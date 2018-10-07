PM Khan says Pakistan might look towards IMF to address mounting balance of payments
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday remarked that Pakistan might need to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address its mounting balance of payments crisis but would seek funding from friendly countries first.
Talking to media persons, after chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet in Lahore, PM Khan reiterated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's policy of zero-tolerance against corrupt practices and announced to introduce a whistleblower and witness protection act within a week.
“We may go to IMF for a loan to handle the country's financial issues,” PM Khan said. “But, first we will try to get assistance from other countries as we have requested three countries to deposit money in Pakistan's State Bank that would help boost national reserves.” He, however, did not name the countries or provide any details of the requests.
PM Khan briefed about performance of Punjab ministers
The premier was in Lahore on an official visit to meet the cabinet members of the Punjab Assembly and discuss the prevailing political situation in the province with them.
During the provincial cabinet meeting, PM Khan was briefed about the performance of various ministries as well as the progress on the implementation of the 100-day agenda.
According to details of the meeting available with Radio Pakistan, Imran Khan took the provincial cabinet into confidence over the proposed reforms in local body structure and PM housing scheme. "The PTI government will try to overcome the shortcoming in the existing local government setup and replace it with an improved version," the premier was quoted as saying.
The premier vowed that the reformed local government structure will ensure timely completion of development projects. "Its main objective is to transfer powers to the local level who can then work on the welfare of people," PM Khan said. He directed the Punjab cabinet to do timely legislation in this regard.
Referring to the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the province, PM Khan asked Punjab government to take all-out steps to recover government lands from encroachers and assured that the federal government will provide complete assistance in this task.
'Appointment of Buzdar is the change we promised'
PM Khan started his first press conference after assuming the office of prime minister by defending the appointment of Usman Buzdar as the chief minister of Punjab. “Buzdar’s appointment is the change we had promised. He knows the sufferings of people he is serving,” he said.
“You will have to give him [Buzdar] some time, and he will surely prove himself as the most successful chief minister of Punjab,” the premier said, adding that it will not be right to start judging him so early in his tenure.
NAB is working at slow pace, laments PM Khan
"I saw Shahbaz Sharif portraying himself as Mandela [a hero of the people], standing on top of the car and raising slogans," the PM said while referring to the opposition leader's arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday.
"For 22 years I have been saying that Pakistan's biggest problem is corruption," the premier asserted.
"They [opposition] say that this is victimisation. Let me explain it to you, victimisation occurs when the one who is in power registers cases which are baseless. These cases were registered 10 months before we came into power," PM Khan pointed out.
He said that the NAB chairman had declared that the bureau will stop pursuing cases against politicians in the run-up to the election. "I found that very surprising. I have reservations with the NAB chairman," he said in disappointment.
The PM also said that "the NAB's speed is very slow" adding that if he was overseeing NAB, 50 people would have been in jail by now.
'Whistleblower Act to be announced next week'
PM Khan revealed that the PTI government will be announcing the Whistleblower Act next week and a witness protection programme.
"Anyone who can identify corruption and assist in the recovery of the embezzled amount will be rewarded with 20 per cent of the sum," the premier announced.
"Recovering looted wealth from within the country and abroad is the only way we can save people from the burden of inflation and heavy taxes," he said while encouraging people to come forward with information on anyone engaged in corruption.
Earlier on his arrival, PM Khan was welcomed at Government Officers Residence by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. PM Khan also met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, where PM's Special Assistant Naeemul Haq was also present.
Meanwhile, a large number of protesters gathered outside the premier's Lahore residence in Zaman Park demanding justice from the PTI-led government over various grievances.
Among the protesters were teachers employed on a contractual basis, who demanded that they be regularised; people who had invested in the DHA Lahore housing scheme and allege that for the past eight years have not been given ownership of their plots or their money back; and employees of the Punjab Vocational Council who were terminated from their jobs wishing to be reinstated.
Upon receiving news of the protests, First Lady Bushra Imran sent a message to assure the protesters that their issues would be resolved and requested that they submit their grievances in writing.
A day earlier, PM Khan visited Quetta where he spoke at a function held at the Chief Minister House and chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet. He was also given a briefing at the headquarters of the army’s Southern Command soon after arriving in the provincial capital. Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and other senior military officers received him when he reached the airbase.
Comments (33)
Prime Minister working long hours and every day. Previous ones were just not interested in governance, except enjoying luxuries and in money making!
