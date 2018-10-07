Govt working for uniform education system: minister

LAHORE: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood chairs a meeting of the governing body of Iqbal Academy Pakistan on Saturday.—APP

LAHORE: Federal Educa­tion Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Saturday that government was working on introducing a uniform education system across the country.

Chairing the 53rd meeting of the governing body of Iqbal Academy Pakistan (IAP), he said the government was also reviewing the existing curricula because the students of English medium educational institutions managed to grab most of the employment opportunities and excelled in competition examinations as well.

Mr Mahmood said the government wanted to introduce a system under which students of government-run institutions and those of madressahs could land good jobs and avail handsome opportunities.

He said there should be five to six core subjects which should be taught in all educational institutions of the country.

The minister underlined the need for presenting the message of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in an effective manner so that students could be attracted to it. Chapters of Iqbal Society should be established in schools and colleges.

He urged the IAP to post on its website literature about Iqbal and his philosophy because this would provide an authentic platform to those who wanted to read about the great thinker and philosopher.

Mr Mahmood said the chairman of the Higher Education Commission would be contacted for establishment of departments of Iqbaliyat in other universities of the country, as currently the Allama Iqbal Open University alone had a faculty on the subject.

