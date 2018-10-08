DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Treason case: LHC orders removal of Cyril Almeida's name from ECL, withdraws warrants

Dawn.com | Rana BilalUpdated October 08, 2018

Email

(L-R) Dawn Assistant Editor Cyril Almeida, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
(L-R) Dawn Assistant Editor Cyril Almeida, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
Courtroom number 8 at the LHC, where the hearing will take place, is packed. ─ Photo by Atika Rehman
Courtroom number 8 at the LHC, where the hearing will take place, is packed. ─ Photo by Atika Rehman

Former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Dawn Assistant Editor Cyril Almeida appeared before a full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday for hearing of a petition seeking treason proceedings against the two ex-PMs and journalist.

As the hearing commenced, the three-judge bench comprising justices Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Atir Mahmood and Chaudhry Masood Jahangir ─ which had in the last hearing placed Almeida's name on the Exit Control List and issued non-bailable warrants for his arrest for not attending previous court proceedings ─ ordered that the journalist's name be removed from the no-fly list and the warrants withdrawn.

Dawn Assistant Editor Cyril Almeida and Editor Dawn Zaffar Abbas arrive at the LHC. ─ Photo courtesy Ayesha Tanzeem, Voice of America
Dawn Assistant Editor Cyril Almeida and Editor Dawn Zaffar Abbas arrive at the LHC. ─ Photo courtesy Ayesha Tanzeem, Voice of America

The newspaper editor, Zaffar Abbas, had already announced that Almeida is a law-abiding citizen and would definitely appear before the court on Oct 8. He said that the notice served on Almeida was delivered at Dawn’s Islamabad bureau in the middle of last week, and journalists and officials at the bureau said the earlier two notices were never delivered. Abbas is also in court today.

Sharif, who was recently released from jail after receiving bail in the Avenfield case, had also been absent from previous hearings as he had been receiving condolences over the death of his wife.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif arrives at the LHC. ─ DawnNewsTV
Former PM Nawaz Sharif arrives at the LHC. ─ DawnNewsTV

Sharif, Abbasi and Almeida's attendance was noted and all three respondents were ordered to submit written replies to the court.

"What action has the government taken with respect to Article 6?" Justice Jahangir asked.

"This case is related to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra)," Deputy Attorney General Mian Tariq responded.

"Pemra's job is to prevent broadcasts of speech. Taking action under Article 6 is the government's job," Justice Jahangir noted. He added: "This is a sensitive issue."

Justice Naqvi ordered that the attorney general, who was not present today, attend the next hearing on Oct 22 and submit a complete report on the matter.

A local lawyer Afaq Ahmed today filed a petition requesting that the treason case be set aside, arguing that it was not in accordance with law, and did not hold the signature of the petitioner but instead of her lawyer. High court rolls do not allow action on such petitions, Ahmed maintained.

Ahmed asked the court to make him party to the treason petition and scrap the case against Sharif. The maintainability of the petition must be assessed. It was not taken up by the court today.

Security was tight around LHC premises, with a contingent of Rangers and police officials deployed outside the court, and greater vigilance at the entry and exit points of the court.

The controversy

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrives at the LHC. ─ DawnNewsTV
Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrives at the LHC. ─ DawnNewsTV

Civil society member Amina Malik, had filed the petition on the basis of an interview given by Sharif to Dawn on May 11. According to the petition, the former PM spoke about cross-border militancy and the need to end it.

After the publication of the interview, the National Security Council held a meeting to deliberate on the matter. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was prime minister at the time, called on Sharif to take him into confidence about the deliberations.

According to the petitioner, Abbasi’s action amounted to sedition as he had violated his oath of office.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)

1000 characters
Najum
Oct 08, 2018 10:13am

The biggest enemy of the deep state is the state.

Recommend 0
Sheikh Sa'adi
Oct 08, 2018 10:51am

Doing the Deed is not treason.

Talking about it IS.

Recommend 0
Awan
Oct 08, 2018 11:04am

Treason cases against the state politicians and journalists is a mockery and nothing else. Nobody has the right to distribute certificates of patriotism among the citizens of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
A. J. Khan
Oct 08, 2018 11:06am

Firstly, the petitioner has no locus standi to bring the case to court. Secondly, the court cannot order initiation of treason proceedings on a petition under Article 199 of the Constitution. Third, and most importantly, dragging a journalist into litigation for doing their job is ridiculous and absurd.

