SC to hear Hanif Abbasi's review petition against Khan's exoneration on October 10

Haseeb BhattiOctober 06, 2018

PM Khan was exonerated from corruption charges in December 2017. — File
The Supreme Court on Saturday announced that it will hear a petition to review the disqualification case verdict exonerating Prime Minister Imran Khan moved by incarcerated PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi on October 10 (Wednesday).

In December 2017, the apex court had rendered PTI's Jahangir Khan Tareen disqualified for being "dishonest" but rejected the petition seeking Khan's disqualification, and exonerated the future PM from all corruption charges.

The court had ruled that Khan was not liable to declare offshore company Niazi Services Ltd in his 2013 nomination papers as he was not a shareholder or director of the company

Furthermore, the court's detailed judgement had noted that the money trail provided by Khan sufficiently covered the Bani Gala property's purchase price, the funds provided by Jemima Goldsmith, Khan's ex-wife, and the proceeds from the sale of Khan's apartment in London.

The SC had turned down Tareen's review petition against his lifetime disqualification last week, and is now set to address Abbasi's appeal for a review of Khan's exoneration.

According to the notification, a three-member special bench of the SC under Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar's stewardship will hear the case.

Notices have been issued to the parties concerned.

Harmony-1©
Oct 06, 2018 05:30pm

A disqualification case of Prime Minister Imran Khan by Hanif Abbasi who himself is convicted with life sentence? Could PMLN not find some another petitioner who is not convicted himself?

Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Oct 06, 2018 05:44pm

When will this game of musical chairs end?

Recommend 0
Abdul Khan
Oct 06, 2018 05:52pm

Wastage of time

Recommend 0
Shib
Oct 06, 2018 06:16pm

@Harmony-1© very true.. unfortunately every second person in PMLN is either criminal or member of mafia..So they do not have choice..A humble request to higher judiciary is to ignore these irrelevant and baseless petitions so that they could focus on the cases in hand and dispose them accordingly..

Recommend 0

