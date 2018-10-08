DAWN.COM

Pakistan's batsmen continue to prosper on second day of first Test against Australia

AFPOctober 08, 2018

Pakistan's batsmen continued to prosper on a flat pitch on Monday to reach 329-4 at lunch on the second day of the first Test against Australia in Dubai.

Haris Sohail was unbeaten on 46 with Asad Shafiq not out at 43, as Pakistan added 74 runs for the loss of just one wicket after resuming at 255-3.

Sohail and Shafiq ensured Pakistan built on a solid foundation that was laid by opener Mohammad Hafeez who made 126 runs on the opening day.

The opening wicket produced 205 runs with Imam-ul-Haq who scored 76.

Pakistan lost nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas in the fifth over of the day, bowled out by fast bowler Peter Siddle for one run.

Siddle was the pick of the bowlers with 2-28.

But, Australia delaying the second new ball allowed Sohail and Shafiq to open up in the second hour, adding 55 more runs.

Shafiq hit a four and a six off spinner Nathan Lyon while Sohail smashed one off Australian left-armer Jon Holland, over long-on to add 69 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket stand.

Neither Lyon nor Holland have yet to trouble the batsmen on an unresponsive Dubai stadium pitch, which is expected to take a turn from day three.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 08, 2018 02:32pm

Five day test cricket is all together a different ball game in which, green-shirts have proved to be a great force to reckon with since last 66 plus years. Historically speaking, they not only beat Australia in their last UAE test series but also in the maiden first-ever test match between the two countries played way back in 1954, at the national cricket stadium in the cricket-crazy city of Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This time, under the hot, harsh and humid ambient conditions of UAE, history might repeat itself.

Haryanavi_Chora
Oct 08, 2018 03:49pm

Match is heading towards a Draw!!!

