'Clean and Green Pakistan' 5-year campaign to be launched on Oct 13: PM Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced that the 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign will be launched on October 13.
While speaking in Islamabad, the premier said the countrywide five-year campaign includes "changing mindsets" towards cleanliness, creating dumping sites for waste, provision of public toilets, and starting a volunteer scouts programme to help support the campaign.
PM Khan said that the nationwide call to action would be launched on the coming Saturday and that the chief ministers, ministers, president, as well as governors from around Pakistan will take part. Members of the civil society, including students, will also be encouraged to take part.
During the announcement on Monday, PM Khan said that the country seemed to have "accepted and become resigned to" general uncleanliness.
"People with money make sure their houses are clean but don’t look at the conditions outside the house," the prime minister said, adding that the government cannot achieve its cleanliness goals until all segments of the country become involved in the process.
"For a new Pakistan, a new mindset is required," he said, reiterating his mantra since taking power as the chief executive.
As a part of the campaign, cleanliness will be taught to children from an early stage. The importance of cleanliness, as well as the environment, will be included in the syllabus of children from Class 1 up till Class 5.
The other efforts will be monitored through a team of volunteers around Pakistan as well as by the government.
PM Khan added that monitoring would be done at the district level every two months, following which rewards would be announced every six months.
He said that the districts performing well will be given cash awards and those that are falling behind will be penalised.
"One of the reasons behind low tourism in Pakistan is that there are no [public] toilets [to facilitate travelers]," PM Khan said, adding that this was an issue that worried people when travelling to far and remote areas.
Through the initiative, public toilets will be built across the country. Immediate steps will include making sure that by 2023, there should be no shortage of public toilets across Pakistan.
PM Khan added that as of today, petrol pumps and CNG stations across the country had been issued orders to keep their toilets clean.
He added that a telephone complaint number would be placed outside each toilet to which pictures could be sent, which will be used to fine petrol pumps found not in compliance with the orders.
A 'Clean and Green Pakistan' scouts volunteer program will be launched for which registration will take place through a website. PM Khan believed that this will eventually create monitoring jobs as well.
He said celebrities, sports and media personalities will be selected as ambassadors for the project.
At the ceremony on Monday, PM Khan also requested the media to support this campaign and emphasised its importance for the future of Pakistan.
The prime minister said that he was convinced that as cleanliness across the country increased, the movement will continue to grow.
Comments (24)
Well done PM
How about a ‘food and water’ campaign first
Every CNG and Patrol stations should allocate a place for reasonable tuck shop, and toilets should have entrance from within the tuck shop to ensure the cleanliness of the toilets. This will help to maintain on long term basis.
This is the best intiative of this govt.
@A shah Clean and green will lead to food and water.
Good news from PM. It is the duty of each and every Pakistani citizen to participate in this program me. Cleanliness is half of Iman. According to our Muslim faith. I hope and prey all Pakistani will fully participate in this good cause.
Great Khan ,Great ideas.
Appreciations and best of luck to PM Imran Khan, the need for rest rooms is much in Karachi places like Tower, Empress Market, and around Shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi, should be the top priority. More restrooms may be built near bus stops, and market places.And last but not least there should be seperate restrooms for women.
This PTI government is doing a lot more than any previous governments full 5-30 years in power.
Well done Imran Khan.
Good Initiative. Just like Modi in India who launched clean India program after coming to power. That's a good sign. Compete with India in good projects. That will benefit Pakistan.
ban on plastic shopping bags will create clean environment .
Forget clean and green Pakistan give us safe and tolerant Pakistan.
Having travelled to countries poorer than Pakistan, I found Pakistan is the most unclean place and our people have no sense for cleanliness. This would be one of the best things for Pakistan.
"He added that a telephone complaint number would be placed outside each toilet to which pictures could be sent, which will be used to fine petrol pumps found not in compliance with the orders."
Fantastic!!!
@A shah Where was you the past 10 years? All the sudden you want EVERYTHING.
This is copy paste of Modi’s “ Swatchatha Andolan” . Nothing new
I welcome IK following on the footsteps of Modi. Cleanliness is the need of the hour for rural and urban poor.
One of the fundamental rule for good health and cleanliness anywhere is the presence of "properly managed" by a dedicated-organisation toilets installed in carefully chosen places such a bus stations, railway stations, restaurants, petrol stations, supermarkets, public parks and at certain points of the streets in the cities and towns, villages.
@Anwar what is the problem if it is so ?
This is what Modi is trying to do for last four years, not much success, but efforts go on. Best of luck IK
Great initiatives by great man.
Sanitary Saturday must be introduced and observed in the whole of country on every alternate Saturday of the month. Each and every household in the country must clean his house front and those who fail, must be fined appropriately.
@Gaf .there is dofference between talking and taking actions.till now they have failed to take action.pti is good for talk only.
Thats a impressive update from PTI For residential houses 1. Provide medium size 60 litters bins to all houses. 2. Pick rubbish every week. 3. Charge every house 800rs a month
On roads 1. Every 5km bus station provide bins. 2. Build toilets and make advertisments revenue. 3. Rewards for residential houses as well if they plant more trees and plants. And main issues people occupied extra land in front of their houses and built illegal construction. It's quite difficult to even drive a single car. Havely fine them and issue notices to clear extra occupied land in Karachi areas.