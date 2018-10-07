PM Khan takes Punjab ministers into confidence over proposed local govt reforms
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore for an official visit on Sunday and met the cabinet members of the Punjab Assembly to discuss the prevailing political situation in the province.
During the provincial cabinet meeting, PM Khan was briefed about the performance of various ministries as well as the progress on the implementation of the 100-day agenda.
According to details of the meeting available with Radio Pakistan, Imran Khan took the provincial cabinet into confidence over the proposed reforms in local body structure and PM housing scheme. "The PTI government will try to overcome the shortcoming in the existing local government setup and replace it with an improved version," the premier was quoted as saying.
The premier vowed that the reformed local government structure will ensure timely completion of development projects. "Its main objective is to transfer powers to the local level who can then work on the welfare of people," PM Khan said. He directed the Punjab cabinet to do timely legislation in this regard.
Referring to the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the province, PM Khan asked Punjab government to take all-out steps to recover government lands from encroachers and assured that the federal government will provide complete assistance in this task.
Later in the day, while addressing a press conference, PM Khan started by defending the appointment of Usman Buzdar as the chief minister of Punjab. “Buzdar’s appointment is the change we had promised. He knows the sufferings of people he is serving,” he said.
“You will have to give him [Buzdar] some time, and he will surely prove himself as the most successful chief minister of Punjab,” the premier said, adding that it will not be right to start judging him so early in his tenure.
Earlier on his arrival, PM Khan was welcomed at Government Officers Residence by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. PM Khan also met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, where PM's Special Assistant Naeemul Haq was also present.
Meanwhile, a large number of protesters gathered outside the premier's Lahore residence in Zaman Park demanding justice from the PTI-led government over various grievances.
Among the protesters were teachers employed on a contractual basis, who demanded that they be regularised; people who had invested in the DHA Lahore housing scheme and allege that for the past eight years have not been given ownership of their plots or their money back; and employees of the Punjab Vocational Council who were terminated from their jobs wishing to be reinstated.
Upon receiving news of the protests, First Lady Bushra Imran sent a message to assure the protesters that their issues would be resolved and requested that they submit their grievances in writing.
A day earlier, PM Khan visited Quetta where he spoke at a function held at the Chief Minister House and chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet. He was also given a briefing at the headquarters of the army’s Southern Command soon after arriving in the provincial capital. Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and other senior military officers received him when he reached the airbase.
Prime Minister working long hours and every day. Previous ones were just not interested in governance, except enjoying luxuries and in money making!
IK should never ignore protesters. He represents hope and when they come and are ignored, they lose hope. Tweets from first lady is not the solution.
It is good to see an honest and energetic Prime Minister!
Having meetings is all part of a government plan to discuss and judge performance along with obstacles, but, it is more important to keep an eye on corrupt mafia, who are planning untests behind government along with their cronies. Watch them and their dirty moves and don't give them relief or let them get away.
Excellent 24/7
N. Sharif spent more time on foreign visits then on domestic visits.He did not get anything from abroad but ruin the domestic departments.PIA, Railway, steel mill all went down.
@Asif A. Shah its also good to see a CM from among us.
I wish our current PM of Pakistan a great success achieving his goals and good health. I am sure the current financial situation is tough but I am sure that as a nation Pakistan will solve its problems one at a time. Pakistanis need to over come with ethnicity, race and language obstacles. All Pakistanis are equal and they should have the equal opportunity to grow in the society.