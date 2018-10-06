PM Khan visits Quetta for maiden official tour
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday arrived in Quetta on a single-day visit — his first official tour of the provincial capital since assuming the top office.
He was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, according to the Government of Pakistan's official Twitter account.
During his visit, the premier was scheduled to meet members of the Balochistan government's cabinet and chair a meeting on development projects in the province.
The PM and the Balochistan CM with key federal ministers later visited the Pakistan Army's Headquarters Southern Command at Quetta Cantt. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa received the PM at the Quetta Air Base.
The premier was given a detailed briefing on Balochistan's security situation, challenges and responses. He was also briefed about the Khushal Balochistan socio-economic development program, the security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and the progress of fencing along the Pak-Afghan border, according to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.
According to the ISPR, Gen Bajwa said that after the attainment of stability in the troubled areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's focus has shifted to Balochistan, "the economic future of Pakistan".
The prime minister was reported to have acknowledged and appreciated the contributions of security forces towards improving peace, stability and socio-economic development of Balochistan.
"The PM said that through a comprehensive national effort, cooperation between federal and provincial governments and the assistance of the army, we shall realise the true potentials of Balochistan. He said that only a cohesive national effort shall, God willing, take the provinces and the country to a destination of peace, progress and prosperity," the ISPR statement read.
Comments (10)
He is surely concern about whole country not just Punjab.
Welcome to the capital city of the great Balouchistan province, by far, the biggest province (area wise), land of minerals and soil of untapped rare metals in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.
@Pak_UK Nawaz Sharif was PM of Punjab only
@Pak_UKHe has inherited lot of issues from the last govt. He needs support and time as well as co operation to clean the mess of the previous govt.
Who is going to meet who?
‘During their meeting, the PM will be "briefed on security situation of Baluchistan", the DG ISPR said.
Maybe a few more Kubushan yadevs caught. The enemy has failed miserably.
@babajee well said.
As such meetings,tours and discussions are only a theoretical stages when will be there tangible progress.
Let us hope he, the PM and the COAS find a lasting solution to the Baluchistan mayhem.
@Pak_UK he is just concerned about his PM position