken by the party leadership a day after an accountability court in Lahore remanded PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif to 10-day custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for an investigation into the Rs14 billion Ashiyana-i-Iqbal housing project 'scam'.
Nawaz Sharif chaired the formal party meeting after a gap of over four months — including the two months he spent in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Capt Mohammad Safdar following their conviction in the Avenfield properties reference.
According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the meeting was convened to discuss the situation after the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif by NAB and devise the party’s future strategy.
Aurangzeb said the party believed that Shahbaz Sharif had been arrested as part of the ongoing policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to victimise its political opponents.
“Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest just before by-elections is unacceptable,” she said. “Such actions will no more be tolerated.”
Comments (21)
Poor Pakistan their representatives only interested in themselves and guarding their wealth and nothing about the people they represent. Thew honourable chief justice is the hero of the people.
See what the PM had stated in his address to the Punjab Cabinet about the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif. That is enough of the proof that, the PM Khan is still not out of his trance of opposition.
Opposition is more worried about themselves than about common Pakistanis. Shows how sincere they are.
PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Monday demanded that Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, who is currently in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody, should be brought to parliament so he can present his case before the people of the country.,
Don't worry your terms will come so soon , just you playing with fire and want to destroy our beloved country of Pakistan. now our terms is over and ready / wait to pay the price that you have done against our Country...
How can govt allow this? Speak to NAB.
Rana Sanaullah is a law graduate and needs to explain under what law a criminal accused of crimes against a nation can be allowed to come to National Assembly.These guys have turned the country into International embarrasment
Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif are proven thieves and they should not be allowed to get out of Jial, send Nawaz , his daughter and son-in-law back to jail ASAP
These people are criminals shouldn't be sitting in NA. CJ must take action these criminals on hourly basis so Naya Pakistan is clean and prosper under the leadership of our beloived PM IK and under Chairman NAB.
Just look at their faces
Why don’t they sit in front of NAB
The truth is that the said contract was cancelled on the recommendation of the then provincial finance secretary,” Sanaullah claimed.
And the secretary is saying he was following Shahbaz's orders.
It is his privilege and right to attend NA session, in his capacity as MNA and Leader of Opposition. Speaker have to issue his production orders.
Ethics and morality has died long ago in our region, the more heinous crimes one commit, the bigger crowd roams around/for him. They have nothing to do with democracy or nation building but their own interests and saving their ill-gotten wealth.
By looking at the picture, I see these leaders are either misled, or as usual misleading the people of Pakistan. Speaking of victimization, how about the real victims, the people of Pakistan, Mr PML-N leader, what about the people ? You want to raise your voice over Sharif’s arrest, but you never uttered a word for the people.
I think we have had enough drama with PML-N, how they can stand their with a straight face and cry as a victim is laughable and frankly boring.
Lets allow all the criminals to come home and attend parties and picnics on government expenses. This is what PML-N wants to do.
Good Move!
See what the PM had stated in his address to the Punjab Cabinet about the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif. That is enough of the proof that, rest of the Mafia are worried about who is next? Salman Shabaz next in line :-)
Please close the courts and send all lawyers home - any problem should be brought to the parliament or a public meeting and the people should give the verdict.
Please protest you has beens. You have destroyed pakistan and now you want the only hope we have got tob extinguished. You losers go away. Havent you done enough harm to Pakistan.
@AMJAD KHAN : Mr. Khan: Most of the sane people would agree 100% with you. Thanks