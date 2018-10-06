DAWN.COM

PM Khan arrives in Quetta for maiden official tour

Dawn.com | Syed Ali ShahOctober 06, 2018

Balochistan CM receives PM Khan in Quetta. — Photo by author
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday arrived in Quetta on a single-day visit — his first official tour of the city since assuming the top office.

After the PM landed in the provincial capital, he was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, according to Government of Pakistan's official Twitter account.

During his visit, the premier is scheduled to meet members of the Balochistan government's cabinet, and also chair a meeting on the development projects in the province.

Furthermore, PM Khan will meet Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa today at Headquarters Southern Command today, according to Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor

During their meeting, the PM will be "briefed on security situation of Baluchistan", the DG ISPR said.

Pak_UK
Oct 06, 2018 01:36pm

He is surely concern about whole country not just Punjab.

