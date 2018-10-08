DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'US should demand answers from Saudi Arabia about disappearance, alleged killing of journalist'

AFPOctober 08, 2018

Email

Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor to the Post who has been critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, vanished after an appointment with Saudi officials on Tuesday. — File
Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor to the Post who has been critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, vanished after an appointment with Saudi officials on Tuesday. — File

The United States should "demand answers" from Saudi Arabia about the disappearance and alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, The Washington Post said late Sunday — and punish the kingdom if cooperation is lacking.

Khashoggi, a contributor to the Post who has been critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, vanished after an appointment with Saudi officials on Tuesday at the consulate in Istanbul.

A Turkish government source has said that police believe the journalist was murdered — a claim denied by Riyadh.

"The United States must now make a concerted effort to determine all the facts about Mr Khashoggi's disappearance," the Post said in an editorial, imploring Washington to "demand answers, loud and clear."

Read: ‘This has not been business as usual in my country’: excerpts from Khashoggi’s writings

Noting that President Donald Trump has treated Prince Mohammed as a "favored ally", the newspaper said the kingdom now should reciprocate with information about Khashoggi's whereabouts.

"If the crown prince does not respond with full cooperation, Congress must, as a first step, suspend all military cooperation with the kingdom," the Post said.

The newspaper called on Turkey to reveal any evidence that it has about Khashoggi's alleged murder, and to "spare no avenue to investigate".

It also said that Riyadh should explain the presence of about 15 Saudi nationals, some of them officials, who traveled to Istanbul and were at the consulate at the same time as Khashoggi.

"We are hoping against hope that Mr Khashoggi is unharmed and will soon return to his writing desk," the Post said.

"If the reports of his murder prove true, grief must be accompanied by accountability for those who carried out the murder and those who ordered it."

Khashoggi, 59, is a former government advisor who has criticised some of Prince Mohammed's policies and Riyadh's intervention in the war in Yemen.

He has lived in the United States since last year to avoid possible arrest, and has written a series of columns for the Post on Saudi affairs.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Lost cause
Oct 08, 2018 01:21pm

I believe Turkey should press SA for investigation. The crime of disappearance or murder inside SA embassy has happened in Turkey. SA cannot claim diplomatic immunity in such case. It is also important for SA to get it's name cleared if they have nothing to hide.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 08, 2018 02:08pm

I don't think anything will happen, it was all done in association with Trump's administration. Was he killed or kidnapped and where is he now?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A teenage dream

A teenage dream

Adolescent mental health needs are known to intensify in humanitarian and fragile-state settings.

Editorial

October 08, 2018

Balochistan: a new opportunity

A MAIDEN, day-long trip to Balochistan by Prime Minister Imran Khan has yielded a familiar set of statements...
Fighting rape
Updated October 08, 2018

Fighting rape

Women have paid the price for years of armed conflict and terrorism.
October 08, 2018

Karachi blackouts

ALL through last week, Karachi saw a series of power outages that left the entire city — including the airport and...
Updated October 07, 2018

Fair accountability?

THE National Accountability Bureau has struck again, and once again it appears that a disservice has been done to ...
October 07, 2018

Pressure on INGOs

IT seems that the steady squeeze on international non-governmental organisations working in Pakistan is not going to...
October 07, 2018

Human smuggling

THIS week, police claim to have halted the smuggling of around 100 boys from Gujrat, Lalamusa, Mandi Bahauddin and...