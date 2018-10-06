DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Crown prince downplays Trump's statement on Saudi military

AFPOctober 06, 2018

Email

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — File Photo
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — File Photo

Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has brushed off comments from United States President Donald Trump that Washington is "subsidising" the kingdom's military, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The crown prince insisted that the kingdom has always paid for armaments from the US.

"Ever since the relationship started between Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, we've bought everything with money," he told Bloomberg in an interview.

Last week at a rally Trump asked, "when you have wealthy countries like Saudi Arabia, like Japan, like South Korea, why are we subsidising their military?"

"They'll pay us. The problem is nobody ever asks," he added.

Prince Mohammed downplayed any apparent rift with the US leader and said relations between the two allies remains strong.

"You have to accept that any friend will say good things and bad things. So you cannot have 100 per cent friends saying good things about you," he said.

"You will have some misunderstandings. So we put that in that category".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Taxing times

Taxing times

Politicians use foreign debt as a stick to beat their predecessors with.

Editorial

IMF speaks
Updated October 06, 2018

IMF speaks

The financial body has not said anything that it was not already widely expected to say.
October 06, 2018

Karachi operation

IN the early hours of Thursday, within the congested lanes of Karachi’s low-income Lyari area, Ghaffar Zikri, one...
October 06, 2018

Crackdown on students

ON Thursday, police baton-charged Peshawar University students protesting against a 10pc increase in semester fees,...
Updated October 05, 2018

Tax reversals

AS the government is accused of having effected an about-turn in the matter of allowing non-filers of tax returns to...
Updated October 05, 2018

Madressah reform

MADRESSAH reform has had a chequered history in this country; whenever a new dispensation takes over, there seems to...
October 05, 2018

Pakistani migrants

IT is no secret that low-wage workers in the Gulf are the most vulnerable of Pakistan’s expatriate community. The...