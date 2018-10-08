DAWN.COM

FATF team arrives to examine steps taken against terror financing

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 08, 2018

In August this year, the APG as part of the pre-site mutual evaluation identified a series of deficiencies in Pakistan’s anti-money laundering/counter-terror financing laws and mechanisms. ─ Dawn/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will try to convince on Monday a nine-member visiting team of global experts through its legal and institutional systems and framework to establish that it has done enough to block terror financing through money laundering and illegal remittances, including Hundi and Hawala.

The team of the Asia Pacific Group (APG) — an arm of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force — arrived here on Sunday to begin a 12-day “on-site inspection” of the country. The team will review systems, networks and mechanisms of various institutions and agencies to ascertain if Pakistan was following through on its global commitment to get out of the FATF grey list.

The on-site inspection will verify actions taken and progress made by Islamabad.

The APG delegation comprises experts from British Scotland Yard, US Department of Treasury, Financial Intelligence Unit of Maldives, Indonesian Ministry of Finance, Peoples’ Bank of China, Justice Department of Turkey and three members of the APG will stay here and review progress made by authorities on a 10-point action plan it was given in June this year to address global concerns.

The FATF decided in February to place Pakistan on its grey list in June on a campaign pushed through by the United States and its European allies for allegedly not doing enough to ban UN- and US-designated religious organisations and rein in their activities.

The ministries of interior, finance, foreign affairs and law besides the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), Central Directorate of National Savings and provincial counter-terrorism departments would remain available for briefings and explanations.

Last week, the government announced that it had finalised amendments to relevant laws — Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Act, 1974, Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947(FERA), Customs Act, 1969, and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, that would be presented to the prime minister and his cabinet for approval.

Under the proposed changes, punishments on account of illegal financial transactions at home and abroad have been increased to a minimum of three years imprisonment and up to 10 years along with fines going up to Rs50 million each and attachment of properties for up to six months instead of 90 days. The proposed changes also allow access of bank accounts to FIA and other law-enforcement agencies.

The then government negotiated a 10-point action plan to meet about 40 standards of the FATF by September 2019 to get out of the grey list.

In August this year, the APG as part of the pre-site mutual evaluation identified a series of deficiencies in Pakistan’s anti-money laundering/counter-terror financing laws and mechanisms.

The two sides would jointly go through technical compliance through various legislative, administrative and regulatory instruments. There are some tough tasks also relating to extradition treaties Pakistan has signed with other countries or where these treaties do not exist at all so far and how these could be revised to include AML/CFT offences.

The APG had explained to Pakistan deficiencies in its systems, agencies and laws to meet its global obligations against money laundering and terror financing and said that that legal mechanisms governing non-profit and charitable organisations, transparency in the beneficial ownership regime and counter-terror financing mechanisms to handle suspicious transaction reports (STRs) were not enough.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2018

Nahar01
Oct 08, 2018 08:03am

Take actions which should be visible to FATF...mere convincing will not work.

Recommend 0
rafeeq
Oct 08, 2018 08:09am

we have to pay heed to it or iur IMF loan would be in jeopardy

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Oct 08, 2018 08:10am

Hope Islamabad has got its act together; don't blame "Indian conspiracy" later....

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Oct 08, 2018 08:17am

And the result we know.

Recommend 0
Cathy
Oct 08, 2018 08:18am

Peace in Afghanistan is essential. If attacks continued, it will be not good for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Yub
Oct 08, 2018 08:19am

Imran will win it for pakistan

Recommend 0
Mandira
Oct 08, 2018 08:20am

What these agencies of FATF will do, how they are going to verify.

Recommend 0
Majnu
Oct 08, 2018 08:25am

I believe it is all part of approaching IMF for a bailout. Clear the name in FATF first?

Recommend 0
Qamar
Oct 08, 2018 08:26am

Financial bank transactions in an unknown amount to certain groups or person is money laundering. And making money through illegal means through drugs, extortion and then using it for unlawful activities is money laundering. How can it verify these acts, it’s tough to investigate.

Recommend 0
David
Oct 08, 2018 08:27am

There are ways and means to hide money laundering.

Recommend 0
Joesh
Oct 08, 2018 08:29am

It will be difficult for FATF to find if enough steps being taken for money laundering.

Recommend 0
Trihan
Oct 08, 2018 08:30am

Doubt any action has been taken to stop money laundering.

Recommend 0
Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Oct 08, 2018 08:33am

Pakistan should have learned the lessons at the first time it went on Gray list.

Recommend 0
Rajput
Oct 08, 2018 09:03am

Well Hafiz Sayed's recent picture with Pakistani politician didn't go very well with India. Pakistan should get ready for black listing soon. In a way, it will hurt Chinese investment too, US will play this game and you can't do much about it.

Recommend 0
Saul Goodman
Oct 08, 2018 09:08am

Good luck explaining to do to the FATF as to why a Cabinet Minister was recently seen mingling with several UN proscribed individuals at an event organized by them.

Recommend 0
Raj vats
Oct 08, 2018 09:16am

Show them your stamps , that will convince them

Recommend 0
AW
Oct 08, 2018 09:18am

FATF team will be convinced and the outcome will be positive. They will see the bold and determined leadership of PM Khan taking proactive and firm steps to meet the requirements. Expect clean up to be completed within the first year of the new government.

Recommend 0
Kalyan
Oct 08, 2018 09:22am

Financial compliance and transparency is good for the country. It may be considered to move to a cashless economy to fully fight hawala, black money and for investigative oversight into criminal enterprises.

Recommend 0
Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India)
Oct 08, 2018 09:23am

This may be the last chance before FATF black listing.

Recommend 0

