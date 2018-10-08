SC accepts 'unconditional apology' of Punjab CM, others in Pakpattan case
The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday accepted written apologies from Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, and former inspector general of Punjab Kaleem Imam, and wrapped up the case regarding the transfer of former Pakpattan district police officer (DPO) Rizwan Gondal.
A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case regarding the incident. The apologies were accepted with the condition that "such an incident would not occur again".
"If [such a thing] happens again, this case will be reopened," Justice Nisar warned.
Earlier in today's hearing, the chief justice had criticised the response issued by the Punjab chief minister to an inquiry report of the incident that was written by the chief of the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) Maher Khaliq Dad Lak.
"Instead of being ashamed [at his involvement in the DPO's transfer], he showed his arrogance," remarked the CJP, ordering Advocate General for Punjab (AGP) Ahmed Awais, Bhawan and Imam to submit a written apology to the court.
The Nacta chief had concluded in his report that the orders for Gondal's transfer in the middle of the night "flowed" from the chief minister's office. CM Usman Buzdar had released a formal response to the report, terming Lak's report as a "figment of the imagination of a fertile mind". Among other findings, Lak's report mentioned that Gujjar, in a meeting with the DPO and other police officers at the Punjab chief minister's office, had said "all will suffer" if such an incident occurred again.
Lak concluded that Gujjar's words were "certainly derogatory, insulting and constitute misconduct", but stopped short of deeming them an attempt at coercion, saying that "whether they constitute criminal intimidation is purely a legal debate". In response, Gujjar — who had earlier offered an apology to court his "unwarranted participation" in official matters — had termed the report "vague" and claimed that he couldn't have interfered in state matters as he did not hold public office.
During today's hearing of the case, Justice Nisar took exception to CM Buzdar's response to Lak's report, saying if this was the "kind of language" that was to be used against a responsible officer. He warned that the AGP was "taking this matter too lightly" and added that a joint investigation team may be formed to investigate the incident.
He also denounced the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, asking if this was how 'Naya Pakistan' was going to operate.
"It has been said that he [Buzdar] will remain chief minister as long as the PTI is in government," the CJP said, adding: "Go tell the prime minister that I am unhappy with him."
Justice Ejazul Ahsan, who was also on the three-member Supreme Court bench hearing the case, declared that CM Buzdar's response was a "direct attack on inquiry officer Khalid Dad Lak".
The AGP ended up retracting Buzdar's response and apologised on the CM's behalf. The apology, however, was not accepted by the CJP, who told the AGP to submit it in writing on behalf of Buzdar.
Justice Nisar also criticised the CM for allowing Gujjar to tell the DPO that "all will suffer" if such an incident occurred again. He asked the AGP if he knew the punishment for interference in state matters, which Gujjar is being accused of. Justice Ejaz told the court that there was a three-year sentence for the offence.
Gujjar's lawyer Ahsan Bhawan told the CJP that he had come to offer an "unconditional apology on behalf of his client". The AGP also assured the court that "such a thing will never happen again". Meanwhile, former IGP, Imam, said that he was "at the mercy of the court".
Pakpattan incident
In August, Khawar Maneka was flagged to stop at a security picket in Pakpattan by police, but he allegedly refused and raced ahead. The police had subsequently chased him down and forced him to stop, after which harsh words were exchanged between the two parties.
When Gondal's transfer orders started making rounds a few days later, it was widely speculated in news and social media that that the police officer was transferred because of the incident.
It was believed that the officer was transferred for refusing to apologise in person to Khawar Maneka over the altercation between him and the police.
However, it later transpired that there had been two incidents involving a run-in between the Maneka family and local and highway police, which had led to acrimony between Khawar Maneka and Pakpattan police.
That acrimony finally came to a head when the Punjab police chief, the chief minister and the Maneka family got pulled into a messy dispute over how the matter should have been resolved, which ended with the abrupt transfer of Gondal from his police duties.
The circumstances of Gondal's transfer were the object of discussion in the case.
Had it been CM Shebaz; he would've been disqualified. Double standards.
Continuous arrogance from any government functionaries need to be admonished and the culprits penalized rather than merely seeking apologies by the courts. Isn't every one equal before the courts of law?
Is he appologizing for his response or for transfering the DPO
I think they are all playing some kind of game with us.
@Najum
It is for the first time that a CM is being questioned for transfer of a policeman. Earlier, it was a routine matter for CM Shahbaz to transfer or even suspend government officials. Thanks to PM Imran Khan.
