Pak-US ties should not be viewed only through Afghan or Indian lens: FM Qureshi
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that the relations between the United States and Pakistan should not be seen only through the perspective of the Afghan issue or the ties with India.
Talking to media in Multan after returning from his 10-day visit to the US, Qureshi said he had tried to make his American counterparts realise that "it will not be appropriate to view our relations going as far back as seven decades from the Afghan perspective or the Indian lens".
Editorial: US should take up Pakistan's offer for help in Afghan dialogue instead of browbeating
He said regional situations evolve and requirements change, but Pakistan's contribution for peace and stability in the region should be acknowledged.
Qureshi, who met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton in Washington on Tuesday, said it would be wrong to expect that all differences between the US and Pakistan could be resolved in one day.
He said while it was not possible to cover the entire journey in one sitting, the Foreign Office will continue its efforts to represent the country effectively on international fora.
The foreign minister said he had neither gone to the US to seek aid nor was it part of any of the talks. He iterated that the funds for Pakistan cancelled by Washington earlier this year were "reimbursement, not aid".
He said foreign affairs is a component of government policy for which discussions should be held regardless of political differences, in the interest of the federation.
In response to a question regarding the arrest of PML-N president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, Qureshi said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution, which had taken the action after investigation.
He said it wasn't the PTI government that had instituted the case against Sharif, adding that "we have to respect the courts".
Both US and Pakistan have their own views and then there is Afghanistan.
This will go on in circle again and again.
good effort from the foreign minister - PMLN ruined foreign policy during their time in office.
It is unfortunate that, the politicians in their lust for holding the corruption fort, have inflicted untold damages to the national causes. Today, we have nobody who can correctly explain the national policy on any matter critical to the survival of the nation.
Great, penetrating, correct and nerve-wracking statement by the new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.
What does Pakistan think of US and vice versa will never be clear to both countries and their people. Every other day, new statements and explanations and new efforts and obviously new results. One thing is however true that why should only Afghanistan be a condition.
How long will Pakistan continue to pay the price for foreign wars? Is there no end to it?
No one views, its just your imagination.
Pak-US ties it all depends upon Pakistan, how it does, how it makes. Proper diplomacy is required.
Reimbursement, was based upon performance. So Pakistan did not fare well under US lens..
@auginpk it already has, so how is that news?
Pakistan did not take action according to US lens, it did not get its reimbursement.
Good
Qureshi had 10 hectic days to break the ice, so the questions is could he.
@sid
Dear we all know who controls foreign affairs.
Its all was in Pakistan's (Qureshi) hands, how convincing he was to the Americans.
@SHAHID SATTAR We willingly got involved and participated in last two Afghan wars . As Musharraf says, it was for Bounty! So we can not complain about it! Do we know where this Bounty has gone? For buying offshore properties or buying farm houses?
Homework done, so lets see how it goes and how Pakistan-US relations improve, with ten days in US.
Now respected foreign minister should also pay some attention to his office and start cleansing the foreign office from the corrupt and black sheeps.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Islamic Republic of Pakistan Zindabad! Salute to Foreign minister! Long live Imrankhan!
And yet the State Department readout only referred to Afghanistan. So clearly your talks had no impact. Similarly despite the great body language that Pak media breathlessly covered on September 5, the reality became apparent when the 2+2 joint statement came out a couple of days later.
Let us be honest, Americans or even Ondians would have attacked us 10 times over had we not had a strong deterrence. Power respect only power. Turkey created a bufferzone inside Syria despite Americans and they could not do anything.
This is a bit of a joke , how can you decide what US should think is important.