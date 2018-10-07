Kim Jong Un agrees to hold second summit with Donald Trump 'at earliest date'
Kim Jong Un has agreed to hold a second summit with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible, Seoul said Sunday, after Washington's top diplomat held “productive” talks on denuclearisation with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Kim on Sunday morning for around two hours of talks followed by a lunch in the North's capital, before flying to Seoul on a whirlwind diplomatic visit to the region.
Pompeo said “he agreed with Chairman Kim to hold the second US-North Korea summit at the earliest date possible,” South Korea's presidential office said in a statement, although no specific time or location has yet been agreed.
Pompeo and Kim also discussed “denuclearisation steps that will be taken by North Korea and the issue of attendance by the US government,” as well as “corresponding measures” to be taken by the US, the statement said.
The visit was Pompeo's fourth to North Korea.
US President Donald Trump met Kim in Singapore in June for the first-ever summit between the countries, resulting in what critics say was only a vague commitment by Kim towards denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
“We continue to make progress on agreements made at Singapore Summit.
Thanks for hosting me and my team,” Pompeo tweeted.
Kim also praised their “nice meeting”, telling Pompeo via an interpreter following the morning's talks that it was “a very nice day that promises a good future ... for both countries.”
Pompeo is the most unreliable and dubious secretary of state,of the US administration, ever.
Great diplomatic, political, social, geographical and cultural victory for the dynamic and chrismatic leader of North Korea. Surprisingly, labelled as "rocket-man" by the racist, bigot, biased and xenophobic Donald Trump and his cunning, criminal and crooked cronies, who threatened him of dire consequences, only one year ago, during the last 72nd session of the U.N. General Assembly session in New York, has fought himself out of global isolation. It's amazing how Kim Jong Un has effectively used his diplomatic skills and brinckmanship to tear down the 62 years old hurdles and global restrictions imposed by the West on his land and people, dating back to the time when his great father was in power, and has now become the "darling" of the U.S., without much fuss or frustration, in less than 13 months?
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad .The credit goes to President Trump and his amazing policies. The two Koreas are much closer than ever. And peace with US influence will grow in that region.
Rocket man now in process of smooth landing