Australia face tough task after Sohail hits maiden ton
Australia's openers survived a torrid 13 over spell to finish on 30 without loss after Haris Sohail's maiden century guided Pakistan to 482 on the second day of the first Test in Dubai on Monday.
Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 17 and debutant Aaron Finch was 13 not out as Australia negotiated some tight spin bowling from Pakistan on a pitch which has started to show signs of turn.
Pakistan unleashed four overs from leg-spinner Yasir Shah and a combined three from off-spinners Mohammad Hafeez and Bilal Asif, but both Australian openers looked assured.
Australia trail Pakistan by 452 runs with all ten wickets intact, but they face a big battle ahead of them with Yasir expected to pose the main threat.
A sparkling hundred from left-hander Sohail and a polished 80 from Asad Shafiq enabled Pakistan to build on an overnight score of 255 for 3, with nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas (one) the only wicket to fall in the morning session.
Sohail's patient six-hour knock featured eight fours and two sixes, as he added 150 for the fifth wicket with Shafiq who was unlucky to miss out on his 10th century.
The pair frustrated the Australian attack with some solid batting as Pakistan reached 329-4 at lunch, with both in sight of centuries.
But Shafiq fell to the leg-spin of Marnus Labuschagne minutes before tea as he edged a turning ball to wicketkeeper Tim Paine for the debutant's first wicket.
Shafiq hit nine boundaries and a six in his 278 minutes at the crease.
Sohail did get to three figures though, hitting a six off spinner Jon Holland before cutting him to the third man for two to complete his century.
He was finally dismissed by Nathan Lyon, caught behind as he tried to cut the off-spinner, having easily surpassed his previous best of 76 made against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi last year.
Sohail was pleased to go on and post a big score after regularly making several promising starts before getting out earlier in the year.
“I was getting out on 30-40 runs on the tour of England (in May-June this year),” said Sohail. “So I wanted to get out of that panic situation and I am happy that I have done that today.
“It's always a big pride to score a Test hundred for your country and I have worked really hard to reach this far,” said Sohail, who was sidelined for a two-year period with a knee injury in 2015.
Pakistan lost their last six wickets for 72 runs, including the run outs of Babar Azam (four) and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for 15.
Fast bowler Peter Siddle was the pick of the bowlers with 3-58 while Lyon finished with 2-114 from 52 overs. Holland, Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc took a wicket each.
The second and final Test will be played in Abu Dhabi from October 16.
Five day test cricket is all together a different ball game in which, green-shirts have proved to be a great force to reckon with since last 66 plus years. Historically speaking, they not only beat Australia in their last UAE test series but also in the maiden first-ever test match between the two countries played way back in 1954, at the national cricket stadium in the cricket-crazy city of Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This time, under the hot, harsh and humid ambient conditions of UAE, history might repeat itself.
Match is heading towards a Draw!!!
@Haryanavi_Chora Seems like you don’t know about wickets in UAE it’s batting friendly for first two days and than it start deteriorating the ball start reversing and spinning Australia will be at the receiving end on day three
What obliges not only the selectors but Sarfraz himself to play, forget about his captaincy, when he cannot score at all? Just see he mocked at himself now again, as always to go back after scoring only 15 runs. Shame, really shame. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
What is sarfraz doing in this team.....So many chances and still not delivering..just blocking the spot of some youngsters.....Even a youngster can score these much runs
Sarfraz sorry to say is a liability for the team. Poor captain and even worse as a batsman.
Pakistan has to look beyond sarfarz. He is not doing enough with the bat and with his captaincy. I don't how long he will milk that champions trophy win to remain at the helm of Pakistan team. Give captaincy to someone who is young, willing and inspiring. Someone like Bangladesh captain musraffe murtza. Anyways best of luck with this series.
Pakistani spinners should work their magic on 3rd day, otherwise this match will end a tame draw.
@fog I agree. Yasir Shah he is misusing completely. If he chose Wahab Riaz, then make him bowl. If you don't trust him, why did you select him? Point is, riaz should not be in the team. Or is there politics in the team? Sarfraz chose a connected player to keep his own place? Who knows, but his captaincy is a joke. Where is Junaid Khan? He would have been ideal and the best bowler you will find out the lot. Why is Mir Hamza on the bench? Pathetic really, sarfraz needs to go.