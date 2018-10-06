DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan visits Quetta for maiden official tour

Dawn.com | Syed Ali ShahUpdated October 06, 2018

Email

Balochistan CM receives PM Khan in Quetta. — Photo by author
Balochistan CM receives PM Khan in Quetta. — Photo by author

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday arrived in Quetta on a single-day visit — his first official tour of the provincial capital since assuming the top office.

He was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, according to the Government of Pakistan's official Twitter account.

During his visit, the premier was scheduled to meet members of the Balochistan government's cabinet and chair a meeting on development projects in the province.

The PM and the Balochistan CM with key federal ministers later visited the Pakistan Army's Headquarters Southern Command at Quetta Cantt. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa received the PM at the Quetta Air Base.

The premier was given a detailed briefing on Balochistan's security situation, challenges and responses. He was also briefed about the Khushal Balochistan socio-economic development program, the security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and the progress of fencing along the Pak-Afghan border, according to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the ISPR, Gen Bajwa said that after the attainment of stability in the troubled areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's focus has shifted to Balochistan, "the economic future of Pakistan".

The prime minister was reported to have acknowledged and appreciated the contributions of security forces towards improving peace, stability and socio-economic development of Balochistan.

"The PM said that through a comprehensive national effort, cooperation between federal and provincial governments and the assistance of the army, we shall realise the true potentials of Balochistan. He said that only a cohesive national effort shall, God willing, take the provinces and the country to a destination of peace, progress and prosperity," the ISPR statement read.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Pak_UK
Oct 06, 2018 01:36pm

He is surely concern about whole country not just Punjab.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2018 01:56pm

Welcome to the capital city of the great Balouchistan province, by far, the biggest province (area wise), land of minerals and soil of untapped rare metals in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Oct 06, 2018 01:58pm

@Pak_UK Nawaz Sharif was PM of Punjab only

Recommend 0
babajee
Oct 06, 2018 02:11pm

@Pak_UKHe has inherited lot of issues from the last govt. He needs support and time as well as co operation to clean the mess of the previous govt.

Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Oct 06, 2018 02:14pm

Who is going to meet who?

Recommend 0
zak
Oct 06, 2018 02:46pm

‘During their meeting, the PM will be "briefed on security situation of Baluchistan", the DG ISPR said.

Maybe a few more Kubushan yadevs caught. The enemy has failed miserably.

Recommend 0
zak
Oct 06, 2018 02:47pm

@babajee well said.

Recommend 0
Leoman
Oct 06, 2018 03:31pm

As such meetings,tours and discussions are only a theoretical stages when will be there tangible progress.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 06, 2018 04:22pm

Let us hope he, the PM and the COAS find a lasting solution to the Baluchistan mayhem.

Recommend 0
Welcome to Naya Pakistan
Oct 06, 2018 06:08pm

@Pak_UK he is just concerned about his PM position

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Taxing times

Taxing times

Politicians use foreign debt as a stick to beat their predecessors with.

Editorial

IMF speaks
Updated October 06, 2018

IMF speaks

The financial body has not said anything that it was not already widely expected to say.
October 06, 2018

Karachi operation

IN the early hours of Thursday, within the congested lanes of Karachi’s low-income Lyari area, Ghaffar Zikri, one...
October 06, 2018

Crackdown on students

ON Thursday, police baton-charged Peshawar University students protesting against a 10pc increase in semester fees,...
Updated October 05, 2018

Tax reversals

AS the government is accused of having effected an about-turn in the matter of allowing non-filers of tax returns to...
Updated October 05, 2018

Madressah reform

MADRESSAH reform has had a chequered history in this country; whenever a new dispensation takes over, there seems to...
October 05, 2018

Pakistani migrants

IT is no secret that low-wage workers in the Gulf are the most vulnerable of Pakistan’s expatriate community. The...