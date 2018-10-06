Opposition leaders visit NA speaker to seek NA session to discuss Shahbaz's arrest
A delegation of opposition leaders met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser at his residence on Saturday to urge him to summon a National Assembly (NA) session over the arrest of Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif.
Led by former PML-N speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the delegation also included Raja Zafarul Haq, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and others.
NA Speaker Qaiser assured the delegation that an NA session will be called within 14 days.
Following the meeting, the delegation delivered a media talk, where Sadiq linked the timing of Shahbaz's arrest to the upcoming by-elections.
"An attempt is being made to steal the by-elections," he said. "The government only has a lead of four members.
"[Shahbaz] was called for the Saaf Pani case but was arrested in the Ashiana case. PML-N is being made a target of political vengeance. The government is using the NAB," he alleged.
He referred to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry's comments, in which the latter had said that Shahbaz's arrest was the "first step". He asked if NAB would now arrest people on the government's orders.
He also questioned the timing of the decision to place the names of Khawaja Saad Rafique on the Exit Control List, saying that he was one of the candidates of the upcoming elections.
While the former speaker clarified that he supported the accountability of politicians, he also asked: "Who will hold NAB accountable?"
"I will contact Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pervez Khattak as well," Sadiq added, hoping that a parliamentary session will be called in two to three days.
Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Raja Zafarul Haq also expressed his concerns over the development and said that the "entire country was sad" at Shahbaz's arrest. He repeated Sadiq's demand for an NA session and insisted that "it was important that production orders for opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif are issued".
Meanwhile, JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery termed Shahbaz's arrest as "shameful" and claimed that the government was "making cowardly decisions against one party".
"Opposition will not remain silent," he warned and added that: "It seems the government has decided to go home already."
MPAs request speaker Elahi to convene PA session
Later in the day, several MPAs from Punjab wrote to Speaker Pervez Elahi to summon a session "under Article 54(3) read with Article 127 of the Constitution of Pakistan to discuss the unjustified arrest of the Leader of the Opposition".
PML-N's Samiullah Khan, one of the co-signatories to the application, demanded that the Punjab Assembly session be convened before October 16 — the day when Shahbaz's remand will end.
Resolution moved in PA against Shahbaz's arrest
PML-N leader Hina Pervez Butt tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly condemning Shahbaz's arrest.
"The arrest of Mian Nawaz Sharif before general elections and the arrest of Mian Shahbaz Sharif before by-elections has raised several questions," Butt states in the resolution. "Such dirty tactics are being used to run a failing government.
"This [latest] arrest proves that one party is being arrest but the other is being given relief. Revenge is being exacted in the name of accountability.
"Therefore, this parliament registers a comprehensive protest against Mian Shahbaz Sharif's arrest and demands his immediate release."
Butt warned that in case of the government's failure to release Shahbaz before the by-elections, there will be countrywide protests.
Comments (37)
Yes, assemblies are meant only for politicians problems.
Entire country was sad??? Does he meant by a few hundred conmen as an entire country?
Has the opposition done ANYTHING since the election for the common people? They are obsessed with their own personal agendas.
Why crying foul towards catching of another plunderer? Rule of law should prevail at any cost. This is the change what we are witnessing that those who who always think they are above the law are being strangled today.
Does this country ever witness support by opposition and so-called leadership to stand for altruism and righteousness and oppose glaring corruption prevalent in this Pakistani society for which no evidence is found despite imminent degradation and chaotic social-economic catastrophes!
@JA-Australia . Very well said. Keep it up and save Pakistan.
Is it really government responsible for the arrest. NAB is only a tool.
Why National Assembly sessions are not called for other past corrupt ministers? Is it because Shariffs have become very rich after emptying the Pakistan's treasury?
This gang of professional looters have to dealt with accountably for the good of the country.
What for.....did they call session once they were in power for misbehaving against then opposition leader???.?.?....?.
Law must be same for all, no matter who they are, and justice must prevail!
"Who would hold NAB accountable?" Er...you were just in govt for 5 years, should have thought about it then instead of playing with your buses and trains!
Imran Khan is turning out to be a dictator. How can a leader of the Parliament be arrested by deceit in a democracy?
Before election, if NAB summons any politician, it is pre-poll rigging, if they summon or arrest any politician, action is political victimization, what they want ? it would have been better, if all crook political parties have passed a bill to legalize corruption, no need for NAB, no need for anti-corruption dept, imagine how much tax payers money saved ?
@Saif Zulfiqar he is leader of opposition,means holding 2nd most important position in parliament.He ws arrested even before NAB court verdict,he is one who worked day n night out to serve punjab whcih is prosperous of all the provinces in last 10 years.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani and NAB can arrest one even before announcing court verdict?? We have ppl who were not arrested during dhrna episode after having arrest wrrant from court..
Do not forget that he was arrested on criminal charges.
@Shahid for them corruption is not a crime it's away of life
@JA-Australia and what government did for poor peoplw???
What else can they do to stay afloat, make their presence felt in the political arena, get counted and remain in the media limelight?
All the corrupt are joining hands to save a corrupt politician, lest they too meet the same fate, sooner or later.
They are more concerned about protecting themselves than have any sympathy for SS for his alleged crimes.
Really every person who has benefited from the corrupt rule and know that his/her case of corruption is in pipeline is making combined efforts to sabotage the law of the land.Hope that justice prevail and the nation too get the fruits of clean rule.
@Ahmed Habib for one; they didnt carrying out Model town Massacre.
After ruling Punjab for 10 years Mr Shahbaz Sharif must come clean and provide a defence of his past decisions as CM. There is no point of telling an irrelevant story or telling us how much he loves the nation in response to specific questions about various projects under investigation. PML-N must behave responsily as all nation is watching them.
PTI is making intentions clear by the timing of these arrests. Such actions are not good for democracy.
Why not convene NA session on increase of country debt over 30 years.
The corrupt politicians and their allies started hue and cry. The PM Imran Khan had already indicated this.
Nobody should be above the law, if he is innocent he will be released. Pakistan has to move on and become a modern productive state where everybody benefits not just one family. the liberal mpapers should be the first to support this even though their incomes reduced.
@Khurram - "PTI is making intentions clear by the timing of these arrests. Such actions are not good for democracy."
NAB, which has been probing the case well before PTI came to power, made arrests, not PTI. Besides, any time is good time. Don't mix it with democracy.
Accountability is the cornerstone of democracy!
@Mazhar.A.Khan because it's their turn next to go to jail.
It would have been better if the call from opposition “Leaders” has been to strengthen and make more independent and efficient the law enforcement agencies and the judiciary. The inefficiencies and ‘partisan’ of NAB has only been realised by the opposition when NS and SS are under scrunity! It now time to have systems and institutions that work for all Pakistanis and not to have the systems and its performance called into question only when of of the ‘leaders’ is affected!
@ishrat salim .... What they all want is immunity from prosecution.
@Shahid .... Because he is assumed to be a criminal.
@Mahmood ..... All the corrupt are joining hands to save this corrupt politician because behind their facade that is who they really are.
Clearly this move by PTI was clear and utter desperation to somehow save the by poll humiliation.
Unbiased former NA speaker feeling the pinch for his crook president
Why do Pakistanis stand up for these corrupt politicians. Sharifs have lead Pakistan to ruin.