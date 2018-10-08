DAWN.COM

Treason case: LHC orders removal of Cyril Almeida's name from ECL, withdraws warrants

Dawn.com | Rana BilalUpdated October 08, 2018

(L-R) Dawn Assistant Editor Cyril Almeida, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
Courtroom number 8 at the LHC, where the hearing will take place, is packed. ─ Photo by Atika Rehman
Former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Dawn Assistant Editor Cyril Almeida are appearing before a full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday for hearing of a petition seeking treason proceedings against the two ex-PMs and journalist.

As the hearing commenced, the court ─ which had in the last hearing placed Almeida's name on the Exit Control List and issued non-bailable warrants for his arrest for not attending court proceedings ─ ordered that the journalist's name be removed from the no-fly list and the warrants withdrawn.

Sharif, Abbasi and Almeida were ordered to submit written responses to the court.

The attorney general was not present today, and summoned in the next hearing scheduled for Oct 22.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif arrives at the LHC. ─ DawnNewsTV
Security has been ramped up around LHC premises, with a contingent of Rangers and police officials deployed outside the court, and greater vigilance at the entry and exit points of the court as Sharif is appearing before the three-judge bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi today. Justice Atir Mahmood and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir are other members of the bench.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrives at the LHC. ─ DawnNewsTV
Sharif, who was recently released from jail after receiving bail in the Avenfield case, did not attend the last hearing since he was receiving condolences over the death of his wife, according to PML-N Lawyers Forum President Naseer Ahmad Bhutta, who assured the court that the ex-PM would appear today.

Dawn Assistant Editor Cyril Almeida and Editor Dawn Zaffar Abbas arrive at the LHC. ─ Photo courtesy Owais Tohid Twitter
The newspaper editor, Zaffar Abbas, had already announced that Almeida is a law-abiding citizen and would definitely appear before the court today. Abbas is also in court today.

A civil society member, Amina Malik, had filed the petition on the basis of an interview given by Sharif to Dawn on May 11. According to the petition, the former PM spoke about cross-border militancy and the need to end it.

After the publication of the interview, the National Security Council held a meeting to deliberate on the matter. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was prime minister at the time, called on Sharif to take him into confidence about the deliberations.

According to the petitioner, Abbasi’s action amounted to sedition as he had violated his oath of office.

Comments (4)

Najum
Oct 08, 2018 10:13am

The biggest enemy of the deep state is the state.

Recommend 0
Awan
Oct 08, 2018 11:04am

Treason cases against the state politicians and journalists is a mockery and nothing else. Nobody has the right to distribute certificates of patriotism among the citizens of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Oct 08, 2018 11:10am

Do we actually know the meaning of Treason & how constitution defines it?

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Oct 08, 2018 11:13am

Cyril Almeida is a true investigative journalist. Respect.

Recommend 0

A teenage dream

