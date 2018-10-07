DAWN.COM

Pakistan 255/3 at day end of first Test against Australia

Dawn.comUpdated October 07, 2018

Pakistan are playing the first of two Tests against Australia in Dubai. ─ Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
Pakistan were at 255/3 as they ended the first day of the first Test against Australia in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

The Green Shirts won the toss and decided to bat today. The team were off to a steady start with Mohammad Hafeez and Imamul Haq firmly planted at the crease as the teams break for tea. The side is at 199/0 off 61 overs.

Hafeez, whose return to the Pakistan roster was met with a mixed response, has made sure that the selectors do not regret their decision by hitting a solid ton in the first few hours of the game.

By the time the teams broke for tea, Hafeez and Imam had both settled well on the crease. However, two wickets fell rapidly and both openers departed soon after at 127 and 76 respectively.

Azhar Ali, who replaced Imam on the crease, faced 80 balls but only managed to put 18 runs on the board. He was replaced on the crease by Mohammad Abbas in the 87th over.

Overall, even though Pakistan were propelled to a solid start by the openers, the inning slowed down significantly in the last quarter of the match with only 56 runs posted on the board.

In the span of six years, Australia have lost 12 of their 15 Tests — recording only two wins with one draw — on tours of India (twice), Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates.

They lost 2-0 to Pakistan in the UAE in 2014, with Yasir Shah taking 12 wickets and left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar, who is no longer in the international set-up, claiming 14.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed earlier made clear he will attack Australia through Yasir.

“When we played Australia in 2014 we played some attacking cricket,” Sarfraz had said. “Yasir is our main bowler so we will want him to attack and get us wickets to win the series.

“But similarly we will not put extra pressure on him and will not want him to go in a defensive mode so other bowlers will have to support him.”

Pakistan are in the midst of their own rebuild in the wake of retirements to former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, but having trounced a stronger Australia 2-0 in the last UAE series in 2014, they will fancy themselves to win this one.

Little may be expected of Paine’s Australia in a series that will play out when home fans are sleeping, but the 33-year-old skipper is mindful that results, as well as culture, are key to restoring good will.

“We are certainly making some changes and it’s something we are really serious about but we are also aware that we need to be playing a high level of cricket and winning games,” he said.

Teams

Pakistan:

Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas

Australia:

Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Jon Holland, Nathan Lyon

Comments (24)

Ziyaad Khan, Indian Muslim
Oct 07, 2018 12:25pm

Pakistan is a good cricket team. All they need is motivation and encouragement from Pakistani people.

Recommend 0
ARK
Oct 07, 2018 12:46pm

Good show. A win here will do wonders for the recently battered confidence.

Recommend 0
IQBAL HADI ZAIDI
Oct 07, 2018 12:57pm

What a good combination of seasoned (Hafeez) and newly born (Imam) giving a very good start to be honest and I wish both must score a century a piece before going back to pavilion. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 07, 2018 12:58pm

All said and done, let's wait and see if the history of 2014 could be repeated for the green-shirts in their just started 2018 two match test series against Australia in UAE, under some very hot, harsh, humid, tough, salty, windy, rough and almost unbearable October weather conditions?

Recommend 0
aldab
Oct 07, 2018 01:21pm

This time good team selection...some solid batting....Amir, Junaid must be on bench too...they have killers edge..hope selectors think in right approach before every big tournament....dont repeat the blunder before world cup at least....

Recommend 0
Karim
Oct 07, 2018 02:14pm

Kings of flat pitches

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 07, 2018 02:22pm

Club cricket on cemented pitches. Merely wastage of time.

Recommend 0
Adeel Loane
Oct 07, 2018 03:30pm

Good Luck too both teams.

Recommend 0
J,Gamble
Oct 07, 2018 03:32pm

This kind of batting from Pakistan's Ope.ners is a pleasant surprise

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Oct 07, 2018 03:58pm

Bravo!!!

Recommend 0
Mahen
Oct 07, 2018 04:33pm

Flat track bullies

Recommend 0
Raja Parekh
Oct 07, 2018 05:02pm

Australian cricket on decline.

Recommend 0
wsyed
Oct 07, 2018 05:09pm

Ashar Ali can put you to sleep with his defensive game. Does he know the idea is to score runs and not just try to stay alive.

Recommend 0
NKG
Oct 07, 2018 05:24pm

Please show Hafeez photo of Dale Steyn, he will get bowled out immediately.

Recommend 0
Ajith Pillai
Oct 07, 2018 06:22pm

The arrogance of the Aussies has been brought down to a pathetic level. Great show Team Pakistan. As an Indian im in full support of my fellow Asian Team. Grind them into the dust so that the famed Aussie swagger turns into a crawl.

Recommend 0
Amulya Ratnakar
Oct 07, 2018 06:24pm

Imam is a good talent... People must not waste him with useless talk about his relation with inzmam. He has shown how good he is in Asia cup. He was there with Shoiab Malik when the team was crumbling around him.

Recommend 0
Sachin
Oct 07, 2018 06:34pm

Pakistan, knowing they are inconsistent, may collapse tomorrow below 300.

Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 07, 2018 06:58pm

Good luck Pakistan

Recommend 0
Arif
Oct 07, 2018 07:04pm

Its just the start of this series.......Its good to see some good opening stand after a very long time.....

Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 07, 2018 07:38pm

Hafeez is one of the greatest openers, he doesn't deserve to be sidelined.

Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 07, 2018 07:49pm

Too soon to say if this performance is worthy of praise

Recommend 0
Desi
Oct 07, 2018 08:37pm

Good batting today, but too slow. Score should have been over 300 already. Game is still wide open, Pakistan should bat all day tomorrow and score over 600 runs, to bat only once in the game.

Recommend 0
MNKhan
Oct 07, 2018 08:38pm

Both flat teak bullies but I still admire Hafeez stylish batting. Since Yousuf and Inzi retired, have not seen an elegant batsman better than Hafeez when he is playing on these type of tracks.

I can see Australia wrapping up quickly tomorrow. Even 350 would be tough

Recommend 0
rafikhan
Oct 07, 2018 08:44pm

Faheem is not in playing eleven

Recommend 0

