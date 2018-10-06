DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistani film Indus Blues wins Best Documentary Feature at Guam International Film Festival

Dawn.comUpdated October 06, 2018

Email

A still from the film Indus Blues.
A still from the film Indus Blues.

Pakistani documentary Indus Blues: The Forgotten Music of Pakistan has won the Grand Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature at this year's Guam International Film Festival.

Indus Blues explores the struggle of Pakistani folk musicians who are trying to sustain their art and keep the fading art forms alive in a world dominated by modern musical instruments.

Zohaib Hassan — the Sarangi player at Lahore Fort.
Zohaib Hassan — the Sarangi player at Lahore Fort.

Speaking about *Indus Blues*, the festival’s Head Juror Dr Tom Brislin said the film explores an issue that wouldn’t have come to attention otherwise.

“It truly gives a voice to the voiceless,” said Dr Brislin about the film.

Indus Blues is directed by Pakistani filmmaker Jawad Sharif, who has also won awards for his earlier work K2 and the Invisible Footmen, and has been produced by the Foundation of Arts, Culture and Education (FACE) in association with Bipolar Films.

The film, which was selected from among over 300 entries submitted from over 50 countries, tells the story of the challenges facing Pakistan's local artists and craftsmen who are working to survive in a space where pursuing folk music is becoming increasingly fraught with many barriers.

These challenges can vary from the art not being financially viable to it increasingly becoming a social taboo.

Ajmal Laal Bheel, accompanied by a troupe dancer, in Rahim Yar Khan, Cholistan.
Ajmal Laal Bheel, accompanied by a troupe dancer, in Rahim Yar Khan, Cholistan.

*Indus Blues* features nine folk musical instruments which are at the verge of extinction and takes the audience on a trip across the Indus river as it tells their stories. In many cases, the performances on these instruments feature the last remaining maestros who know how to play them.

After winning the award which he could not travel to Guam to receive, Sharif said he hoped that the way the film is getting international recognition, in the same manner our artists and musicians should get recognised and we should take pride in them and own them.

"I dedicate this award to our musicians and craftsmen as they are the ones who have made it possible, and to my team," Sharif said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Seismic costs

Seismic costs

A mega dam in an earthquake zone could cause huge loss of life.

Editorial

October 07, 2018

Fair accountability?

THE National Accountability Bureau has struck again, and once again it appears that a disservice has been done to ...
October 07, 2018

Pressure on INGOs

IT seems that the steady squeeze on international non-governmental organisations working in Pakistan is not going to...
October 07, 2018

Human smuggling

THIS week, police claim to have halted the smuggling of around 100 boys from Gujrat, Lalamusa, Mandi Bahauddin and...
IMF speaks
Updated October 06, 2018

IMF speaks

The financial body has not said anything that it was not already widely expected to say.
October 06, 2018

Karachi operation

IN the early hours of Thursday, within the congested lanes of Karachi’s low-income Lyari area, Ghaffar Zikri, one...
Updated October 06, 2018

Crackdown on students

ON Thursday, police baton-charged Peshawar University students protesting against a 10pc increase in semester fees,...