"[The Constitution gives] the press the freedoms it must have to fulfill its essential role in our democracy. The press was to serve the governed not the governors" [...] "The press was protected so that it could bare the secrets of government and inform the people. Only a free and unrestrained press can effectively expose deception in government." US Supreme Court in New York Times Co. v. United States

If the court follows the law by it's letter and spirit, the petition would be dismissed and the petitioner be fined for wasting the court's time and resources.

Recommend 0
rafeeq
Oct 08, 2018 11:10am

Treason for acknowledging what is wring with Pakistan... sadly FATF is watching

Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Oct 08, 2018 11:10am

Do we actually know the meaning of Treason & how constitution defines it?

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Oct 08, 2018 11:13am

Cyril Almeida is a true investigative journalist. Respect.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 08, 2018 11:15am

Don't know about treason but I do know for sure that both Abbasi and Nawaz are corrupt up to their tee. They have no integrity and honor.

Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 08, 2018 11:21am

@TOMATO investigative reporter? He got it all on a platter.

Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 08, 2018 11:23am

@TOMATO Nice. But I can’t recall any expose that he has published. Can you?

Recommend 0
Sad
Oct 08, 2018 11:23am

Start writing Cyril...we are missing your columns.

Recommend 0
Petere
Oct 08, 2018 11:26am

Precious time wasted when court could be working on cases that relevant ! Waste of money and time !

Recommend 0
Ubuntu
Oct 08, 2018 11:28am

Finally better sense prevailed.
Cyril Almeida has nothing to do with the case.

Recommend 0
Sincere Pakistani
Oct 08, 2018 11:29am

@Ahsan Gul how Do you know ?Have they got certificate from any of the court??

Recommend 0
Rahul
Oct 08, 2018 11:30am

@Salman Do you think that the establishment will allow to be published?

Recommend 0
Khaled
Oct 08, 2018 11:32am

Great, Cyril we missed your columns for the last two Sundays.

Recommend 0
Simple Logic
Oct 08, 2018 11:32am

@Salman Perhaps you should read more often ?

Recommend 0
wahid
Oct 08, 2018 11:33am

@Salman good one!

Recommend 0
Lost cause
Oct 08, 2018 11:33am

If thing and speaking right is treason, then all these are guilty.

Recommend 0
Kp
Oct 08, 2018 11:40am

@A. J. Khan ...very well articulated..

Recommend 0
aftab kamal
Oct 08, 2018 11:57am

@Salman do you know how to read

Recommend 0
wahid
Oct 08, 2018 12:00pm

Vested interests,cronyism and nepotism will prevent justice emerging in this society. It is essential that corruption whether it is financial or moral must be eradicated. It is going to be uphill struggle but must be done

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Oct 08, 2018 12:06pm

@Lost cause "If thing and speaking right is treason, then all these are guilty." Was it part of their oath?

Recommend 0
malik
Oct 08, 2018 12:08pm

How about an Apology and case Close?

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Oct 08, 2018 12:14pm

Civil society..........................................................................

Recommend 0
Truth Bites
Oct 08, 2018 12:30pm

Is speaking truth a crime in Pakistan??

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A teenage dream

A teenage dream

Adolescent mental health needs are known to intensify in humanitarian and fragile-state settings.

Editorial

October 08, 2018

Balochistan: a new opportunity

A MAIDEN, day-long trip to Balochistan by Prime Minister Imran Khan has yielded a familiar set of statements...
Fighting rape
Updated October 08, 2018

Fighting rape

Women have paid the price for years of armed conflict and terrorism.
October 08, 2018

Karachi blackouts

ALL through last week, Karachi saw a series of power outages that left the entire city — including the airport and...
Updated October 07, 2018

Fair accountability?

THE National Accountability Bureau has struck again, and once again it appears that a disservice has been done to ...
October 07, 2018

Pressure on INGOs

IT seems that the steady squeeze on international non-governmental organisations working in Pakistan is not going to...
October 07, 2018

Human smuggling

THIS week, police claim to have halted the smuggling of around 100 boys from Gujrat, Lalamusa, Mandi Bahauddin and...