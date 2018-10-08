Major reshuffle of bureaucrats, diplomats likely
ISLAMABAD: Aiming at massive reshuffle in the bureaucracy and diplomatic circle, the government has issued notices to those officials who, it believes, have been appointed on a “political basis” or have been sticking to their positions for over five years.
It has been learnt that not only the bureaucrats and diplomats, but some top-ranking officials of educational institutions will also be hit as they are on the government’s target list.
In the latest development, the government has forced the executive director of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, to resign and he left his office on Sunday.
A member of the federal cabinet, who wished not to be named, told Dawn on Sunday that notices were being sent to such officials so that they may voluntarily leave their positions, otherwise, they would be removed under the prescribed rules and procedure.
The convention is that those appointed on political grounds themselves offer to quit when a new government takes over.
Three ambassadors of the country — Ali Jehangir Siddiqui in the United States, Dr Maleeha Lodhi in the United Kingdom and Tariq Azeem in Canada — are being pulled back by the government.
The removal of vice chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design Hina Tayyaba is also on the cards as she has occupied the post for over a decade.
Information minister’s warning
At a recent press conference, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that those ambassadors and top officials who were appointed on political grounds would be removed soon.
“The government has initiated the process to remove three ambassadors and six other top-ranking envoys from different countries,” he said.
“Foreign Minister Shah Memhood Qureshi, who has recently undertaken a week-long visit to the US, has also asked the ambassador to the US to pack up,” Mr Chaudhry said.
The government has already removed some top officials from different departments and replaced them with other senior officials.
In some cases, replacements are yet to be made. For example, National Bank of Pakistan president Saeed Ahmed has been removed, but no one has been appointed in his place so far.
Similarly, Information Secretary Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera was removed from his office two days ago, but no one has replaced him yet.
On the other hand, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan has recently been appointed as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, Muhammad Suleman Khan as director general of the Intelligence Bureau and Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak as director general of the National Counter Terrorism Authority. Arshad Khan has assumed the office of managing director of Pakistan Television.
Heads of educational institutes
The government has undertaken an exercise to replace heads of top universities of the country, including the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Islamic International University (IIU).
Vice chancellor of the AIOU Shahid Siddiqui, QAU VC Javed Ashraf and IIU Rector Dr Masoom Sherazi are completing their four-year term in a month or so and, therefore, the government has advertised the posts for fresh appointments.
Similarly, the removal of IIU President Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh, a Saudi national who had already completed his term but was reappointed on the same position by the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, is also on the cards.
"replace heads of top universities of the country, including the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Islamic International University (IIU)."
Let the competent overseas academics replace them!
Good move.
That's great move towards better administration...
The rise of Pakistan
An overdue step..senior and junior level diplomats ought to recalled back for overstaying their tenures!
A little too late in case of Ali Jehangir Siddiqui,
Technical/Engineering experts in overseas countries should be brought back to Pakistan to build Pakistan. Their are many competent engineers in USA, Australia, and Canada who can contribute and change the face and economy of Pakistan.
Merit and experience should become basis of any appointments.
After listening to yesterday (7th Oct) press conference addressed by PM Imran and some news items I wish to submit some points for kind consideration of PM Imran, if not annoying. (a) NAB-1 must be established because PM says that the incumbent NAB is slow which has nabbed just a few only though he wished that at least 50 have been arrested since he took over as PM. There will be healthy competition between NAB and NAB-1 to prove as to which one is more effective ad quicker (b) He should slap ECL against all former ministers, advisors, CEOs, and directors of banks and companies run by the government so that anyone involved in corruption cannot escape. (c) He should announce that we will work 6 days per week at least for 6 months if not more to finish all the back log (d) PM, Governors, Ministers will hold ‘khuli kachehry once a month to meet the general public without any invitation (e) Publish email addresses of PM, Governors and Ministers facilitating the public to either suggest something or register a complaint. It reminds me that President Musharraf had extended such facility where many including myself reached President and in due course of President House replied. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Change of top officials is essential and a must do... but please replace with competent and deserving managers that are doers and not file movers only. The institutions needs competent managers.
The next president will pulled back the newly appointed diplomats
The problem is how do you prove an appointment was politically motivated?
This may open the gates to lawsuits for wrongful termination.
Government should look to overseas Pakistanis with world class experience and exposure to fill the top jobs on merit. Domestic considerations should be secondary