IK should never ignore protesters. He represents hope and when they come and are ignored, they lose hope. Tweets from first lady is not the solution.
It is good to see an honest and energetic Prime Minister!
Having meetings is all part of a government plan to discuss and judge performance along with obstacles, but, it is more important to keep an eye on corrupt mafia, who are planning untests behind government along with their cronies. Watch them and their dirty moves and don't give them relief or let them get away.
Excellent 24/7
N. Sharif spent more time on foreign visits then on domestic visits.He did not get anything from abroad but ruin the domestic departments.PIA, Railway, steel mill all went down.
@Asif A. Shah its also good to see a CM from among us.
I wish our current PM of Pakistan a great success achieving his goals and good health. I am sure the current financial situation is tough but I am sure that as a nation Pakistan will solve its problems one at a time. Pakistanis need to over come with ethnicity, race and language obstacles. All Pakistanis are equal and they should have the equal opportunity to grow in the society.
@Harmony-1© its all good talking to take steps forward and what are you doing to risk yourself? Its so easy to criticize governments, why don't you do something it?
All the ministers look relaxed.
Tough time ahead for all.
Hardly any achievement.
They could’ve added a couple more people and called it a wedding reception. Seriously, this many cabinet members?
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar appears to be in deep trouble in the absence of any real team to fight actual corruption in everything he touches.
It’s very heartening that PM is attending to people’s issues. At the same time Punjab ministers/cabinet sitting around the table looks too many people. I wonder how they have time for all to discuss issues.
PM Imran has already shown his true value to people of Pakistan. The nation is fully behind his government. Please do not be perturbed by the corrupt opposition who will go any length to protect their corruption and create anarchy to save their skin. Do not let corruption go as this is the only cancer eating away our people. PMLN and PPP will do anything to safeguard their corrupt leaders and PTI must stand firm and remain resolute in their mission to create Naya Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad, PM Imran Khan Zindabad.
If PTI and Imran Khan do not want to lose the Zimni election and Punjab Govt must impose the local government rule at village level at earliest. Start process from today. Failure may be catastrophic not only for PTI Govt but entire Nation. Why you did not do it as first priority?
Buzdar can not speak two words on his own, he is a mere puppet masquerading around at the hands of corrupt land grabbers of Punjab that are now in PTI. This Punjab Givernment is nothing but a big farce.
Well done and Keep up the good work. New Pakistan needs dynamic, dedicated hard working rulers and not simply designates, king worshipers and king makers who happened to be the past.
Only thing I can say is ...Respect for the PM
It is a fact that no nation has progressed on this planet where corruption has been the order of the day.Salute to Imran Khan.
Whistle blower Act next week and a witness protection program will definitely produce results if it is enacted. In Pakistan majority of the rich people including former leaders do not own any assets as they are owned by wives or children. Such people should be thoroughly investigated as to how did they acquire those assets and if necessary law should be changed to include such assets in tax returns as it happens in majority of other countries.
I think too much talk about loans and wrong doings of the opposition. Let the due process contine and deal with it. This is not election campaign. Need of the hour is to focus on how the revenues will grow, how govt owned enterprises will turn around, how looted money will be brought back, what development is a must and what development is there that was just committed to make commission or Chinese?
Looks like the PM wants to fix everything himself. The cabinet members of all provincial assemblies should pull their socks up and serve the people. To the PM: 'Keep it up and hang on tough'
Unless local Government is not established with full authority to collect taxes, establish local government like in USA, with all departments, nothing will change. Make law in Assembly to make a permanent change.
We are lucky to have a dedicated and committed leader as our Prime Minister.
Well done PM. Keep hard on the corrupt so called politicians.
Finally the govt. is working , instead of thinking how to make more money for their superiors.
Another U turn.. very much like Arvind Kejriwal
Excellent u turn. Reminds us of reverse swing.
The greatest achievement will be if the country is rescued from Khandani Raj who literally own two political parties PLMN and PPP in Pakistan. Also these two parties have money power and conflicts of interest written clearly across their manifesto.
We have to really establish a unique and dedicated witness protection team carefully chosen from the top institutes, with a direct reporting line only to PM. leaving this responsibility to the current set up of police and other agencies would not guarantee any protection for sure...if we aim big, we must take some pain to plan little things....
A population exploding at 2% a year doubling to 420m in 40 years , means that whatever Imran Khan does, the average Pakistani will get poorer each year.