Pak-US ties should not be viewed only through Afghan or Indian lens: FM Qureshi

Dawn.comUpdated October 06, 2018

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses a press conference in Multan. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that the relations between the United States and Pakistan should not be seen only through the perspective of the Afghan issue or the ties with India.

Talking to media in Multan after returning from his 10-day visit to the US, Qureshi said he had tried to make his American counterparts realise that "it will not be appropriate to view our relations going as far back as seven decades from the Afghan perspective or the Indian lens".

Editorial: US should take up Pakistan's offer for help in Afghan dialogue instead of browbeating

He said regional situations evolve and requirements change, but Pakistan's contribution for peace and stability in the region should be acknowledged.

Qureshi, who met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton in Washington on Tuesday, said it would be wrong to expect that all differences between the US and Pakistan could be resolved in one day.

He said while it was not possible to cover the entire journey in one sitting, the Foreign Office will continue its efforts to represent the country effectively on international fora.

The foreign minister said he had neither gone to the US to seek aid nor was it part of any of the talks. He iterated that the funds for Pakistan cancelled by Washington earlier this year were "reimbursement, not aid".

He said foreign affairs is a component of government policy for which discussions should be held regardless of political differences, in the interest of the federation.

In response to a question regarding the arrest of PML-N president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, Qureshi said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution, which had taken the action after investigation.

He said it wasn't the PTI government that had instituted the case against Sharif, adding that "we have to respect the courts".

auginpk
Oct 06, 2018 06:26pm

Both US and Pakistan have their own views and then there is Afghanistan.

This will go on in circle again and again.

Recommend 0
sid
Oct 06, 2018 06:42pm

good effort from the foreign minister - PMLN ruined foreign policy during their time in office.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 06, 2018 06:48pm

It is unfortunate that, the politicians in their lust for holding the corruption fort, have inflicted untold damages to the national causes. Today, we have nobody who can correctly explain the national policy on any matter critical to the survival of the nation.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2018 06:53pm

Great, penetrating, correct and nerve-wracking statement by the new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
Leoman
Oct 06, 2018 07:05pm

What does Pakistan think of US and vice versa will never be clear to both countries and their people. Every other day, new statements and explanations and new efforts and obviously new results. One thing is however true that why should only Afghanistan be a condition.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 06, 2018 07:19pm

How long will Pakistan continue to pay the price for foreign wars? Is there no end to it?

Recommend 0
Janauj
Oct 06, 2018 07:23pm

No one views, its just your imagination.

Recommend 0
Firdous
Oct 06, 2018 07:26pm

Pak-US ties it all depends upon Pakistan, how it does, how it makes. Proper diplomacy is required.

Recommend 0
Damiyan
Oct 06, 2018 07:29pm

Reimbursement, was based upon performance. So Pakistan did not fare well under US lens..

Recommend 0
sandy
Oct 06, 2018 07:30pm

@auginpk it already has, so how is that news?

Recommend 0
Linda
Oct 06, 2018 07:30pm

Pakistan did not take action according to US lens, it did not get its reimbursement.

Recommend 0
Always Indian
Oct 06, 2018 07:33pm

Good

Recommend 0
RaJGURU
Oct 06, 2018 07:33pm

Qureshi had 10 hectic days to break the ice, so the questions is could he.

Recommend 0
auginpk
Oct 06, 2018 07:33pm

@sid

Dear we all know who controls foreign affairs.

Recommend 0
Markus
Oct 06, 2018 07:37pm

Its all was in Pakistan's (Qureshi) hands, how convincing he was to the Americans.

Recommend 0
Harun
Oct 06, 2018 07:39pm

@SHAHID SATTAR We willingly got involved and participated in last two Afghan wars . As Musharraf says, it was for Bounty! So we can not complain about it! Do we know where this Bounty has gone? For buying offshore properties or buying farm houses?

Recommend 0
Oliver
Oct 06, 2018 07:41pm

Homework done, so lets see how it goes and how Pakistan-US relations improve, with ten days in US.

Recommend 0
Ayub
Oct 06, 2018 07:50pm

Now respected foreign minister should also pay some attention to his office and start cleansing the foreign office from the corrupt and black sheeps.

Recommend 0
Harun
Oct 06, 2018 07:51pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Islamic Republic of Pakistan Zindabad! Salute to Foreign minister! Long live Imrankhan!

Recommend 0
Perspective
Oct 06, 2018 07:51pm

Qureshi said he had tried to make his American counterparts realise that "it will not be appropriate to view our relations going as far back as seven decades from the Afghan perspective or the Indian lens".

And yet the State Department readout only referred to Afghanistan. So clearly your talks had no impact. Similarly despite the great body language that Pak media breathlessly covered on September 5, the reality became apparent when the 2+2 joint statement came out a couple of days later.

Recommend 0
Shah
Oct 06, 2018 08:09pm

Let us be honest, Americans or even Ondians would have attacked us 10 times over had we not had a strong deterrence. Power respect only power. Turkey created a bufferzone inside Syria despite Americans and they could not do anything.

Recommend 0
jssidhoo
Oct 06, 2018 08:10pm

This is a bit of a joke , how can you decide what US should think is important.

Recommend 0

