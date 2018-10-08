Kurram AC issued orders on land dispute cases after transfer: tribal leaders

Kurram tribal leaders at a press conference on Monday alleged that the local administration, including Assistant Commissioner Akbar Iftikhar, had issued executive orders on several land dispute verdicts in the absence of all parties after the AC's transfer.

The tribal elders including Mohsin Rashid, Haji Asghar Hussain, retired Maj Syed Mosher Hussain, Safar Ali and Mujahid Hussain — claimed that the AC, after issuing his transfer summary, violated rules and regulations.

They said that the commissioner passed executive orders on various local land dispute verdicts in the absence of the other parties.

They alleged that AC Iftikhar had taken large bribes from their opponents to issue the executive orders on the verdicts in their absence and that the AC had "victimised them with injustice". The tribal leaders added that they would take legal action against him.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Salman Ali, one of those negatively affected by the executive orders, claimed that the land that he had purchased 20 years ago was taken from him and given to the other party in the verdict.

Another of those affected, Mohsin Rashed alleged that his six-bedroom residence worth billions of rupees had been allotted to an opposing party through the executive orders because they had given millions of rupees in bribes to the assistant commissioner.

A social activist, Shahid Kazmi, demanded that an inquiry committee of top officials investigate the matter which could lead to a tribal conflict in the district.

According to Ashiq Hussain, the AC's reader, the executive orders were not passed late at night. He added that they had done a lot of work, and that the decisions were made on the basis of merit.

The tribal elders asked authorities to establish an inquiry committee against "the injustice being done with them" which was a "clear violation of rules".