PM Khan visits Quetta for maiden official tour

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday arrived in Quetta on a single-day visit — his first official tour of the provincial capital since assuming the top office.

He was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, according to the Government of Pakistan's official Twitter account.

During his visit, the premier was scheduled to meet members of the Balochistan government's cabinet and chair a meeting on development projects in the province.

The PM and the Balochistan CM with key federal ministers later visited the Pakistan Army's Headquarters Southern Command at Quetta Cantt. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa received the PM at the Quetta Air Base.

The premier was given a detailed briefing on Balochistan's security situation, challenges and responses. He was also briefed about the Khushal Balochistan socio-economic development program, the security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and the progress of fencing along the Pak-Afghan border, according to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the ISPR, Gen Bajwa said that after the attainment of stability in the troubled areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's focus has shifted to Balochistan, "the economic future of Pakistan".

The prime minister was reported to have acknowledged and appreciated the contributions of security forces towards improving peace, stability and socio-economic development of Balochistan.

"The PM said that through a comprehensive national effort, cooperation between federal and provincial governments and the assistance of the army, we shall realise the true potentials of Balochistan. He said that only a cohesive national effort shall, God willing, take the provinces and the country to a destination of peace, progress and prosperity," the ISPR statement read.