@Najum why was nawaz and shahbaz enjoying double standards during zia tenure. they have always been on the fore front of removing govt, attacking supreme court. they have destroyed institutions, filled all top vacancies with friends and families instead of merit and we see now because of this PIA Pak Steel Mills and all other institutions have gone bankrupt. His extreme tilt towards india to the point of not taking the matter of kulbushan jadhav and sidelining kashmir issue has been very disturbing. their family and friends have become super super wealthy and the nation has become poor to the extent their is no water jobs other basic amenities. he should have thought about the double standards before bringing Pakistan to this extent. looking at his past he is not going to learn from his mistakes
Strange things do happen fast here but what is the luck of Usman Buzdar, is not understood. Instead of tendering his resignation by himself he behaved otherwise and is luckily treated in a soft way. One thing must be kept in mind that he had a record of being forgiven in some murder case already. This is his second chance.
@Analyst Why did IK did in this? He didn't even criticize CM. It should be thanks to CJP. IK should be ashamed that one of his minister doesn't have even care about law.
Double standards....
if he has committed a crime he must be disqualified right away. otherwise, no need for an apology.
Apology is the minimum punishment. Fine along with warning is also required.
@Najum : come on. Shahbaz sharif transfered Officers on the spot and frequently and never had any scrutiny. Shahbaz ruined the system. There is no comparison
@Najum who are you kidding bro. Shareef family ran Punjab like their personal property.
Appreciate your bold & timely decisions which are being saluted by a person like me. NO one should be above the law. CM arrogance is unbelievable since he is being pictured as belong to an area which less developed. He should admit his mistake
I was expecting his disqualification but here hypocrisy and double standards rule.
@Najum CM Shahzeb was not even touched for killing 14 people and wounding other 100 in the bright daylight. This issue doesn't even seem like an issue in front of that.
@Najum plzzzzz have in mind that SS is on corruption cases and still not disqualified. But he will soon because corruption happened
@Analyst excellent comment.
@Analyst but still Rule of law needs to follow. a nor eye wash questioning and then letting it go without any action is even worse
So he will not be disqualified.different levels of justice for different people.
Lucky it was not a PML-N man. He would have been banned for life. Now we know who is ruling the country,.
for caliber font Maryam was jailed for 8 yrs and for pti only apology letter very good
@Love Pakistan So because Nawaz and Shahbaz enjoyed double standards so should PTI. This is the kind of blind faith bt PTI supporters that baffle me. Can you not admit that Buzdar wasnt fit for this post? He isnt seasoned enough neither has the experience to run punjab. Just because IK says or does something you dont always have to agree
I like the idea that when PMLN politicians make mistakes that end up behind bars but when PTI politicians make mistakes they can get away with a written apology.
Nothing will happy, had it been previous government, all will be disqualified for life for lied in the court and masking other true facts
If it was pmln minister, he could have already been sentenced
With due apology, will those policemen be also forgiven who misbehaved with honourable ladies ? This is an upright story of forgiveness, one police officer was asked or suggested to go and get forgiveness from a political Lord and now CM and others are asked to end this case in asking for forgiveness in writing.
@Najum if it was shahbaz the case would never have reached the courts...
@Love Pakistan Then what is the difference now, he is getting away with only an opology.
Very lenient punishment.
So has the court established that DPO Pakpattan was wronged? If yesbthen what is the relief or compensation given to him? If the DPO was wronged, is the court within its rights to forgive the wrong doer by simply accepting their apology?
@Salman Hakim make news and allegations to argue your point, not very mature.
@Najum - Shahbaz and Hamza were masters of Drawing Room politics. They transferred officers at whim. Never a cabinet meeting either. No court took any action, let alone render an apology!
@RUMI - Respect SC decision like you did in Khawaja Asif's case!
What happens with the DPO who was transferred?
For those who are saying that Shehbaz Sherif also use to transfer anyone at his will. Please tell me whats NEW?? they have 100s of ministers in Provincial Assembly and National Assembly wich means PTI have 100s of Chances of committing crime and then pardoned with an apology. PTI, PPP, PML-N allll are same, Tabdili is a delusional.
@Najum triple standards! One standard for I Niazi, second for A zardari and third for S Sharifs.
@Najum For SS it was the norm. Get your facts right.
@Najum Shahbaz and Hamza transfered 4 heads of ‘Saaf Pani’ company within a span of 2 years as if they were Kings.
@Tufail - "NEW" here is that in this case, they were questioned for such actions in court. In the past no questioned asked and no apology rendered. That's a BIG difference!
What type of justice it is?
@Jm - Good question, the answer is he stays transferred - I think - so the others will dare in the future.