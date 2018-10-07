DAWN.COM

PM Imran Khan holds meeting with Punjab cabinet members in Lahore

Arif MalikOctober 07, 2018

PM Khan chairing the Punjab cabinet meeting. — PTI
PM Khan in conversation with Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. — PTI
PM Khan meeting with various party members. — PTI
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore for an official visit on Sunday. The premier is currently holding a meeting with the cabinet members of the Punjab Assembly to discuss the prevailing political situation in the province.

During the cabinet meeting, PM Khan will be apprised of the performance of various ministries as well as the progress on the implementation of the 100-day agenda.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar welcoming PM Imran Khan. — PTI
PM Khan was welcomed at Government Officers Residence by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. PM Khan also met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haq was also present for the meeting.

Meanwhile, a large number of protesters gathered outside the premier's Lahore residence in Zaman Park demanding justice from the PTI-led government over various grievances.

Among the protesters were teachers employed on a contractual basis, who demanded that they be regularised; people who had invested in the DHA Lahore housing scheme and allege that for the past eight years have not been given ownership of their plots or their money back; and employees of the Punjab Vocational Council who were terminated from their jobs wishing to be reinstated.

Upon receiving news of the protests, First Lady Bushra Imran sent a message to assure the protesters that their issues would be resolved and requested that they submit their grievances in writing.

A day earlier, PM Khan visited Quetta where he spoke at a function held at the Chief Minister House and chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet. He was also given a briefing at the headquarters of the army’s Southern Command soon after arriving in the provincial capital. Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and other senior military officers received him when he reached the airbase.

Asif A. Shah
Oct 07, 2018 05:46pm

It is good to see an honest and energetic Prime Minister!

Recommend 0

