SC to hear Hanif Abbasi's review petition against Khan's exoneration on October 10

The Supreme Court on Saturday announced that it will hear a petition to review the disqualification case verdict exonerating Prime Minister Imran Khan moved by incarcerated PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi on October 10 (Wednesday).

In December 2017, the apex court had rendered PTI's Jahangir Khan Tareen disqualified for being "dishonest" but rejected the petition seeking Khan's disqualification, and exonerated the future PM from all corruption charges.

The court had ruled that Khan was not liable to declare offshore company Niazi Services Ltd in his 2013 nomination papers as he was not a shareholder or director of the company

Furthermore, the court's detailed judgement had noted that the money trail provided by Khan sufficiently covered the Bani Gala property's purchase price, the funds provided by Jemima Goldsmith, Khan's ex-wife, and the proceeds from the sale of Khan's apartment in London.

The SC had turned down Tareen's review petition against his lifetime disqualification last week, and is now set to address Abbasi's appeal for a review of Khan's exoneration.

According to the notification, a three-member special bench of the SC under Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar's stewardship will hear the case.

Notices have been issued to the parties concerned.