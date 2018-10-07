Former Punjab IG rubbishes Nacta chief's report on Pakpattan incident
Former Punjab IG Kaleem Imam on Sunday rubbished the claims levelled by National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) chief, in the report on Pakpattan incident, that he was under any sort of pressure.
Nacta chief Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak in his report had stated that Imam "acted as a rubber stamp" by transferring former Pakpattan district police officer (DPO) Rizwan Gondal on a directive issued from the chief minister's office.
The former Punjab IG submitted his response before the Supreme Court countering the allegations levelled against him by the Nacta chief. Imam raised several questions to the above-mentioned statement and the report in general, saying that "calling an officer in charge of the 5th command post a 'rubber stamp' raises a big question mark".
"Khaliq Dad Lak's report regarding my role in the incident is based entirely on assumptions," he has stated.
The former Punjab IG said that the Nacta chief's report which alleges that Imam was under political pressure has provided no evidence of this "hypothetical".
Shedding light on the events surrounding the incident, Imam said that the AIG Investigations was tasked with conducting a probe into the incident on August 25.
On August 26, verbal orders for the DPO's transfer were issued at 10pm following which written orders were issued at 1am, Imam wrote in his response.
"An IG transferring an officer during the course of an investigation is a routine task," the former Punjab IG asserted.
"How is it that without knowing the contents of the telephonic conversation the call data records are being termed as pressure on the IG?" Imam said, questioning the veracity of the report's findings.
He said that the report mentions pressure being exerted, but does not provide evidence as to what the nature of the pressure was.
"I received a call from the chief minister's principal staff officer at 11:50pm," the response stated for the record, adding that by that time the DIG Headquarters had already received orders for the transfer of the Pakpattan DPO.
Imam further stated in his defence that DPO Gondal had not conducted an inquiry into the misconduct of two officers with a woman member of the Maneka family during the run-in with the police.
The former Punjab IG also said that Gondal had failed to apprise him of the complete account of the incident and that it was during the investigation into the misbehaviour of police officials with Khawar Maneka's daughter that the DPO was transferred.
Comments (10)
Proof of pressure lies in the fact that, the transfer letter of DPO Gondal was issued by the IG at about 1.00 AM in the early morning.
Such incidents of misbehavior with women,men and even elderly people are being held almost every day and never it is heard that an officer of high rank is quickly transferred to restore the honour of an ordinary citizen. Something is definitely being hidden.
Former IG Punjab is a close friend of Former President Asif Zardari. Do we need to say more? Silence is worth more then words.
Former Punjab IG Kaleem Imam is bigger than NACTA. He also has a friend, Nawaz Sharif, who is also bigger than NACTA.
IG Kaleem Imam is a man of principle.Presently the entire team has soft corner for ex rulers due to their patronising nepotism and favouritism.So the IG Police has not acted under any influence but he acted to find out the real facts.
Has the sky fallen, is this a national issue, did such transfers never happened in police cadres. A simple non harmful, absolutely not important incident of road rage and ego, becomes a hot topic. There are many other cases of national interests those may please be decided on priority.
Transfer order in the middle of night is proof of IG and CM collusion
As if this is the only issue we face:) Btw misbehaviour with a female is a big issue. If true, a transfer is not enough
Irrespective of the insider dealings the fact remains the transfer took place at midnight following the meeting.
Is this usual practice! Clearly too incidental!
No person can justify that these are routine and normal practice.
It is a bare lie no police official of rank sub inspector dares to stop a luxury vehicle on the road and misbehaving with a lady of such family doesnt make sense maneka's are playing the same old card and shedding crocodile tears